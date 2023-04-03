Firearms are tools like any other
I read in the paper the other day that some members of our native criminal class — the state legislature — plan to introduce a bill to ban “assault weapons.” This sent a chill up my spine, because I was in our kitchen holding an assault frying pan. Even worse, my next task was to victimize a cantaloupe with an assault chef’s knife.
Then I stepped out into my little shop and almost fainted. I was surrounded by assault hammers, assault wrenches, assault saws, assault screwdrivers... you name it. And don’t even mention assault wood chisels or assault chainsaws!
Seeking some respite from my guilty conscience I escaped into the garage, only to discover my wife’s assault SUV. So I ran outside... and there, in the driveway, sat my assault pickup truck. Oh, the shame!
There was nowhere to hide. I fled into our living room and almost tripped over my assault fireplace poker. It’s a big one, modeled after a logger’s peavey, with a spike and a hook. God only knows what kind of damage it could inflict on some poor, defenseless burglar.
And what about that assault lawn mower out in the shed? Will I have to turn it in to the appropriate authorities or face prosecution?
I hope I’ve made my point. A firearm is just a tool. And yes, like so many other tools it can be used for evil purposes by an evil person. But that person is one out of a thousand. So to prevent that one person from wrongdoing, is it entirely rational to deprive the other 999 of us of a fundamental human right — the right to arm ourselves for self-defense and other legitimate purposes?
GREG CORLE
Grand Junction
How can anyone want a clinic in GJHS?
I understand that you are in favor of the Marillac Clinic. Shame on you. I would assume you do not have children or grandchildren in school. If you do, how could you even consider Marillac Clinic?
As I am sure you know the School Board voted it down. Schools are for teaching. Plus the Marillac Clinic would take away parental rights. Do you really think this is okay?
We need to focus on teaching our children the real history (not the woke history), writing, and arithmetic.
I understand some children have not even heard of 9-11. How very sad is this? How could this even be possible?
I would hope and pray that you would reconsider your stand on the Marillac Clinic.
CAROLYN BRYANT
Grand Junction
More information would be helpful on school clinic
Perhaps it would help if Marillac provided the public with a list of services they are currently offering at Central and would have provided at Junction High.
For those children with a physician, how will communication with that physician work? Will they be accessing the child’s electronic health records? For those with insurance, will they bill the child’s insurance? If referred for follow up services will they be required to use St. Mary’s Hospital or can they access their preferred hospital? For children with mental health concerns, does the Marillac Clinic provide the counseling or are they referred to another entity?
Thank you for any clarity you are able to provide. More information is usually very helpful in making important decisions.
CARLENE GAGLIARDI
Grand Junction
I don’t understand how a parent could be in favor of a clinic
I have an extremely hard time understanding how any parent would allow any clinic in school to have the authorization per the present law. I can not understand any parent wanting, or allowing such a system to be put in place at any school.
If you had read Mr. Dashner's article and are a responsible, caring parent, how could you possibly be in favor of the state/school district withholding medical information about your child concerning pregnancy-related care, contraceptive care, abortion procedures, victims of a sexual offense, treatment for sexually transmitted infection infections, treatment for substance abuse, disorder treatment and mental health services?
You can delegate (entrust to another) or you can abdicate (relinquish) your parental rights of your child and I don't quite see letting the system withhold that type of information about your child fall under the heading of delegating.
God only loans that child to you for such a short, brief time period — don't let that precious time slip through your hands.
ROBERT BROWN
Clifton
This School Board is not working in best interests of students
Shame on you, D51 School Board, for voting against an issue that would have benefitted the students of Grand Junction High School at no cost to the community.
Shame on you, Andrea Haitz, for using the flimsy excuse of an employee complaint as a reason to turn down Marillac’s offer of providing health care at the new high school. Your feigned naivete when it was revealed that this complaint came from a current co-worker was most unbecoming. Surely the overwhelming acceptance of the Central High School clinic by the students is of more importance than an anonymous message from a disgruntled employee.
Shame on you, Angela Lema, for your acquiescence to act as a rubber stamp instead of evaluating the merits of an issue on your own. Have you no respect for yourself?
And most of all, shame on you, Will Jones. You are an athlete and a coach and you must understand the value of immediate qualified health care if an athlete is injured on the school grounds. Consider the convenience and cost savings of having athletic physicals done right at the school. There would be no need to schedule an expensive appointment at a private clinic or have parents take time away from work or home to drive to appointments. Convenience and student safety from certified health professionals at no cost to District 51 funds — how can this even be a question? Instead, you have decided to raise health care costs for every family. Requiring a yearly permission slip should even satisfy any parents afraid of losing control.
I do not see this School Board working in the best interest of the students. Shame, shame, shame.
RICHARD A. JANSON
Grand Junction
The inflation we experience is higher than reported
Inflation as reported by various economists and organizations has been around 8%. That's what is known as core inflation. It represents the costs that can be affected by the Federal Reserve Bank with interest rate adjustments. Then there is the actual inflation experienced by those of us who live in the economy. It is a different story.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports food inflation is at about 9%. Electricity at 12.9%. Natural gas 14.3%. And gasoline up a whopping 29%. The CPI (consumer price index) is up 9.1%. There appears little likelihood that any of these numbers will come down in the near future. Why aren't hotshot economists looking at and using these numbers to project the future of the economy?
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction