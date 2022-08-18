Let’s focus on news stories that uplift us
The James Webb Space Telescope sends us stunning pictures of stellar gymnastics in galaxies beyond ours.
The Great Barrier Reef has had mass coral growth and is in “wonderful condition,” according to Marine Physicist Dr. Peter Ridd.
Pictures from both look surprisingly similar. Swirls of turquoise, orange and golden orbs are evidence of the miraculous universe we inhabit. Our dreary local political drama pales in comparison.
Can we please move on to stories that confirm the natural beauty that we marinate in? Let’s balance the news more towards the positive and less towards the tiresome, tawdry, rehashed, everyday news.
There are uplifting, bright stories….everywhere. Many of them are local.
ANN RAABE
Whitewater
Courage makes you a target in the Republican Party
Calling all Conservatives. The real ones. Not the phonies. Ones whose cornerstone values are the Constitution, the rule of law, and institutions that make those possible. When are you going to take your party back?
Yes, you who used to call yourselves Republican before your brothers and sisters swallowed the Kool-Aid of Putin’s puppet. And you, who still hold onto the Republican label, just because you have no place else to go. A political party without a moral core grounded in reality, not self-delusion, eventually self-destructs.
I am no fan of Joe Biden. But he did identify Vladimir Putin as a war criminal. Donald Trump called him a “genius.” What do you think?
The big lie that Trump won the election worked well. Now it’s a litmus test for “real” Republicans. It didn’t matter that when it came time to produce evidence in open court, there was none. Believing mattered more than evidence. Intelligence has nothing to do with it.
Why was selling the fraud so easy? Because the lie was aimed at minds who want to be lied to. Even Donald Trump was booed when he told people to get vaccinated. When you invite people like that into your party, the lunatics eventually take over the asylum. The ones who know better, but are in the game to get power, have no choice but to bobble their heads along with loonies.
Courage only makes you a target. Just ask Congresswoman Liz Cheney. That is why the Republican Party today has so few moral leaders. Who’s following them?
The joke is anyone who challenges the delusion is called a “RINO.” The fact is: many real Republicans have already left.
JAMES TWEED
Ocean City, New Jersey
Boebert is nothing, but a side show
I recently received an email from Lauren Boebert’s office encouraging me to review the correspondence and share it with others. I thought, oh good, she wants to boast about some achievement or success she may have had in her tenure as our representative. Instead, it was an absurdly inane video of her in a crash-em up car derby. As you can imagine I was not at all impressed. With all the problems America is facing, I thought maybe the email would address at least one of the many challenges before us.
Boebert proves time after time how horribly unfit she is for the position she holds. She was elected to do the work of the people, her constituents. She was not elected to entertain us, but to do some of the most important work of our society. She holds great power, but continues to squander it by doing nothing more than being a silly circus act. Her cutesy little shtick is getting to be tiresome and old.
It’s unfortunate Lauren never pursued higher education. It’s in the collegiate atmosphere where someone is tasked daily with deadlines, forced to work with all types from all walks of life and to learn to quickly digest volumes of information and draw educated solutions. Her obtaining her GED at her mid-twenties should illustrate all she is capable of. Maybe that’s why she behaves in such an insecure way?
In all appearances, the Republican party seems to be caught up in a delusional existence and it’s no surprise that someone like Lauren is so appealing to this political party of lost souls. The only purpose of their efforts seem to be to “own the libs” while America falls further and further behind in so many areas. This senseless gridlock is what is tearing this country apart.
Come November, we will be making an important decision over who we wish to represent us for another two years. Let’s move beyond this infantile woman and pick someone who will truly do the work of an elected statesman. We have seen what she is truly about, which is nothing but a sideshow.
JEFF COOK
Grand Junction
Boebert and Peters aren’t really Republicans
It's probably a mistake to continue to call Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert Republicans and time to start calling them what they are — Trump cultists.
They are an affront and embarrassment to the GOP and it's clear they meet the definition of cultists, "a system of religious veneration and devotion directed toward a particular figure or object, a relatively small group of people having religious beliefs or practices regarded by others as strange or sinister, a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing."
Let's just call them what they are, Trump cultists.
BOB WIEMER
Houston, Texas