Grateful for the work of Mesa County Public Health
I read the article about Mesa County winding down its response to COVID. This is welcome news for all of us. It’s been a tough couple of years and I am certainly glad that the end is in sight.
I would like to thank Mesa County Public Health for its role in guiding us through the pandemic. Confronted with so many unknowns about the virus early on, criticism and disrespect from many, the MCPH has faithfully carried out its duty to help maintain public safety. It created policies to follow, the logistics of wholesale testing for the virus and later making the vaccination available to the public as conveniently as possible. It kept the online COVID dashboard up to date, as well as keeping the public informed with the sometimes ever changing situation.
I can’t imagine the long hours put in behind the scenes as employees went about their business of public health. So, I want to say to all of you at Mesa County Public Health and all of you volunteers that gave of your time to support the activities of MCPH, thank you. I can’t say enough to express my appreciation for what you have done to help us during this pandemic. I am truly grateful!
CHERI SCOTT
Grand Junction
Jokes that demean others are not funny
At no time in rehashing the event where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, not in media rehashing, not in the newspaper, nowhere, has Chris Rock been held accountable for his joke about Will Smith's wife.
The joke was in poor taste. In fact, all roasts that make fun of celebrities are in poor taste.
Laughing at someone else's faults or weaknesses or foibles isn't funny — at all. The person being slandered is supposed to sit there quietly and smile through the embarrassment. To me, a joke against another person, which demeans another person, is not funny. Ever.
Could Will Smith have handled the situation differently? Perhaps. Could Chris Rock have changed his joking to not hurt another fellow human? Absolutely.
LINDA REED
Grand Junction
Jada Pinkett Smith is a brave woman
Thanks to the media, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok etc. the entire world is aware of the “Slap” during the Academy Awards ceremony.
While not making any judgements of the parties concerning the slap, I do want to address the underlying cause, the autoimmune disease Alopecia. To be more specific, women with bald heads.
My family physician called me one late Friday afternoon in March 2014.
My doctor’s calm voice said, “Hi Judie, the results from your breast biopsy are back and the news is not what you wanted to hear, I’m sorry to inform you the biopsy results were positive, you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer.”
The only treatments I was qualified for following surgery were chemotherapy and radiation, of which I was scheduled to receive both.
Before beginning the chemo treatments that would result in hair loss, I visited the American Cancer Society and, with the help of a kind lady, chose a wig that would become part of me for over a year. She also informed me of hair salons and stylists who would buzz cut my hair, and style the wig. The service is offered free to people diagnosed with cancer.
At the hair salon for my head shave and wig styling, and after the buzzing of the clippers stopped, the stylist turned me around to see myself in that huge mirror. All I could see was a very bald shiny head. Not a happy camper time.
During the year of cancer treatments, losing my hair was the one that had the most negative emotional impact on me. Women are who their hair is, it’s their personality, it’s their crown. Hair is so much more than hair. You’ve heard the expression “having a bad hair day.” Well, I had a year of bad-hair days aka no hair days.
The loss of my hair was too personal to share with anyone, none of my family or friends ever saw me without a wig or a hat the entire 12 months it took for my hair to begin growing again.
That brings me back to “The Slap.” Women who lose their hair from a disease or treatments, deserve your deepest respect. The saying “Vanity thy name is woman” describes me as I was not brave enough to be seen unless wearing a wig during my “bad hair days.”
Jada Pinkett Smith is a very brave woman.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
Will Smith missed his chance to do the right thing
Will Smith was an over reactive jerk at the Oscars when he decided to walk on stage and slap Chris Rock. He had a chance shortly afterwards, while accepting his Oscar, to become a hero to the watching television world.
All he had to do when accepting his Oscar was to go up on stage with his wife and decline to accept the Oscar because of his prior actions of the evening. Explain to the audience that he had failed every Black youth in America by allowing his emotions to overtake his sensibilities. That it is never okay to use physical violence to express your feelings – ever! That it is never okay to use violence against another human being for any reason – ever! He could have then apologized to all in the theater and to the television audience. Then he and his wife should have left the theater, by a back door, and gone home.
The result would have been thunderous applause and the whole world proclaiming him a classy man. One who stood up, took responsibility for his irresponsible actions and admitted his failure. The Academy would have demanded he receive his Oscar. Who knows, they may have even given him another honorary one.
Instead, he refused to leave the theater when asked to do so, then went to a post-Oscar party with his wife and danced the night away. Once again setting a fine example for the youth of America. Is it any surprise why his son made the statement “that’s how we roll.” Wow Will, you sure must be proud of him. After all, he is just parroting his dad. Small wonder that youth violence is so widespread in our cities, when people like Will Smith are their Hollywood idols.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
BLM office in Denver expanding, not Grand Junction
Just in time for April Fools Day, the Bureau of Land Management has expanded its office. Not in Grand Junction, but in metro Denver at the Federal Center. Congresswoman Boebert and her fellow conservatives have been opposed to any federal spending. Somebody in Washington D.C. has listened.
KEVIN SAMPSON
Denver