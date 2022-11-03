Why I’m voting yes on 2A and 2B
If you want to see which properties are short-term rentals in the downtown area, just drive around the neighborhoods and see which houses are displaying ‘No on 2A and 2B’ signs.
You may also notice that many of these houses, but not all, have graveled over front yards and dying trees on their frontage. I do not wish to denigrate all S/T rental owners, there is a minority that show consideration for their neighbors, and I thank them for this.
Overall, though, the Home & Garden channel-inspired era of house-flipping and maximizing net income at all costs is a detriment to the downtown area. It has resulted in long-term renters being driven out of properties so that owners can convert to short-term and increase their profit margin. Undoubtedly, this has contributed to the shortage of affordable housing in Grand Junction.
Ideally, I would like to see City Council consider limits on the number of short-term rentals per city neighborhood. Neighbors are obviously the driving force in a neighborhood, and a continued stream of strangers passing through inevitably detracts from this.
Downtown houses should be homes rather than business profit centers! Yes on 2A and 2B.
Richard Edwards
Grand Junction
Boebert is voting in line with the Constitution
It’s tough being an incumbent, whether you’re a liberal or claim to be conservative, because your votes on the issues are recorded and unchangeable. According to The New American magazine Freedom Index, which tracks the Constitutional voting records of all U.S. senators and representatives on key issues, Lauren Boebert failed to achieve 100% during her second six-month period in the 117th Congress with 80% (8/10); however her 100% during the first & third six months have earned her an overall 93%, with only two unconstitutional votes out of 30, which is better than any of her Colorado predecessors in CD3.
To the armchair critics that denounce Boebert’s bills not being passed, please note the process and the overwhelming number of unpatriotic, Marxist votes in the House and Senate weighing against her bills, then explain to me how any bill that drains the swamp or elevates the working class can get passed? The anti-American voting is the worst I’ve seen in 49 years of observing tallies. The last 18 months of this 117th Congress is horrendous for the 30 votes observed: 35 senators have 0%, Bennet and Hickenlooper scored 7% & 3% respectively and don’t tell any of their supporters, but the one bill they both voted for constitutionally favored fracking. The highest Democratic senator was 20%, while the lowest Republican senator was 47%.
Statistically, no Democrat has achieved a fraction of Boebert’s success as the highest Dem in the House would please Putin at 23% and 210 were at 7% or less! So, should we gamble that her opponent Adam Frisch will ignore his party and vote his oath of office any better than 23%, much less exceed Boebert’s 93%? And some people have the temerity to ask, “What’s wrong in DC?”
It’s amazing how well Boebert has obeyed her oath in office and voted so much more rightly than all those “professional” left/miseducated political science majors. She joins only 24 Representatives who attained 93% or better Constitutionally (2021-2022).
Jerry Law
Glenwood Springs
Restore the Balance helped with election decisions
My husband and I, both long-term residents of Mesa County and unaffiliated voters, just cast our ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Our job was made a lot easier this year thanks to the nonpartisan organization, Restore the Balance, and the survey all candidates were invited to complete — posted on restorethebalance.org. Beyond the billboards, television commercials, yard signs and debate performances, we appreciated being able to choose candidates based on their survey responses regarding the tenants of democracy. Thinking back on our many decades of voting, we both agreed this was the most fundamental, clear-headed and sensible approach to voting we have ever experienced. Thank you, Restore the Balance.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Congress but to overthrow those who pervert the Constitution.” Let us hope that the majority of candidates who win their contests are truly committed to the rigors of elected office and the endeavor of representing all of their constituents.
Jacque Dansby
Whitewater