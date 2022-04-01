Depravity is contagious
The entire world is witness to Putin’s depravity, to the insane violence of one-man rule. And yet, our own nation is galloping toward autocracy even as we weep and wail in sympathy with the Ukrainian people.
Autocracy happens when the people let an insecure, but wily despot stay in office well past the time he can resist the temptation to grab total power. Putin screeched, scratched and manipulated himself into extending his term of office now to 22 years and beyond.
We have already allowed the Putinization of the Congress. Our own representatives and senators serve for decades, and thus have autocratic power in their districts. One or the other of them will want the whole country next.
We need a constitutional amendment to establish congressional term limits. If we don’t, we will have to trade in our MAGA hats for a single gold crown that only one person can wear.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Boebert’s intemperate conduct doesn’t represent her district
Whenever I read a letter to the editor or an official press release penned by Mesa County Republican Chairperson Kevin McCarney I am shocked but no longer surprised.
In 2020 he viciously disparaged his fellow Mesa County citizens who sought to recall Tina Peters for incompetence that was glaringly obvious during her early days in office. Now he is excusing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's multiple rabid outbursts during the State of the Union address by suggesting they were grief-induced. My goodness.
All I can say is, McCarney must not follow Lauren Boebert on social media or in the news. Her constituents (and sadly, the entire country), have been subjected to the worst kind of intemperate conduct and verbal extremism imaginable throughout her 14 months in office.
Some of us take that "representation thing" seriously. You see, each day she is in office, Boebert is acting on behalf of over 750,000 citizens (myself included), who make up Colorado's District 3. Her job is to speak well on our behalf, not pitch televised temper tantrums, promote senseless culture wars or throw ugly, racist comments to and fro.
It would be lovely if McCarney would focus his energy on leading others away from the bizarre quagmire of conspiracy thinking that has been landing Mesa County in the national spotlight. I challenge him to do so.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater
When did Americans give up on democracy?
Winston Churchill said it best in my opinion, “Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
Genius, an enlightening man he was. What he was talking about was the world during and right after WWII. When nazis attempted to take over the world with their allies, the Japanese. America sacrificed 291,557 American soldiers, who willingly went to their deaths in their effort to preserve our Democracy.
Sometimes we forget that generation of our grandfathers and grandmothers who lived, loved, had families, during a time of authoritarianism and dictators, and what they were willing to give up for the greater good. I heard the stories told to me by my father, who fought in the Pacific theater of war, on the front lines against the Japanese.
The thing that haunted him most was why he came back alive, when so many of his friends died then. Now, fast forward to now.
Just last year, a small group of Americans, led by the likes of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Robert Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio, decided that our democracy was no longer something to die for. Note that after Trump lost his election, not one "patriot" lost their life for their cause. Must not have been that important to them?
Now, Ukraine is experiencing what our fathers and grandfathers experienced fighting off an authoritarian self appointed despot. And in WWII, Russia lost 8.8 million soldiers at the hands of the nazis. Think about that number. What the Russians are experiencing now at the hands of Vladimir Putin, is based on lies, fed to them by a misinformation machine.
The Ukrainians are willing to die for their freedoms, and their country — without a moment's hesitation. What happened to us? When did some Americans decide that democracy was no longer important to us? I miss my father. He would be sick with sadness if he was alive today. The wanna-be despot who lives in Mar Lago had his 5 minutes of relevance and it’s time for him to just go away now. Enough said.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Equal justice under the law
Being born and raised in the Grand Valley, I was raised to respect my country, its values to form a more perfect union and to peacefully voice objections when it fell short of those values. I was raised to respect my teachers, law enforcement and that if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. I was raised to believe in a judicial system of “equal justice under the law,” but with all that said, I now believe that I am a “dying breed” of humanity with “outdated” values.
Does this same “equal justice under the law” that Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley received also pertain equally to other individuals who are allegedly charged with a crime? Will their bond amount be reduced to what they can pay, $25 or less, so they too can get out-of-jail?
A year from now, with all of the actual evidence gathered against these two ladies, (lying directly to a judge’s face, felony burglary and so much more) will they get off “scot free” because even though they did the crime, they believe they can’t afford to do the time and thus the court cannot hold them accountable?
What is going to be left of the United States of America, when all of the individuals who have blatantly defied the “rule-of-law” because they believe only that the votes for their approved candidates be counted?
“Equal justice under the law” will it prevail in "truth" in our justice system or was it just a “dream of our Founding Fathers”?
SHERRYL BUCKLEY
Grand Junction