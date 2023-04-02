Jason Nguyen is the clear choice for Grand Junction City Council
As a young father, Jason will bring youthful perspective to city issues, and knows the needs of working families. As a scientist at the DOE, he can use his analytical skills to help tackle tough city issues.
Jason will advocate for safe bicycle/pedestrian trails. As an environmentalist, he will support cleaning up our rivers, streams, and wetlands. He is a strong believer in the arts, and will continue to support the Avalon Theater, the Art Center and Art on the Corner. As a child of two Vietnam War refugees, he understands the importance of a community full of opportunity.
I hope you will join me in voting for Jason!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Why I support Scott Beilfuss for city council
It is my pleasure to write this letter in support of Scott Beilfuss for Grand junction City Council. Since arriving in the valley I had the pleasure to work with Scott in helping fight for the people.
Scott has made his priorities clear, helping working-class families and assisting our retired community to live in dignity. He's shown this through action. Scott spoke out against the Richmark development handouts. He has been a vocal supporter of our schools and an advocate for students suffering from homelessness. He's been a long-time supporter of a community recreation center. Most recently, he fought for the Orchard Mesa Pool to stay open. Scott has even gone to the capitol to lobby for Western Slope priorities. He's put in the work.
I have great admiration for Scott’s willingness to meet with anyone. Agree or disagree he'll sit down, have a cup of coffee with you, tell you his ideas, and listen to yours. He and I do not always agree but I know he gives my positions consideration and is willing to find the common ground.
Finally, Scott gets results. A recent example is his work supporting the Orchard Mesa Pool. When the pool was on the verge of being closed for good, Scott helped organize the effort to keep it open. Because of his efforts, and others, voters no longer have to be concerned with OM Pool competing with the CRC. The council has committed to keeping OM open past the open date of the community recreation center and will reevaluate upon completion. So join Scott and vote yes on the CRC!
Make sure to mark Scott Beilfuss as your vote for Grand Junction City Council At Large.
NICK ALLEN
Grand Junction
Beilfuss would bring high integrity to city council
I have known Scott Beilfuss, who is running for the Grand Junction ‘at-large’ City Council seat, for about six years now. Suffice it to say he has my total support and endorsement. I am a registered independent, but unaffiliated does not necessarily mean uninvolved.
I have been completely bowled over by Scott’s commitment to this community. I have never met Anyone who so consistently, year after year, goes to every city councils’, county commissioners’, state legislatures’, various commissions’ meetings, organizations’ meetings, water board, school board meetings, etc., that he can at all possibly get to. Why? To gain the best understanding of where people and our community are at today — to best understand where we need to get to tomorrow — and on further into the future, for the best health and well-being that we as a city-wide community can muster.
He has wisdom, and is not tainted by any real estate or business conflicts of interest where he would need to recuse himself from important votes, or influence those rescued-on votes by simply being on council and influencing other members.
I encourage you to vote for Scott, and to take a little extra time and talk to your neighbors and friends, and encourage them to vote for him, too. Grand Junction needs this man of very high integrity on our city council — representing all our families’ best interests — very, very much. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and making an informed decision, and voting.
Cheers!
MICHAEL GIBSON
Grand Junction
Sandra Weckerly will hit the ground running on city council
Grand Junction is uniquely blessed with several highly qualified candidates to choose from in the upcoming City Council election. As a business leader in this community, I recognize that we need candidates that have qualifications to serve on council, but also a proven record demonstrating their understanding of and contribution to the economic health and vitality of Grand Junction.
There is no other candidate in this race that fits those criteria more than Sandra Weckerly in District A. I know Sandra well and have worked closely with her on many economic development matters. Her service at the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and on the City of Grand Junction Planning Commission has been exemplary. She is a strong leader in the business community building on her own business success. Her story is inspiring — beginning as one of five children raised by a single mother — to her success as a business owner and job creator with five of her own children. Sandra has accomplished this through hard work, drive and business ingenuity.
Sandra will be able to hit the ground running from day one on the Council. She knows the issues she will face. She currently sits on the Grand Junction Planning Commission and votes regularly on land use decisions that shape the future of this city. This is a role that requires broad understanding of the City’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use and Zoning Code. I have seen firsthand her preparation and knowledge of the matters that come before her.
Sandra listens to both sides of a potential project and makes her decision based on what is best for the entire city. She will do the same on City Council. I urge you to join me in supporting Sandra Weckerly for Grand Junction City Council.
ANDREW GOLIKE
Fruita
We appreciate candidates stepping up to serve the public
Another election is upon us. As I study the various candidates competing for a nod of approval from us voters, I encounter two speed bumps (or perhaps roadblocks).
Firstly, whose (bad) idea was it to make these elections non-partisan? Most of us statistically vote for our own party candidates, and it is now more difficult to determine that. Our society seems to be suffering from a case of “nonspecific-itis.”
So we turn to the candidates themselves to see where they stand (the second problem). After studying them, I feel like I’m eating a plain hamburger without all the goodies I love — the cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and lettuce.
Basically, you are asking me (the voter) for a job. On your resumes, too often I see rhetoric and generalities. It’s like putting flags and stars on campaign posters — nice to look at, but tells us very little. I prefer a solid game plan to study (and specific experience in being best-qualified to handle these issues). Yep, we voters do read those things.
We need confidence that you will do well when you occupy that big chair at City Hall. We are placing the destiny of our city in your hands. I doubt that voters care about platitudes. What we do care about is a council rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on the prickly issues upon taking office.
Approaching 70, I’ve seen a lot of campaigns in my lifetime. The interesting footnote in the history of these campaigns — the candidates said the same things 50 years ago that they say today. Mark Twain’s glib answer to that would be, “If voting made any difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.”
Regarding our local elections, although I am confident that each candidate for each district is qualified in his or her own way, I feel that certain candidates stood above the others on this whole idea of conveying specific philosophies and specific relevant experience — Cody Kennedy, Sandra Weckerly, Greg Haitz, and Diane Schwenke. Both Cody and Sandra have amazing backgrounds, so it is going to be tough to make a final choice between them (with due respect to the other candidates who have worked hard, I have only the resumes to go by).
In any event, we voters appreciate each of you for stepping up to the plate to seek public office, and wish you all the best of luck in your endeavors.
BILL FARIELLO
Grand Junction
Does the Chamber have a conflict of interest in endorsement?
My husband and I are new to the area, so this is our first city council election. It’s quite different from my previous experiences in that all residents vote for all districts, but I like the idea of voting for a slate of candidates instead of just one person to represent Grand Junction. We have some amazing candidates running with a wide range of backgrounds — a retired police officer, a scientist, and a retired chamber director among them.
I was surprised, however, by one of the endorsements of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce. It’s not surprising to me that they endorsed Dianne Schwenke and I understand endorsing Greg Haitz as a business owner. But I am very surprised that they chose to endorse Sandra Weckerly.
If I understand correctly, Sandra currently serves as the vice chair of the Board of Directors for the Chamber. That means (I think) that she has decision-making authority over the organization, which constitutes a conflict of interest. Perhaps there is a process or policy of which I am unaware, but I would expect the Chamber to not endorse in this race because of this conflict.
Oddly, I haven’t seen any comments or articles highlighting this as an issue. Is it normal in this community for an organization like the chamber to endorse a member of their board for elected office — and no one bats an eye?
JAY OAKES
Grand Junction