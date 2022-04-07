Where have the Republicans I used to know gone?
My liberal father told me, “Whatever you do, remember who you are.” He embodied his own advice to show respect to all people, act with integrity and always guard one’s honor.
I highly respected my now-retired conservative co-workers — good friends — because we shared my dad’s deep understanding of honor and integrity. They kept their own counsel, cautious to accept whatever new philosophy was being marketed. I sensed that they were in fact patriots and took their Christian faith seriously.
The new generation of “conservatives” have traded in their parent’s honor for a new creed boasting hatred, violence and entitlement. Their disloyalty to our nation is painful to witness. They celebrate beating and killing policemen, murdering unarmed civilians and anti-American propaganda of foreign dictators. They are definitely not patriots. They desecrate our sacred institutions and rig elections with new laws.
Where have my friends gone?
KIRBY MACLAURIN
Durango
Boebert and Trump both embraced Putin
Lauren Boebert is such a dedicated civil servant that she literally traveled around the world during her campaign. Or at least her mileage reimbursement showed that. Even more impressive this was during a pandemic shutdown.
On top of that the money she owed the state of Colorado for her employees workman’s compensation and unemployment insurance almost equaled what her mileage reimbursement was. This from such a stickler for public health that Shooter’s Grill was cited for food poisoning.
Yes, Lauren Boebert, successful businesswoman.
Now as to that great businessman, Donald Trump. Who cares if the pesky governments of numerous states sued Donald Trump over the fraudulent Trump University? Lawsuits Trump lost. Who cares if Trump fraudulently inflates the value of his assets when applying for loans while devaluing the same assets when it's tax time? Who cares that only Putin backed banks would loan money to Trump?
Yes, Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump, two great American patriots who embraced Putin. Lauren Boebert votes against military assistance to Ukraine while Donald Trump praises that mass murdering genius, Putin.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
How do Republicans square taking rights from individuals with democracy?
The rights Republicans challenged during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing included the right to use birth control, to access abortion, to marry across racial lines and to marry a same-sex partner.
So, how do these Republicans square overturning these established rights with the fact that we live in a democracy, in which the majority should rule — as long as it does not crush a minority?
In a 2019 speech, William Barr, at that time attorney general, presented a profound rewriting of the meaning of American democracy. He argued that by “self-government” the framers did not mean the ability of people to vote for representatives of their choice. Instead, he said, they meant individual morality: the ability to govern oneself. And, since people are inherently wicked, self-government requires the authority of a religion: Christianity. (in Letters from an American, by Heather Cox Richardson)
This is such a corruption of the meaning of democracy that it makes me sick. The thought that humans are inherently wicked and that we need the authority of a religion to be moral is ridiculous. I was born an atheist and have never been anything else and I’ll bet I’ve led at least as ethical a life as Barr has.
I so hope the majority of Americans understand what the founders of this country meant by “democracy” and that our country was ordained, from the beginning, a secular state.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
Many Delta County residents support solar installation
Although I am not a citizen of Mesa County, I ask residents to carefully read this letter. A large percentage of Delta County Residents are in favor of the solar installation, as per a Delta County Independent newspaper poll.
As a citizen of Delta County I am shocked and disappointed in the Board of County Commissioners decision 2-1 against stable electric rates, against jobs to support Delta workers and against receiving $13,000,000 in tax benefits to the County. I am disappointed that two commissioners Koontz and Lane could not recognize the benefits of the Garnet Mesa Solar Installation/Farm.
They raised the issue that this sliver of land would be taken out of agriculture. However, the proposal allowed for panels to be high enough for grazing by sheep. Grass would be grown under the shade of the panels which reduces temperatures. Therefore, this acreage not only serves as an electricity source for Delta County, but it would still be used as Ag. That is, unless no one wants to hear loud mouth sheep instead of the noise from a louder enterprise that also fits the land use code.
I give credit to Delta Montrose Electric Association for working with Guzman Energy. Perhaps the commissioners can accept an amended proposal from Guzman that would convince them to accept a substantial increase in the County’s tax base. I ask them to look in a broad view to our future and revisit the current proposal, which was supported by their planning department.
If Koontz and Lane remain opposed then I think Montrose County will be the beneficiary instead of Delta County. It takes wisdom to look ahead and consider the plus side. Let’s vote for a better future.
PENNY HEUSCHER
Cedaredge
Boebert vote on Russian trade was an embarrassment
It was with disgust and embarrassment that we learned of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s vote against the U.S. stopping all trade relations with Russia. We learned of her contrary vote, and perhaps misunderstanding of what is at stake for Ukraine, from family and a friend now living outside Colorado.
President Biden is trying to do everything possible to prevent Vladimir Putin’s total destruction of democratic Ukraine and its 44 million citizens. Anyone watching the media is aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of war that have followed.
Perhaps the Congresswoman and her family should move to Ukraine, help defend it and explain to Ukrainian citizens her vote to allow all trade to continue between Russia and the U.S. She could also contact NATO countries who are sheltering tens of thousands of refugees and explain how her vote will help end this horrific war.
WADE L. JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Boebert, Peters and new “batty” characters
I was chatting with a good friend recently about the past two years and about all of the truly bizarre people who have “come out of the woodwork.” Why, I wondered, did so many “crazies” seem to be rearing their ugly heads all at once?
“People have always had bats in their belfries,” my dear friend responsided. “It’s just that lately the bats have gotten bigger!”
That must be the explanation for Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert, who have been nothing but a total embarrassment to the good people of the Western Slope! May they both retreat to their “bat caves” and soon!
SUSAN DUCEPT
Cedaredge