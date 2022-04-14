The Grammys were revealing this year
The Grammy awards this year revealed a lot more than quivering flesh and costly lighting. It showed that we are fully intent on fiddling while America burns this summer.
The music industry not only took off masks, but also pared down sense, taste and vocabulary. It don’t take much no more.
Russia is coming to a cyberspace near you, the bug will be back before Chris Stapleton’s beard gets an inch longer, and the next coup attempt will come quicker than a John Batiste dance move, but no one in that Vegas ballroom gave a tinker’s dam.
Only Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought the scene to a semblance of reality, but only for a moment. The show was a triumph of form over substance, breasts over benevolence, emotion over reason, lust over lyric, dexterity over discipline.
The sheer weight of the metallic vision of this party surely alerted economists about overemployment in the designer industry.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Why can’t we look at both sides on 2020 election?
What is the Main Street media in America afraid of? Tina Peters and Mike Lindell, who was in Grand Junction recently laying out their case of the 2020 election fraud.
Why are the American people and Mesa County residents denied both sides of the story? What has happened to a fair and balanced media and this paper being among them?
Our rights as American people under the Constitution and Bill of Rights have been trampled by the liberals in control of the message. Wake up Mesa County and look at both sides of the election of 2020 and make your own decisions. Do not believe everything you are being force fed.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
Irony over apartments and groceries
It is ironic that the proposed 256-unit apartment complex for the site, titled “The Junction,” is the former site for the only grocery store within walking distance of downtown. Maybe a pedestrian walkway could link the closest grocery store to “The Junction” — Rim Rock Walmart.
Never-mind. Everyone will probably own an electric car, making location a moot point, allowing residents to drive to a City Market of their choice.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Immigration failure from both parties
With the U.S. southern border mostly open and a surge of asylum seekers on the way, it would be considerate for advocates supporting all this to advise these people they may be trading one desperate situation for another.
The government of our country has a cumulative debt of more than $32,000,000,000,000, acquired in just over 20 years. Quantitative easing and 0% interest has corrupted the banking system and now simple housing is being bought up in mass for investment. It seems the Federal Reserve is to the federal government what Andy Fastow was to Enron.
But Joe Biden is not all to blame for the crisis on the border. Open borders are a default Democrat policy and a de facto policy for the Republicans as well.
Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected, everyone was expecting big changes in the U.S. immigration laws that Trump himself called “ridiculous.” However, that legislation turned out to be deficit-funded tax cuts for the wealthy. When migrants and immigration advocates realized Trump was full of hot air, the caravans began to head north. Trump in turn began a series of immigration “speed bumps,” which intensified the hate-Trump factor. That led to Democratic control of congress in the mid-terms and loss of the White House two years later.
Maybe Trump should have “drained the swamp” first before the immigration matters. More likely, both issues were typical phony campaign promises made just to get elected.
ROBERT VOSHALL
Moab, Utah