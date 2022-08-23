News agencies overlook a root problem related to the Arizona LDS sex abuse controversy. The problem is as much theology as institutional transparency and legislation.
Transparency is a construct of democratic open government. Evangelical church secrecy is a construct of “kingdom” culture and politics. Many American churches today believe the Christian church is superior to civil society, so they prefer a system of church investigation and discipline over societal discovery and criminal process.
Many religious leaders today simply don’t accept that civil society is a legitimate society in the eyes of God. Civil society is the realm of “mammon,” worldliness, sin and crime. Civil government offices and processes are “of the devil.” Only the church can be trusted to handle things the way God wants, especially if the problem relates to church members.
This is exactly why the LDS church ignored the laws of the United States against polygamy for 25 years before finally saying “uncle” in the 1880s. God wanted plural marriage and civil society could not comprehend or support that.
But civil society has contributed to the misunderstanding as well. Many in civil society have championed an absolute separation of church and state. Let the state handle the state’s business, and the church handle the church’s business.
Until and unless Christian church leaders recognize civil society as part of God’s plan, and unless and until secular political leaders recognize the organic interrelatedness of all institutions in a democracy and hold all of them accountable, this kind of misunderstanding/outrage will continue.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Reflecting on take aways from recent substitute teaching
After five days of back-to-school sub-teaching 7th-grade social science and humanities at my favorite “high needs” middle school, the most profound takeaway was regarding racism.
I shared how my all-white swimming pool where I lifeguarded for four summers was segregated and my Alabama high school integrated in 1967. I asked the diverse classroom “What do segregation and integration mean?” No answer.
Is it good or bad that no Colorado student knew the definitions that my childhood environment led by the late Gov. George C. Wallace taught me?
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
An idea to get Tina Peters to leave town
You hear about cities giving money to homeless people to get them out of their towns. Can we do the same for Tina Peters?
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
We need a congressperson with character
Fellow District 3 residents, our current representative is more concerned with “owning the Libs” on TikTok, Twitter and Facebook. She refuses to represent half this district and only appears to represent the other half. She has been shown to be at the beck and call of big oil to the detriment of her district.
We need someone of character and with a sharp business acumen. Adam Frisch is that man. He wants all of us to do better, not just those that vote for him. I can also wager that if you ask his neighbors how he is they would have nice things to say, not call 911.
I think it says quite a little bit about a person's character that they didn’t win their own county or home town. People who know Boebert don’t like her. I trust her neighbors.