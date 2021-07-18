Avelo is missing a big opportunity with skiers
We are a midsized snow holiday wholesaler in Brisbane, Australia. When Avelo announced they were flying from Burbank to Grand Junction, we thought, “great,” as most of our clients previously flew to Denver, which suffers from BAS (big airport syndrome) It’s a mess and time-consuming just getting in and out, especially if you want to rent a car.
We pre-buy big blocks of seats from three Australian airports to LAX and SFO mainly in late December and early Janury. Most clients then stay in the LA region for one to seven nights. BUR/GJT is a perfect route for most of them. Although it might be farther, according to Google maps, from GJT to most ski resorts near Interstate 70, it’s possibly quicker, with no stress.
No long TSA lines for departing passengers from GJT. For arriving passengers at DEN, the delays are worse. First, the aircraft has to get a gate; there’s not always one available. Second, passengers have to get to the train and wait. Then, baggage claim and wait. Wait for the bus to the rental car depot and then wait in line.
I would much rather fly into GJT. Surely Avelo can be convinced to again fly BUR/GJT/BUR at least a few times a week initally in winter for skiers from Australia/New Zealand and from California.
Also many ski resort workers want to have a few days off during the season. I’m not suggesting all fares have to be super low, just slightly cheaper than flights into Aspen, Vail, Denver, etc. We could easily buy up to 50 seats at a reasonable fare for each of four flights in January 2022.
The old Southwest Airline “rule” is ... many people will drive for two hours to save money. Also, I read somewhere that parking near GJT starts at $5 a day, or right at GJT $10 a day.
IAN ANDERSON
Business development manager,
SnoWorld
Brisbane, Australia
D51 should make slight tweak to director’s title
After reading last Sunday’s (July 11) paper, I think I might be able to shed some light on a few issues that Dr. Sirko might find helpful.
First, I’d like to comment on the title of the new District 51 administrative position — Director of Equity and Inclusion — and why it might have some feathers ruffled. In Marxist language, the word equity refers to “equal outcomes” and does not mean the same thing as the word equality which refers to “equal opportunity.” Equality provides “a level playing field” for all, to use some of your words. The word equity, however, implies redistribution of wealth and power and that everyone gets the same grade, the same pay.
The replacement of the word equality with the word equity has been very subtle, but intentional for Democratic socialists. I wonder if a slight change in the wording of the title of the new administrative position to “Director of Equality and Inclusion” or “Director of Diversity and Inclusion” would calm some fears? What was the title of the position when it existed from 2004 to 2014?
The 1619 Project is a worrisome K-12 curriculum: https://pulitzercenter.org/lesson-plan-grouping/1619-project-curriculum#.
And the also worrisome “critical race theory” (CRT) is no longer solely taught at the college/university level. The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR, https://fairforall.org) — with a board consisting of both centrist left-leaning (e.g., Bari Weiss, former op-ed editor and writer about culture and politics for The New York Times) and centrist right-leaning (e.g., Megyn Kelly, former Fox News and NBC journalist) individuals from across the country — has taken on the task of exposing the teaching and promotion of CRT in various public and private K-12 schools.
Another good source of factual information is Bari Weiss’s free email newsletter at https://bariweiss.substack.com.
Respectfully,
KAREN E. FORD
Fruita
Thank those who battled COVID by getting a shot
Grand Junction has a lot to celebrate as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 51 led the state in demonstrating how in-person learning benefits students and families. The school district was the largest in the state that promoted the full spectrum of learning options from Day 1 of the last school year. This happened because of the great vision from D51 leaders and great sacrifice from local teachers. Thank you! You supported us and we will support you.
Colorado Mesa University was recently highlighted in The New York Times for setting the standard for returning an entire campus to in-person learning. In a year of upheaval, campus life provided stability to our community.
Mesa County Public Health’s “5-Star” Program allowed for local bars and restaurants to re-open safely and was picked up as a best-practice across the state and nation. It was very hard to balance safety, shared community, and economic stability, but the health department demonstrated it can be done.
Local hospitals and clinics were often overwhelmed by taking care of patients with COVID. Our health care professionals remained undaunted in providing care and cutting-edge nursing and medicine to those in most need.
Grand Junction city government provided more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits who provided vital community services throughout the pandemic. These organizations and their courageous staff connected us. The Council recognizes the efforts of the city of Grand Junction staff who ensured that city services continued to provide stability and support to our community despite the barriers presented by a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis. Thank you for being a steady hand.
Now, our main focus is on getting our community vaccinated. Unfortunately, Grand Junction lags behind other larger cities in vaccination rates and our COVID levels are now some of the highest in the state. We encourage everyone in Grand Junction to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community through getting the vaccine. This is the best way to thank the people who have sacrificed so much over the last year.
(The statements and opinions expressed above are those of the undersigned and are not intended to reflect those of the City Council as a whole.)
RANDALL REITZ,
ABE HERMAN,
CHUCK McDANIEL,
DENNIS SIMPSON
and RICK TAGGART
Unvaccinated are putting undue strain on hospitals
My husband had a heart attack on June 21. He is fine, but I couldn’t help but notice the number of COVID cases in the ICU.
You could tell they were COVID cases because the doors to their rooms were sealed and the nurses and doctors wore PPE.
These health-care workers very professionally went about their jobs and cared for these very sick people.
The situation could be avoided if we all were vaccinated!
I ask you: Do you want another lockdown?
If you are afraid of the shot, ask someone who knows more than you.
It’s not fair to place an extra burden on our health-care system when we could get vaccinated.
SUSAN GREGG
Grand Junction