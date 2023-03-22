No way on rec center
Like all of you, I am inundated by the full court press of politicians and The Sentinel to help the homeless and addicted as well as improve current community projects and yet support the community center vote, the single largest drain on any of our community rec resources in recent times. The big political hype to all of us is that we can have it all. Nope.
Politicians can’t help themselves when confronted with new revenues such as tax dollars from the marijuana business. They just can’t see helping that which already exists, but rather feel the compelling need to create a whole new bureaucracy that benefits the few at the expense of many and in reality provides little to the overall community. The CC has evolved into a political swamp with thousands already spent on plans, advertising and arm twisting of politicians and even The Sentinel. The core supporters love to tout children, the elderly, the homeless and use by all. They want you to believe it will be a wonderland that is mostly free! Well, to quote the old saying, “There is no free lunch.”
The CC will drain all other recreational resources and benefit a very small group in our community. It will give politicians what they thrive on…new revenues, spending and personnel for expansion. It will give most of us nothing but increased taxes. It will give destination revenue tourists nothing. And one might note that the fine print of the proposal allows the politicians to dip into the general revenues if the expenses are not met from other taxes. That is you and I, our property taxes, and anything else to support shortfalls in projections, So, when was the last time you saw politicians stay in budget? Never? These are the folks that can’t even get an aging swimming pool problem fixed.
Please vote this sinkhole boondoggle down and support solving local issues first e.g. homeless, addicted, existing parks and recreation. And if you just have to have this money pit, please do not bitch when you keep getting tax creep to make up shortfalls or to build another one or have the homeless camped in the park and using the facilities to bathe and etc because there is no other place. You will own it.
DANIEL REID
Grand Junction
Nguyen deserves your vote
After attending the Grand Junction City Council forums this past week, the candidate who impresses me the most is the positive, forward-looking Department of Energy scientist and passionate bike commuter, Jason Nguyen.
I appreciate the way Jason’s priorities integrate public safety, smart growth and environmental stewardship. Jason makes the strong case that a safe, walkable/bikeable city equals a livable, sustainable community. As a new dad, Jason understands intimately the challenges facing young families in terms of rising costs and housing affordability. As a program manager, budget analyst and long-term thinker, Jason appreciates what it takes to be an effective problem solver, focusing on what will benefit small businesses and help foster a healthy economy for all.
There is extraordinary potential energy in Grand Junction! I believe our city would benefit from a City Council representative whose professional life is evidenced by data-driven decision-making and collaborative engagement. Jason intends to drive (or bike!) his decisions, based not on self-interest but for the benefit of all citizens of Grand Junction.
Please join me in voting for Jason Nguyen for City Council.
AMANDA DWORSKI
Grand Junction
What’s up with the flag half-way up?
I remember walking to my elementary school in Seattle and seeing the American flag at half-mast. I asked my teacher about why the flag was only half-way up the flag pole and was told that a president had just died, and that was the only reason the flag was ever at half-mast. Things have really changed! Now it is lowered to half-mast for any American tragic event. Now when I drive past the Palisade Post office it is at half-mast most of the time. Violence in this country, especially gun violence, seems like a too-often occurrence.
ROBERT SCRIBNER, MD
Palisade
As a parent, I will vote yes for rec center
As a Grand Junction resident and parent of two younger children, I volunteer my time in support of our community and advocate for bettering this place we call home. It can be challenging to know where to best spend limited finances and time, and I gravitate towards community investments which benefit as many people as possible, in multiple ways, despite their age, ability, or financial situation.
Starting last year, I have spent significant time supporting the Community Recreation Center campaign, as it is just such an investment in our community. I will appreciate the benefits to my family, but what this facility can do for everyone, community wide, is what motivated me to support this campaign.
Here are some of the ways a Community Recreation Center (CRC) will benefit my family, friends, and immediate community. As you read along, I invite you to imagine how this CRC might benefit your family and friends.
Community – When visiting other town’s recreation centers, we don’t see our neighbors and friends unless we invite them to come along. This facility will be a location for parties, hanging with friends, and gatherings, particularly when the season isn’t conducive to outdoor recreation. A CRC will be a fun, safe, and convenient place for us to meet school buddies or neighbors, and when we make new acquaintances, they will probably live close to us!
Multi-generational – Having people of all ages enjoying a shared facility isn’t common. Can’t wait for a convenient and easy location for our kids’ grandparents to take their grandchildren. Perhaps, I’ll get some bonus kid free time? Nudge, nudge, wink, wink!
Health and wellness – A warm water therapy pool for rehab or aerobics and court space for teens looking to occupy their free time. We will use CRC facilities for these reasons and much more.
Those are just a few of the things that come to mind when I think of a multifaceted recreational facility close to home. Can I ask you to think of the ways you, your family, and your community, will benefit from a CRC? Then imagine compounding benefits over 5, 15, or 30 years as an investment in today and the future. If you give one thing to your community this month, please join me in contributing your YES vote on 1A by April 4th. Thank you!
ORIN ZYVAN
Grand Junction