Propane vehicles have a role to play in getting cleaner air

On Aug. 2, I attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hi-Pro Inc., a transportation and logistics trucking firm that hauls mail for the U.S. Postal Service. The event celebrated the beginning of operations for five propane powered trucks that will reduce emissions by over 20% from so-called “clean diesel” trucks. This is being done at approximately half of the cost of diesel. A speaker stated that to be “environmentally sustainable you need to be economically sustainable.” Propane vehicles fulfill that premise. It was announced that four more propane trucks were being ordered by Hi-Pro.