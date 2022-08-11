Propane vehicles have a role to play in getting cleaner air
On Aug. 2, I attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hi-Pro Inc., a transportation and logistics trucking firm that hauls mail for the U.S. Postal Service. The event celebrated the beginning of operations for five propane powered trucks that will reduce emissions by over 20% from so-called “clean diesel” trucks. This is being done at approximately half of the cost of diesel. A speaker stated that to be “environmentally sustainable you need to be economically sustainable.” Propane vehicles fulfill that premise. It was announced that four more propane trucks were being ordered by Hi-Pro.
The event was well attended by people from the Federally funded Clean Cities organization. Clean Cities’ goal is to reduce air pollution in non-compliant areas. The U.S. Postal Service’s Jennifer Beiro-Rivelle , Senior Director, Environmental Affairs and Corporate Sustainability, was also present and spoke about propane’s role in cleaning the environment.
Conspicuously absent was anyone from the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) whose stated goal is to “electrify everything.” Electric vehicles are not available for the type of service that Hi-Pro delivers except for experimental options that are prohibitively expensive and require expensive infrastructure expenditures.
If the State of Colorado and the CEO truly want to get Colorado’s air cleaned up in a timely manner, they would support all efforts at reducing CO-22 and NOX emissions.
DAN BINNING
Arvada
Time to revisit fees required of teachers
My wife just sacrificed $56 from her humble Social Security for a fingerprint test required by the Colorado Department of Education to get her one-year substitute teacher certification.
I got a notice that my 3-year substitute teacher authorization will expire in October, and I must renew at a cost of $90.
News reports that the Bay District Schools of Panama City, Florida is waiving the $75 fingerprinting fee, as well as covering the $75 paraprofessional fee under the stress of 125 positions to fill.
With a nationwide shortage of teachers isn’t it time for Colorado lawmakers to revisit the required fees related to public education?
Oh, does Governor Polis know that my 2021 W2 form for sub-teaching in a Colorado public school district came from an outsourced West Palm Beach, Florida business?
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
Holding TABOR refunds isn’t fair
I found out yesterday that if you owe money to the courts, child support or any other of the government entities that you won’t receive your check! They put the TABOR money towards those bills.
I don't understand why they would do that to the people who need it the most, like myself. I have been unemployed since March of 2020 when COVID first hit, and am currently still unemployed. Come on Colorado do something for the people who are struggling
TAMMY WIEBERG
Palisade
There are economic reason behind China’s Taiwan aggression
Chiang Kai-Shek, China's leader of the Republic of China, is forgotten in this China/Taiwan conflict. Chiang retreated to Taiwan during Mao's revolution in 1949. It has since become a powerhouse of the microchip industry that China wishes to steal by invading Taiwan.
Deja vu. If the chip industry were to move to Korea or Japan, would Xi change his sites, or does he love the Taiwanese?