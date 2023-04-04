We have a choice between competence and progressivism
We have seen for weeks the string of hateful spiteful letters and comments pointed towards the right leaning City Council candidates and their supporters.
These in themselves point to the fallacy of non-partisan elections. The fact that these left wing extremist organizations are not condemned by the left leaning candidates and their champion, Restore the Balance, tells the real tale of the political bias of The Daily Sentinel and most media in the area.
We should all by now realize that Restore the Balance is a left wing extremist organization cloaked as a non-partisan group.
Of course, I am a right wing extremist in their eyes and so have no right to comment on theirs and the leftist tactics.
The voters of Grand Junction should wake up. Do you like your gas appliances? If the left wingers running for the City Council win, you may have to find alternatives. Imagine a group of folks who voted for Joe Biden running the City. That is what you get if you vote for the Restore the Balance slate.
All politics are partisan, because all politics have two sides. Trying to hide that fact is disingenuous at best and outright lying at worst.
The voters have a real choice. Apparently The Daily Sentinel, Restore the Balance, and the left believe business leaders and competence are bad, and progressivism is good.
That is the choice. Competence vs. progressivism.
Vote for competence on Tuesday.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Clifton
Haitz violated school board policy with endorsement
My goal in speaking out today is to remind all and encourage those in power to keep politics out of our school system.
I recently became aware of an email sent by Andrea Haitz, the D51 School Board President, requesting support for her husband's run for City Council. In her request she speaks of the “left” and the need to “fight back” against their “Denver policies.” This is no way for a School Board member, let alone its president to speak. Haitz represents all members of the community, not just the “conservatives” in the valley.
As the School Board Code of Ethics states that, “(Mrs. Haitz’s) first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the student.” This has not seemed to be the case lately with the quick and opaque decision making to close multiple schools, including East Middle School, from which I live across the street. The student’s welfare also does not seem to be Haitz’s top priority with the unfounded justification in terminating Grand Junction High School’s School Based Health Care (SBHC) Center.
I guess in today's world, the “educational welfare” of the community’s students can be subjective. Relative to one’s beliefs and unfortunately relative to one’s political leanings. But one thing that is more clearly defined is the School Board Code of Ethics Policy stating that each board member will, “avoid being placed in a position of conflict of interest and refrain from using [the] board position for personal or partisan gain.”
Requesting financial contribution for her husband’s campaign while clearly linking her and her husband to an unquestionably partisan affiliation is a clear violation of the Ethics Policy as outlined in BCB-E. Plus, signing the email as “D51 School Board President” implies the backing of the whole School Board to her husband’s campaign.
There is no room for “us/them” politics in managing our schools. As an elected official who represents all community members, it was disappointing to read her denigrating community members and their supposed linked policies.
For someone who ran on “transparency” and keeping politics out of the running of our schools Haitz seems to be failing to live up to her own ideals. As a parent of two D51 students, I would like to know if she will recuse herself from any dealings from the city if her husband is elected. I also would like to know that she understands that she violated School Board policy and is willing to publicly recommit herself to avoid using her position for personal or partisan gain.
Everyone’s goal should be providing the best educational experience for every student in the district. That goal should be paramount to politics and personal connections. As Board President, Haitz should be exemplary of that goal not to its contrary.
JEFF WARNER
Grand Junction
Why invest in a Community Recreation Center? Wellness, connection, and prosperity!
On April 4 the citizens of Grand Junction will have the opportunity to vote for our CRC and invest in a plan that will allow our community to meet the needs of its citizens. Participating in group athletics, arts and crafts classes, and various cultural activities provides a sense of value, belonging, and attachment to a community. In the digital era we live in today, more and more people are isolated and fall trapped in social media stressors, anxiety, and depression. A CRC would be a safe place, at an affordable price, for all to gather, building stronger families, connecting generations, and improving overall wellness. Community centers create the perfect setting for local mentorship programs, providing guidance and leadership development for the youth of the community.
The CRC will fill the gap in the services lacking in our community. The CRC will feature indoor aquatics with four bodies of water, community spaces — studios, meeting rooms, a senior lounge, and a catering kitchen permitting opportunities for families and friends to gather and celebrate special occasions. The proposed gymnasium can convert into three basketball, three volleyball, and nine pickleball courts for year-round recreation.
The selected site for the CRC is in the right location, not for its spectacular views of the Bookcliffs, the Grand Mesa, and the Colorado National Monument, but it will serve an area of our city needing community gathering opportunities. With Canyon View Park in the west end and Lincoln Park in the center, it is only appropriate to build the CRC on the east end of the city. The investment is right because we have the opportunity to use two funding sources- cannabis tax and 0.14% sales tax (excluding gas, food, and medicine) that will sunset in 30 years. Once the center is built, future expansion opportunities could be achieved through grants and private funding. The CRC will provide opportunities for large-scale events such as sports tournaments and festivals. These events will bring additional visitors and revenue to our city, which positively impacts our economy and small businesses. It is these same visitors who will pay the sales tax and build the revenue to pay off the CRC.
On April 4 invest in and support our community by voting yes on A1 — it’s the right time, right plan, right price!
ARACELY DE VILLEGAS-DECKER
Grand Junction
What ever happened to ethics in politics?
What is it that we can't see? Could it be the future of the United States ? On a daily basis we read that Republicans are jumping to the defense of Trump. Basically they are claiming he's being persecuted for his "patriotic" views. It's all politics. He couldn't have possibly broken the law.
Something I don't hear is a mention of ethics. Used to be, ethics were important. They even have an ethics committee. What could that be for? Is it just pretending? The core mantra of what it takes to be a Republican is the willingness to ignore ethics unless someone else hurts their feelings.
Additionally, and maybe most importantly, is “if you can legally do something that will benefit yourself, do it.” Of course “legally” could be a stretch.
Then there's the Trump rule, “Accuse others of the same things you are doing unless you accidentally do something that is good for the country.” This was more of a Trump exclusive since his combination of lack of ethics and legal responsibility used to be something that was frowned upon. Now it's basically a contest among conservatives to see who could fill the once unfillable shoes that have been worn by the ugliest people in history.
The mob that used to chase Frankenstein with torches is now the mob who chases away anyone who dares criticize Frankenstein. Of course the monster from the movies was not only more articulate, he displayed some tendencies of self control.
ROBERT FISK
Delta
Why we need to hold a new constitutional convention
I appreciate the concerns behind HB 23-1230 to ban assault weapons in Colorado. Unfortunately, this proposal clearly violates the independent clause of the Second Amendment.
Elected officials who vote for substantial gun control measures violate their oath of office to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. The independent clause of the Second Amendment clearly states that "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." The proper first step towards gun control would be repealing the Second Amendment.
The Second Amendment was a product of a different time, predating modern weapons of mass destruction. It was rooted in armed slave patrols to suppress potential slave uprisings.
The U.S. Constitution is an archaic document with no legitimate authority, yet legislators take an oath to uphold it. If the United States continues to exist as a political entity, a new Constitution should be designed and approved by a new constitutional convention.
The original constitutional convention was held in secret by a handful of rich white men — predominantly slaveholders — who designed a system to preserve their own wealth and power. The constitution they drafted excluded about 94% of the population from the right to representation in government.
I would support a vote at a new constitutional convention to repeal the Second Amendment as a precursor to debating legislation regulating personal weapon ownership.
Slaveholder Thomas Jefferson wrote that a constitution could not bind future generations. He argued that a constitution should expire after one generation. I agree that future generations should not be bound by the dictates of their barbarous ancestors. Each generation should hold its own constitutional convention to create a new system of government, at least once every 20 years.
GARY SWING
Boulder