Don’t vote for those who want to divide us
I am a Democrat and recently switched to unaffiliated. I’ve been doing my research and watching our local races unfold. I’ve thought a lot about the issues affecting our lives today.
I’m worried about affordable housing, the high cost of living, gas and groceries. One of my children moved out of state because Grand Junction home costs have doubled since 2015. These are real issues that our county commissioners can help solve. What is not helpful is making this campaign about Tina Peters, conspiracy theories or accusations about our current commissioners.
President Barack Obama said it best recently, “People are always looking for controversy and to stir stuff up cause that’s clickbait and attracts attention. Most people don’t think that way; people are just trying to figure out, ‘how do I do right by my family? On the job?’ And when we don’t participate, we leave it to folks whose business it is to divide it.”
I will follow Obama’s advice and vote for the person who will do right by my family and not use division. I’m supporting Bobbie Daniel for county commissioner.
Colette Froeschle
Clifton
A healthy state includes a healthy rural Colorado
Dear Governor Polis,
We understand and appreciate the formidable task you have in leading and representing a state that includes a wide range of economic, industry, geographic and demographic diversity. Decisions you and other state officials make to bolster economic prosperity are often complex and never “one-size-fits-all.” This is true, especially when looking at solutions for rural Colorado.
To that end, we would like to respond to recent comments made addressing the creation and retention of young professionals with the desire to live in rural Colorado communities like ours.
At the recent gubernatorial debate in Grand Junction, a local Colorado Mesa University student asked how you would support young professionals looking to start careers outside of the Interstate 25 corridor. Expansion of remote work opportunities led your response. While we recognize and appreciate the importance of incorporating remote work into our local economy, we invite you to explore and support opportunities that encourage growth and expansion of existing and new industries that provide stable professional careers within the local workforce that bring a variety of positive impacts to the overall community and economic health.
By encouraging and promoting incentives and grants from the State of Colorado that target rural Colorado as prime locations for everything from tech startups to advanced manufacturing, we are able to create a sustainable future that features a healthy workforce within diverse industries. When not burdened by over-regulation, our legacy industries such as energy, agriculture, construction and outdoor recreation maintain a strong heartbeat to our economic base.
We truly believe that together, we can create and implement strategies that can reflect the evolving landscape of workforce in our state without negatively impacting existing employers in the process.
As organizations tasked with being catalysts for a vibrant local economy, we look forward to thoughtful solutions that truly show that a healthy Colorado includes a healthy rural Colorado.
Candace Carnahan
President & CEO, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce
Christian Reece
Executive Director, Club20
Tiffany Pehl
Executive Director, AGNC
Erin Karney
Executive Vice President, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
Brian Koetter
President, Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association
Curtis Englehart
Executive Director, Grand Junction Economic Partnership
Chelsie Meira
Executive Director, West Slope Colorado Oil & Gas Association
Kayla Bowers
Executive Director, Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce
Shawna Grieger
Executive Director, Western Colorado Contractors Association
Jessica Burford
Executive Director, Palisade
Chamber of Commerce
Decency, reason important in our representative
“These are the times that try men’s souls” — Thomas Paine 1776
Since 1776, there have been other times that would try men’s souls. This is one of two that I can recall in my lifetime. 9/11 was a terrible event. The result was a country unified against an external threat.
Internal threats are now ultimately a greater threat than the current external threats.
I would alter the next sentence from Thomas Paine to the “self-indulgent soldier and the partisan patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country.” I do not expect to appeal to the “Let’s go Brandon” crowd. That will require a personal experience of truly bad times. No amount of reasoned argument will sway the person driving up and down North Avenue with the oversized flags proudly displayed.
My impassioned plea is cast at two kinds of voters. The Republican (partisan patriot) who has historically reasoned that any Republican is better than a Democrat, and the self-indulgent soldier who votes for the third party, giving themselves the denial of responsibility: “I didn’t vote for them.”
Tuesday, we in the Colorado 3rd district have a decision to make. I always hesitate when I hear we have a simple decision, but in this case, I believe it to be true. There are two choices. Republican or Democrat. There can be a Democrat that is a better option than a Republican. That is Adam Frisch. Voting any third party is a vote for the incumbent.
Americans have historically found decency and reason to be important. I see neither of these in our current representative. In another dark period, lawyer Joseph N. Welch said, “Have you no sense of decency?” to Sen. Joseph McCarthy to help break the hysteria of the Red Scare in America. The voters of the Colorado 3rd district can help break the current hysteria by selecting decency and reason over rudeness and rhetoric.
It is a simple choice that goes beyond policy.
Kurt Bergstrom
Grand Junction