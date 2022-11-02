Make voting drop boxes easier to find
As in the past, my husband and I took advantage of the ballot drop boxes for our 2022 midterm ballots. And as in the past, we needed to put in effort and time to actually find the drop boxes. This year we used the interactive map supplied by Mesa County to aid in locating these boxes. We live five minutes away from the Mesa County Fairgrounds, so we thought, “What better place to go?”
We drove around the fairgrounds for at least 1/2 hour before we came upon a sign posted on the Colorado Extension building saying “We don’t have the ballot box here,” with some well-intended directions to the correct spot.
We drove around for another 15 to 20 minutes, saw lots of horses, but no ballot box. We finally saw two signs with vague directions to nowhere: More Horses. We saw someone leaving an unidentified area and went to check where he had been. There was a little red sign, obscured by ski equipment, saying “dropbox here.”
My thinking is that with all the talk of making voting difficult and stealing elections ad nauseum, the least we could do is to make the drop boxes so obvious you would trip over them.
Best yet, fly a brightly colored flag high where each of the dropboxes are, making it unmistakably a place where you can vote.
Please don’t add to what is already a contentious election year by making it harder to find polling stations and dropboxes.
Kathryn Weaver
Grand Junction
Poor election decisions have led us to where we are
In “The Republic” (Book 1), Plato points out that if good, honorable and intelligent people do not wish to serve in government, then they will be punished by being ruled by those who are bad, dishonorable and dumb. A variation of that sentiment relative to the importance of voting in a critical election states: “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics, is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
Another variant of Plato’s philosophy on the subject was voiced by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Plato says that the punishment which the wise suffer who refuse to take part in the government, is, to live under the government of worse men.” No matter which variant of Plato’s teachings resonates, the importance of voting on Nov. 8 is paramount, and applies even more now than it did in 325 BC.
Of late, our country and our state of Colorado have been led down dark and sinister paths by “inferior” elected officials, intent on the destruction of our great Republic.
Make no mistake, Nov. 8, 2022, will be recorded as the tipping point in American history.
In only 20 months, Democrats have brazenly made known for all to see and experience, their “plan” for our future. All Americans have been suffering the consequences of extremely poor election decisions. If you want more of the same or much worse, by all means vote Democrat. If you want our state and country on a different path, vote Republican. It’s really that simple.
Unaffiliated, disillusioned Democrats and Republicans — stand up, go forth and vote. It will be the most important vote you ever cast. Your personal future and the future of our state and country depends on wiser decisions than in the past.
Dee Laird
Montrose
Republicans like Boebert are all talk and no action
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and every Republican running for office this midterm have been shouting from the rooftops that they are the answer to inflation and the economy in general. Unfortunately, the media and even some Democrats have let them get away without telling us what their plan is to lower inflation and improve our lives.
We know that gasoline prices are dictated by the world market for oil and the whims of refiners. President Biden has awarded many more oil leases than his predecessor. The United States is energy independent. We are exporting natural gas to Western Europe at record amounts and have taken up the slack from Russia’s attempt to blackmail NATO by withholding gas supplies. Our government announced just this past week that the U.S. has reduced its nearly 2.8 trillion dollar deficit (created in part by the Trump Administration) by 1.4 trillion.
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by this Congress without any Republican support has reduced the price of prescription drugs and has made health care coverage more affordable. The Infrastructure Bill passed with minimal Republican support has funneled much-needed money into bridges and highways, creating thousands of new jobs.
Remember that former President Trump promised infrastructure improvements but never delivered, even with a Republican-controlled Congress. During the Biden administration, our economy has become stronger with the lowest unemployment and the fastest wage growth in decades. Inflation is not limited to the United States. Countries across the world are suffering much more than are we.
The pandemic caused massive disruption in production and supply chains across the globe. Despite all facts to the contrary, Republicans say that inflation is the fault of President Biden and the Democrats. So what are Ms. Boebert and the Republicans going to do about it? Another massive tax cut for the wealthy? Britain just tried that with a conservative prime minister who lasted only six weeks.
The answer to my question is that Republicans like Ms. Boebert are going to do nothing. They plan to spend their time worrying about non-existent voter fraud and the impeachment of Joe Biden for imagined misdeeds. If they are allowed to take control of Congress, we will see two years of nothing, just like when they last controlled Congress. As you cast your vote this time, try to think of a single piece of legislation authored by Republicans that made your life better. You won’t.
Glenn Whitaker
Glade Park