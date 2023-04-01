Why we support a rec center in Grand Junction
We moved back to Grand Junction in 2017 from the Front Range. There, the city we had lived in was repeatedly having their rec center dreams voted down by a mostly aging population, ironically, which is also the group tremendously using their now very popular facility, day in and day out.
We absolutely loved that rec center for daily workouts, meetings, classes, parties, swim lessons, kids night out, and honestly just a daycare drop in once single parenthood got overwhelming, and it was a huge loss when we moved to GJ and haven't had one easily accessible. I admit it has affected our lives negatively not having access to one here. Every member of our family, and in every generation, ended up using that facility or being positively affected by its presence in one way or another.
One day, at a monthly business meeting at the center, I talked to the economic development manager of the city and he told me the 70,000 square foot rec center was able to pay off its bonds 8 years early largely by having "three weddings and a couple business type luncheons each week." Not only were the weddings booked out a year in advance for popular dates, and every Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening, but many people that attended functions there ended up using the facility for follow-up events, such as their own weddings, seminars, memberships etc. whether they lived in the city or not. Also, some members enjoyed the facility so much they went out of their way in the heavy Denver traffic to just stop at the center and work out on their way to or from home and work.
I just can't help thinking about this comment coming directly from that economic development manager's mouth — the situation sounded so similar now that I look back I think "if GJ could just see how significantly this type of facility can positively affect so many members of a community, whether they vote for it or not or directly access it every day or not... It's time to stop allowing such a positive asset slip through our Western Slope fingers."
The intrinsic value to health and community "wealth" is so tremendously vital now — its effect will be immediate from the opening day. It's our mental, emotional, and physical well being at stake Grand Junction.
Go GJ Rec Center!
MICHAEL BRUNGARDT
Grand Junction
Community Center proposal is straight forward, will support wellbeing
Grand Junction is more than a collection of brick and mortar, it is the result of hard working neighbors who share a common interest and support for the wellbeing of our community. As a long-time resident, I am pleased to write this letter in support of the Community Recreation Center Measure 1A on the April 04 ballot.
The proposed Community Center, to be located on city owned property known as the Matchett (Farm) Park and will be uniquely positioned to serve residents of all ages. The benefits of a safe supervised environment with social gathering rooms, ample public gymnasium space, an elevated walking/jogging track, and climbing wall as well as a year round aquatics swim lanes and a warm-water therapy pool for our special needs population will help enhance our community’s quality of life.
Having volunteered on past community recreation initiatives, I can say without hesitation that Measure 1A is by far the most straightforward, community and business feedback affirmed measure and is a well-thought-out blueprint for a much needed and welcomed addition to our community. Please vote yes on April 04 Measure 1A.
RUTH Y. MICHELS
Grand Junction
It’s time for Grand Junction to have a rec center
I just returned to my home in Grand Junction after another rejuvenating water class at the Fruita Rec Center where I attend water classes three days a week, and I feel wonderful! Usually in the mornings, the pools, exercise rooms, inside basketball/pickle ball court and walking track are filled with adults playing and staying healthy, but today school was out and the Rec Center was filled with kids of all ages playing for the pure fun of it.
As I was leaving, I passed a long line of mothers with babies in strollers who were checking in to some sort of exercise class — now I'm curious, and thinking how nice that would have been when my own babies were in strollers.
After major back surgery a few years ago, my need for a warm pool and structured water exercise became very real. As we all know, the city of Grand Junction currently has no rec center to offer its residents and people like me who live in Grand Junction, but not within the city limits. So, I have been grateful that the city of Fruita has my back, so to speak, with their own rec center; and I'm lucky to be retired and have the time and means to get there.
But I live in Grand Junction and I believe it's not just time, but long past time, that we also have our own Community Recreation Center to exercise, play, and come together within. If you are in doubt, take a drive to Fruita, Delta, Montrose, or any of the other recreation centers and see for yourself how vibrant and well-used those centers are, and then vote yes to support creating our own Grand Junction Community Recreation Center.
CYNDI CLARK
Grand Junction
Thinking critically about a rec center
Critically thinking, one community recreation center is not a responsible investment. $70M could provide greater benefit by making recreation available in several locations. What’s the usefulness if most kids can’t afford transportation and user fees? An ex-city council member mentioned a school fencing out kids. So did Orchard Mesas Jr High, we had lighted tennis and basketball courts and a field of grass for sports, too. Some previous comments aren’t “beneficial” — “increased property values,” “road congestion,” “overcrowded” facility. Incorporating school gyms, fields, and now abandoned schools is, “beneficial” if planned correctly, spreading resources around the community.
A soccer coach/friend says Canyon View is overcrowded; parking is ridiculous. Activity fields scattered around will reduce overcrowding in a single park and access problems. Overcrowding for one sport detracts other uses. Community activities and open space access reduces boredom, like skate parks. A CRC supporter since high school touts outcomes he got from visiting a Denver CRC. Which one of their 30 CRCs did he visit? We’re getting one. We’re bigger than Fruita, Montrose — plan “better.”
Improving education and opportunities for kids will address the root problems of this community — useful skills, sustainable growth, attracting and retaining young adults, helpful in reducing drug addiction, suicides, and homelessness.
Janet Rowland tells of the previous three-way recreation association D51, County, City — why not today? Spending $70 million for things readily available. Meeting areas? Library has them. Inside walking track? The mall. Indoor soccer? It’s an outdoor sport. Playgrounds were strategically placed and equipped. Basketball, tennis, open space, all free. The city decorates downtown, takes care of parks, how about maintaining outside school facilities?
Kari Sholtes might be on to something, “a committee” but with kids impaneled. Classroom economics or critical thinking lessons of budgeting, costs, benefits, how to make D51 a primary attraction for economic development, by thinking outside the box. Could we prepare D51 students for turf management instead of hamburger flippers and peach pickers (an old throw back of aspirations for local kids)? Critically thinking. Break the cycle.
“Because” other places have a CRC doesn’t mean we need one. A common theme from newbies is how beautiful it is here, outside. What is the projected pot revenue? Last year, sales dropped 60% statewide. If you can sidestep the revenue man, home grown, it funds dependably, how? Current economic news is another reason to pause and “rethink.”
PAUL MULDOWNEY
Grand Junction
Questions about the proposed rec center
I received a flier from Yes GJ supporting the community recreation center. It represents this as an affordable solution comparing the sales tax increase for Grand Junction (0.14%) to other towns in the area that had much higher increases to build similar facilities. I think this misses the point.
This proposal will take the overall sales tax rate for the city of Grand Junction to 8.66%, which will be higher than most of those cities in the comparison (Delta and Gunnison will still be higher). This raises the cost of living for all of us in the valley. If you buy a $1,000 computer you're going to pay $86.60, a $30,000 car almost $2,600. I don't even want to think about the cost it adds to buying a home.
Like it or not, a city is a business and to make this business decision we need to know some facts to make a good one. First, what will it cost residents to use the Rec Center, will it be free to Grand Junction residents? I doubt it, others aren't. If fees are going to be charged to use the facility then why isn't it self supporting and why would we need to increase the Sales Tax? If the facility will make the city money then I'm all for it. I'm skeptical that there won't be ongoing cost increases though. Lastly, what does the darn thing cost? I don't see that mentioned in the flier I received.
We have had several proposals in the past few years that increased our sales tax — a new police station, new fire station, a new school. I was really surprised to learn the new school was over $150 million, I don't remember that coming up before its tax increase was passed. All good stuff, but could we pay some of these recent investments off before committing to more and let the sales tax fall instead?
RICK PARKINS
Grand Junction
Why should we increase taxes to pay for a rec center?
I read with interest the letter in the Sentinel noting that Grand Junction and Mesa County have a “dire need” for rec facilities for adult and children volleyball, lacrosse, basketball etc. and somehow the proposed rec center will solve this problem. How? Are the dozens of gyms in schools and even churches across Mesa County used to capacity? Will the rec center become the one central facility for scores of youth training and games and if so, where does that leave “the rest of us”?
It simply cannot be all things to all people and yet concentrates a very large slice of budgets and resources that cannot possibly meet the needs or wants of even a fraction of the GJ population. For instance, how can anyone who wants to have a pickup game of hoops on a Saturday morning or to use the weight room, compete with a dozen youth leagues?
Again, allocate pot taxes and other rec funds to existing facilities’ expansions and budget conscious projects. Fund our needs (not wants) first, such as law enforcement for a large crime problem, a homelessness crisis, and a drug epidemic out of control.
We are a growing city with new wealth and ideas coming in every day. If folks want a rec center, why not look for donors through a 501(c)(3) that allows tax deduction, not tax increases. Why not make the rec center a full on user-pay facility that even Medicare will help fund? Then it is forced to stay in budget and forced to meet the needs of users, not the agendas of politicians and biased management. A city project never has to stay on budget. After all, they have you and me to bail them out.
DANIEL REID
Grand Junction
The recreation center that drug user money built
The Grand Junction CRC is funded primarily with “recreational drug user money,” for the next 30 years, at a cost of $70 million per ballot information.
Should it be named “GJ Community Recreational Drug” Center?
Will we see “drug users” asking for their “rightful” place in this Matchett Park CRC?
Is this how we, the GJ residents honor and recognize our donor, the Matchett family?
Is this how we help the “drug users” of the city?
The “real” supporters are fewer than 150 different people according to advertisements, editorials, commentary, and newspaper articles and photos of supporters.
Please register to vote online at www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/verifyNewVoter.xhtml
Please vote no on the CRC.
The majority of 67,000 residents of this proud democratic city of Grand Junction deserve to be included in a “real community” center, when we re-create one next year.
Please vote no on this CRC “recreational drug” center in April.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction