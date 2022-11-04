Choose your future with how you vote
In election ads, which party has a positive view of the future? The Democrats are pushing that if you vote Republican, you are voting against democratic ideals. You are actually voting against Democratic Party ideals and they want to scare you.
Republicans want a less intrusive government, not no government. They want to allow people to go out and be rewarded for hard work, not just be given handouts.
For example, Georgia passed a voting bill, which Joe Biden called Jim Crowe 2.0 and the Democrats said would suppress the vote. Georgia even lost the Major League Baseball All-Star game as a result. Georgia is having a record voter turnout.
Democrats try to say they are for the “working people,” but who was most effected by losing the All-Star game? The “working people” like vendors at the ballpark, people who clean hotel rooms and serve food at restaurants, taxi and Uber drivers, workers at airports: the “working people” Democrats claim they are trying to support. Colorado was a winner because the All-Star game came to Colorado and supported our ‘working people.” Democrats want you to support their Democratic ideals not “working people.”
The Democrats want green energy and think high energy prices will push us to support green energy. Who is getting hurt the most are working people, as high fuel prices affect everything we buy and working people have the least incomes to buy the inflated products.
Democrats want bail reform that releases (suspected criminals before their sentences are served and that is spiking crime. Sometimes the (suspected) criminals are back on the street before the officers finish the paperwork. Democrats want open borders, which is inhumane as cartels are trafficking people, making millions and bringing in drugs as Border Patrol is processing aliens and not able to patrol and enforce the border.
Democrats are touting that they are giving us back money that was required by former conservative laws, like Colorado’s $750 rebates forced by TABOR. All Governor Polis did was to move up the date to attempt to take credit before the election. Now Democrats are touting the increase in Social Security, which is due to high inflation from their overspending.
Are you better off than you were two years ago? Remember when you cast your vote.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Sometimes you have to get it done yourself
If the community leaders have not figured it out by now, move aside.
Tim Foster and Rick Taggart’s editorial on Oct. 30 reminds everyone that sometimes you just have to get it done yourself. The basis of their editorial was that perhaps there was money in the city’s budget as sales taxes have increased to finance the affordable housing needs. As Mr. Taggart is on City Council, we’re wondering why he hasn’t built support to put more city budget money toward the problem. He repeatedly brought up in meetings that the cannabis tax money should be used for housing, forgetting that the amendment we voted on specifically earmarked the money for PRAB — recreation needs.
Reality is that affordable housing is crushing family budgets and they need relief. While high rents and home prices benefit a few, the money taken out of our economy hurts local businesses. Everyone knows that taking a large amount of housing out of our inventory for short-term rentals helps drive up prices.
While the city has given out about 166 short-term rental licenses as of last month, Airbnb today says 686 rentals (check it out) come up on their search for properties in GJ. Given that some of those are in unincorporated Mesa County, we can estimate that probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 are in the Grand Junction city limits. So the 334 or so lawbreakers who haven’t been paying taxes for years are stepping up to say “don’t tax me.”
The suggestion that developer fees are driving up costs is a joke as well … our fees are lower than comparable cities and developers have no interest in affordable housing. The suggestion that the chamber should be consulted for solutions is crazy — they represent the culprits. Reality is that we need some aggressive outside developers to come into the area with affordable housing options. The city will be able to help with their 2A and 2B funds to secure land for affordable builders.
Once again, lower income citizens have high income old white guys telling them that trickle down is on the way. We’ve been waiting for 20 years for affordable housing — vote early and often for 2A and 2B.
Scott Beilfuss
Grand Junction
Learning about job gives Daniel a leg up in race
The past of couple weeks, some in the community have expressed concerns of favoritism in the race for county commissioner.
As a previous candidate, I’d like to address the issue. After I announced my intent to seek public office, I didn’t wait for the local leadership to call me and offer opportunities. I proactively contacted elected and non-elected leadership in both counties of the district.
I sought to learn more about how the prevailing elected candidate could support their local goals and what the prevailing candidate could do that made their jobs more difficult. I know as a human resource professional that people only perform well if they know what a good job “looks like.” I didn’t look up their voter registration prior to the call and none of them asked my party affiliation prior to accepting my request to meet them. And not one of them refused to meet with me. However, I would suspect, they would not have initiated a call to me, either. Making the call is the candidate’s responsibility. So when exploring the notion of favoritism, I like to start with the facts. Anyone can look up candidate registration dates on Tracer:
Candidate Charles Pink: 04/22/2022
Candidate Pink Committee: 05/14/2022
Candidate Bobbie Daniel: 05/03/2021
Candidate Daniel Committee: 01/12/2021
Daniel factually has more than 12 months learning about the county and how to perform the job.
I met Pink at the Grand Junction and the Palisade Chamber candidate forums. I find him to be a compassionate individual. He communicates a big-picture idea of incentivizing new and existing businesses in the county. I was, of course, very intrigued as the past couple of years have been exceedingly difficult with not only the pandemic but with legislative decisions regarding mandated payments and additional regulatory requirements.
Unfortunately, he was not able to explain how or what he wants to incentivize. That is concerning, because as one of the lead administrators of the most populated county outside the Interstate 25 corridor, I think he should — at minimum — have a communicable vision. He is a nice person. I admire him for taking time from his current day job to make himself available for all the forums in our community for political candidates.
The Daily Sentinel got it right. Mesa County deserves a candidate that takes the job and the business of the county seriously enough to study for the position.
Nina Anderson
Grand Junction