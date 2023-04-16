Sick of hearing the arguments against AR rifles
After reading Janet Weidemann’s commentary in the April 7 Sentinel I decided I have had enough.
First the common mantra coming from the mouths of uneducated anti-gun supporters is the outlawing of the AR rifle. I know what an AR rifle is. I slept with my M16 in my tent while in the Army and prayed I never had to assault anyone with it.
The AR was designed to allow soldiers to carry more ammunition and not be burdened with a heavy rifle. The typical soldier’s Garand style rifle of WW2 weighed up to 12 lbs and fired a 160 grain bullet compared to an AR that weighs up to 8 lbs and fires a 60 grain bullet in combat situations. The AR is so light weight in mass and firepower that many states do not allow it for deer hunting because the kill power is lacking in the unskilled shooter.
That’s not to say an AR can’t kill a deer. My friend’s 16 year old daughter dropped a very nice deer at 100 yards with one shot. That’s why an AR is so popular. With the right practice the AR is fun to shoot. And statistically speaking ARs are not the murder firearm of choice, the hand gun is.
Second, to write that the AR is a weapon of war is a ludicrous argument. All firearms could be a weapon of war. So can farm instruments as proven in the early 1400s when Jan Zizka’s farmer army turned their farm instruments into weapons and defeated seven crusades of the world’s finest mounted soldiers.
Weapons of war could also become instruments of fun. For example, the horse, sling shots, bows and arrows and infantry rifles. My father shot his first deer with a bolt action rifle of WW1 design he ordered from a Sears Catalog. I shot my first deer with an M1 carbine popular in the Korean War and replaced by the M16. I wouldn’t be surprised if a future deer isn’t slayed by some futuristic weapon making ARs primitive weapons of war.
RICK SPALENKA
Cedaredge
Appreciate recent letter on guns
What a great letter Janet Weidemann posted in the April 7 edition of The Daily Sentinel! I’ve been trying to formulate the same thoughts, but she did it for me.
Although she didn’t address Matt Soper directly in relation to his “bow to tyrants” recent comment, she certainly articulated the rational reality we need to strive toward.
TOM BACKHUS
Paonia
Gun violence isn’t just a mental health issue
This letter is in response to a commentary in a recent Sentinel entitled "Opposition to proposed gun-control bills." This commentary was put together by our county sheriff, the Mesa County district attorney, and our three Mesa County commissioners.
While I am not too familiar with the proposed gun-control bills they are talking about, not all so-called "gun-control" bills are bad. These people seem to think that if we just address mental health and substance abuse issues in our society that will stop all of the gun violence. I think that is very naive thinking backed by a whole lot of denial.
There are now more guns in America than there are people. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death of our young people, and none of us are totally safe from this epidemic of gun violence. We need to pass stricter gun-control laws that outlaw assault style guns and other guns with large magazines. I don't think any of this would infringe on our basic 2nd Amendment rights. Just like there are limits on our 1st Amendment rights, there has to be limits on our second amendment rights too.
Red-flag laws can really help prevent gun violence in our homes, but only if these laws are enforced. Mental health and substance abuse issues are very important to address too. However, mass shootings and other gun violence are now an epidemic in America and the gun issue will not go away. We must address it! Gun violence is not strictly a mental health or substance abuse issue.
LEE STIGEN
Grand Junction
Wake up before we lose our country
Just think a few years ago we had a president that was as corrupt as could be, doing things in the Oval Office, but nothing happened. Look what happened with the Hillary Clinton mess nothing happened against her.
We have a president at present that has taken our country to the breaking point of becoming another communist country, one that should be impeached along with his border czar, but the laws today are one for us and one for them.
If the Republicans do not get their act together, come 2024 folks we will totally lose our country, freedoms and everything else you enjoy. It is time to say enough is enough, even the liberals that are fed up with the way their lives are being affected by the current system should stand together and all put our energy behind President Trump for 2024. Let's get back to the four good years we had while he was in office.
Wake up America before it is too late and we will answer to China or some other communist country because trust, you will not like how you will be treated under such control.
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Boebert does not care about her constituents
For those who are not aware, H.R. 1095 would declare the AR-15 style rifle the “National Gun of the United States.” Is this why Lauren Boebert was sent to Congress?
Let’s be honest about what Lauren Boebert cares about. It’s not the adults of Western Colorado. It’s not the children here, or anywhere. While families are grieving, Lauren Boebert is telling them, by her actions, that she does not empathize with their sorrow — she doesn’t even sympathize. After all, why should she care? They are not her children. Her family is home at night. There is an ugliness inside of Lauren that I don’t understand.
I am a conservative Democrat, which means I walk the middle of the road on most issues. Lauren spends a lot of time espousing the rights of the unborn, but doesn’t appear to care much about the living children who just want to be safe in their school and have their family members come home at the end of the day.
The other representatives involved in this H.R. 1095 are the responsibility of the people in their State. However, in Colorado we will have the opportunity before too long to choose what issues really benefit our people.
CINDY GREEN
Grand Junction
Tired of the old rhetoric on guns
I have only one response to a letter writer in the Sentinel today, by Larry Mead along with the article by the Mesa County Sheriff. Hogwash!
I am tired of the same old worn out rhetoric, basically used by the NRA and gun lobbyists in Washington, D.C. I have been reading since 2005. Remember? Between 1995 and 2005 Congress passed a no-nonsense assault weapons ban. Numbers don't lie. During that time there were 70% less mass shootings. This is not rocket science.
Why does it always take the slaughter of innocent children to get people's attention? The Tennessee legislature immediately passed a law making it easier to get assault rifles. Only one conclusion can we arrive at after those idiots did that, was more guns, more guns, more guns.
Do they really believe such horse manure? I think not. They are throwing red meat at their voter base. Government bad, well armed militia good. A bunch of middle aged, out of shape guys who refuse to just grow up, put on their big boy pants, and protect our children and grandchildren rather than hide behind the 2nd Amendment. I don't remember any paintings at the Smithsonian when I visited there of George Washington carrying an AR-15. But he was carrying a one shot long rifle.
Want to own an AR-15? Join our military. Otherwise what the heck are you doing?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
New bill would protect marijuana industry
Heads up marijuana industry/customers of Mesa County. If the Federal Reserve is not stopped from issuing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), I posit it will only be a matter of time before the federal government destroys Colorado’s marijuana industry.
Because Colorado’s marijuana industry is built upon cash as the sole medium of exchange, once the CBDC is in force the federal government and central bank controls the creation, distribution, and exchange of “virtual money.” Cash will soon become illegal and whatever remains of Colorado’s marijuana industry will implode while holding worthless cash.
That said, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has introduced legislation (S. 887) to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing CBDCs directly to individuals. Sen. Cruz’s bill was cosponsored by Sens. Braun (R-IN) and Grassley (R-IA). S. 887 will prohibit the Federal Reserve System from issuing a digital currency directly to individuals. It would maintain the Federal Reserve’s ability to issue physical currency and will continue to allow decentralized digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Specifically, the legislation prohibits the Federal Reserve from developing a direct-to-consumer CBDC which could be used as a financial surveillance tool by the federal government, similar to what is currently happening in China.
Therefore I strongly suggest to all Coloradans you contact U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper (via their official websites) and inform Colorado's two US Senators that you expect them to vote yes on S. 887.
CARL L. MCWILLIAMS
Glenwood Springs