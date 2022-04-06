Disgraceful conduct marred Supreme Court nomination hearings
It was no surprise to see the likes of Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton, all Republicans Senators, tear into eminently qualified Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court nomination hearings. What was a surprise was the ferocity of the thinly veiled racism behind their comments, their attempts at “gotcha” questions demanding yes or no to nuanced questions, their total lack of respect by frequently interrupting and their quest to squeeze political views from her when she maintained that she followed the Constitution rather than her own opinions.
Even more corrosive was their treatment of a woman, a Black woman, an accomplished woman who might be smarter than they are. By implying that she was “soft on crime” and pornographers (which proved to be a false claim), they sought to play to their right-wing base. The irony of this is that our former President and his crew are presently being investigated by the January 6 committee for numerous crimes, including planning and provoking insurrection to prevent the certification of a democratic election. But they are white collar so it is not in the purview of these Senators as are the crimes of some Black men and other minorities.
In these hearings, racism and misogyny have been on display for all to see. Jackson’s grace under pressure was a direct contrast to Brett Kavanaugh’s tearful behavior and discussion of beer at his Supreme Court Confirmation hearing. And yet, as many women will attest, women cannot expect the same consideration or forgiveness as men. Jackson endured questions that did not address her approach to the Court as much as inflammatory queries and badgering to rile up a right-wing base.
What Isabel Wilkerson describes in her book Caste is operational here: those in power and privilege do not want to cede any control to someone they see traditionally in a lower caste, certainly not to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. But this is the 21st century, as Joe Biden has shown by nominating women and minorities alongside men for prominent positions. We are over doubting the abilities of diverse candidates — except for these Senators and the states they represent. The long journey to the Supreme Court by a Black woman is part of the American Dream, available to those who love their country and work towards their goals.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Vote to keep Delta’s hospital local
Delta County voters, in case you are not aware of it, you should know that we are in danger of losing our close-by, non-profit hospital here in Delta. Please consider voting yes on Measure 6A in May — the hospital board is asking voters to approve a sales tax increase of 0.8% to raise revenue to keep our hospital running and local.
More than 70% of the patients of Delta County Memorial Hospital are on Medicare and Medicaid, plus the hospital funds $2.3 million in charity care in our community every year. Do you know that DCMH only gets 10% of what is billed to Medicare and Medicaid? A lot of people in the county cannot afford health care, so the hospital is forced to write off $1-2 million dollars every year in bad debt.
Delta hospital only collects 0.44% of its revenue from state tax.
On top of that, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who designates Sole Community Hospital status nationwide, has so far refused to give it to Delta’s hospital — because we are 1 ½ miles too close to Montrose! Montrose is not close for people who live in the outlying towns. It’s an even longer drive.
The other danger is that it could be taken over by a large hospital system. It’s been pointed out that if that happens, most likely they, rather than buy new equipment or for other reasons, would force us to go to Junction or Montrose for certain procedures or move entire departments to their main location.
That could also lead to the loss of jobs for local people.
Imagine you need the ongoing services of, God forbid, oncology and now you have to drive to Montrose or Grand Junction two, three, four times a week! Or you break an arm, get in a car accident, you’re in pain and either the ambulance or your spouse has to drive you 20-40 miles away.
The hospital has enacted many cost-saving measures — layoffs, closing under-used facilities and others.
I know the hospital has been struggling for a while and there has been criticism. I’m no financial expert, nor have expertise on how hospitals should be run, but I believe CEO Matt Heyn, who started in 2020, is doing a good job. I think it behooves us all to have a hospital here in town.
MARY BRUNO
Delta
How long can we continue denying the reality of climate change?
As we remain riveted to news about the war in Ukraine and more outrageous behavior surrounding the January 6 insurrection, the most important news of late by far is that both our poles, the Arctic and Antarctic, have warmed 50 to 70 degrees above normal, astonishing scientists.
This should be headline news everywhere on the planet. It is devastating news. But humans, who have caused this, seem too busy making war on each other and trying to manipulate each other for power and money to pay attention and take action. Or even to believe it.
Anyone reading this who cares at all for children, or a livable future for all living things on this planet, needs to take action. We can all reduce our carbon footprint. We can personally go more toward electric and solar and away from gas. Eat less meat. Only vote for candidates who have climate change as a top issue to address. How long can we continue to deny the reality of what is happening?
BOBBIE CLEAVE
Grand Junction
Who will pay for fines over school mascots?
If our schools are fined regarding their mascots, who do you really think pays those fines, other than us taxpayers? As far as I know we Americans love and are proud of all our American Indians. And who are "They" who are objecting to our schools and tax payers being so proud to have their mascots named after our American Indians? Also, who is receiving all the thousands of dollars for the fines?
Let's ask the question, where is the accountability and who will answer that question?
I thought Governor Polis gave schools the chance to get permission from the nearest native Americans to keep the Indian mascots. Where were the school board members on this project? Could have saved us taxpayers a lot of money.
JACKI THOMAS
Montrose
Where was the governor and state on Minds Springs?
“Uncovering the cover-up” was one of the worst failures of state government that I can remember. Governor Polis is at the top of the list of being responsible. He is also CEO of government affairs and appears to have done nothing or little to attempt to right this terrible “cover-up.”
The cover-up I refer to is the operations of Mind Springs Health. There were quiet concerns about the quality of care being given (or lack-there-of) to patients in the counties on the Western Slope. Three state agencies started an investigation of this hospital around December of 2020. They came to the conclusion in June 2021 that there were major problems. The public nor patients knew of this investigation even after three state agencies came to their conclusions.
Their conclusions were kept secret until recently when two newspapers collaboratively investigated and found many instances of multiple problems of poor patient care, two deaths, Medicaid refusal to pay until Mind Springs agreed to change. The state’s investigation found that almost half of a sample of 58 patients had received quality of care so poor it was considered to be potentially severe and a life threatening impact.
In June 2021 Rocky Mountain Health Plans wrote a letter to Mind Springs with serious questions. This was the result of a Mind Springs physician whistleblower.
“Mind Springs Health continues to be, at the hospital, off the charts compared to other psychiatric hospitals,” David Mok-Lamme, a Rocky Mountain Health Plans executive said during a recent town hall meeting in Mesa County.
The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing officials control Medicaid funding and hold the contract with Rocky Mountain Health Plans. The Colorado Department of Human Services is supposed to oversee quality of care within Mind Springs and spent weeks this winter blocking efforts by COLab and the Colorado Springs Gazette to obtain information. The Department of Human Services has not released documents about the investigation’s findings despite several requests under Colorado open records law as of March 20.
There are three state agencies with oversight over mental health care centers in Colorado and it appears that none of the three were doing their job. There are tens of millions paid in state and federal tax dollars each year on psychiatric and mental health services in Colorado.
The CEO and two top executives resigned since The Colorado News Collaborative and The Colorado Springs Gazette exposed Mind Springs psychiatric and mental health hospital and the state agencies.
Where has the governor been during this lengthy bit of time? This is a big deal that should have been ramrodded by the governor himself with millions of dollars spent and wasted on incompetent state oversight agencies and a governor that it appears did little or nothing.
JACK CRAWFORD
Grand Junction