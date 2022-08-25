Thankful for local objective reporting
In reply to Gene Dreher’s letter from Aug. 12, I suggest that his perception that “Journalists” lie for profit is nothing more than a personal bias that is a result of “lying for profit” by news outlets that he obviously prefers to the Grand Junction Sentinel. Do note, please, that he only includes in his media list “CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, NPR, etc.,” but doesn’t even mention Fox News, Newsmax, or the countless other one-sided, right-leaning media.
The Sentinel offers an objective array of ideas and opinions on both sides of the political spectrum, and for that, it should be congratulated and celebrated. Likewise, it seems to go to lengths to search out and print information from all sides of most issues that affect the people of Western Colorado.
There are very few smaller town newspapers that actually capture a more honest and true viewpoint of current events, opinions, topics and ideas, than this paper. We in this area have a lot to be proud of in the Sentinel.
Since he seems so dissatisfied, I suggest that Gene consider canceling his subscription to the Sentinel and investing in a new media source that he prefers. Unless, of course, he just enjoys it enough for the “real laughs” he gets from the editors.
KATHI PROUGH
Cedaredge
Did you hear the breaking news?
Have you seen anything in the local papers? The New York Times? The Washington Post?
Just today we found out that the Biden Administration not only knew about the impending raid on President Trump’s private home, but President Biden’s legal team removed President Trump’s executive privilege so that the FBI could get the warrants!
So let’s just review, the Biden Legal team removed the executive privilege from President Trump so that the FBI could raid Mar-a-lago. Why? To remove Trump as a candidate in 2024 and use Trump as a pawn to affect the 2022 Election.
Ethical? Moral? Not in any way shape or form. These are tactics only President Richard Nixon could have dreamed of, but the Democrats and Joe Biden want to retain power, so anything goes.
Merrick Garland should be impeached. So should President Biden. Don’t hold your breath.
My prediction? No one will complain, after all Orange Man Bad.
C’Mon Man!
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Grand Junction
Stop all the fear and mud slinging
Let’s go David Kearsley, stop the fear, mud and lie slinging. Woke just means aware — aware of the corporate greed and billionaire tax avoidance that fuels inflation and diminishes middle class growth. Our Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against oil companies' excess profits tax, so don’t tell me she cares about what we pay at the pump.
Boebert taking on AOC! Gimme a break, our GED Rep. versus Magna Cum Laude Boston University grad. She should stay in her own league with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Jan. 6 hearings are a legal response to a serious attempt to overthrow our democracy. You wouldn’t feel so persecuted if you didn’t support the crimes of Donald J. Trump. Finally, after decades of the GOP defunding the IRS so they couldn’t audit their rich donors, we’re giving the IRS tools to go after the rich tax cheats and not to harass honest taxpayers. It will bring in 10x its cost in the years ahead.
Come on Kearsley, where are your ideas to improve our society — definition of Socialism!
SYLVESTOR SLOWIK
Grand Junction
The danger of ‘Advocate Journalism
Can you tell the difference between facts, opinions? It used to be that newspapers put opinions in a separate part, or at least they said they did. Then a thing called “Advocate Journalism” became popular. Dan Rather did a very interesting interview with a bunch of journalism majors, asking them why they wanted to be journalists. Their answer was, “we want to change the world.”
Ignoring for the moment the absolute arrogance of that, how could someone who “reports” actually “change the world.” Why by simply reporting only part of the facts and using manipulative words. Since most people don’t really think about words, they just react, it’s easy. You use “loaded” words to elicit the reactions you want in your target audience to get them to respond in your desired manner. It’s cool, since you are better, cooler and smarter than those people who read or hear your drivel, you are on the top of the world and can revel in your power.
This behavior is unfortunate for everyone involved. As your ego expands, you damage yourself. As the scope of your control expands, your potential for inflicting actual damage on others expands. You build an echo chamber and your ideas bounce around inside until you are sure that you are correct. Facts become totally irrelevant because you can spin anything. Emotions are dominant. After all, everyone has them, so everyone can react to your displays.
Of course, all of this is folly, but as long as you “feel” important and people react properly, you are the ruling “elite.”
Manipulating people’s lives for your own personal gain or satisfaction is not abnormal, but I do think it is immoral and the mark of an evil person. Doing it from a “newspaper” with a pseudonym is scraping the bottom. But that’s just my personal opinion, Steven, or whatever your name really is.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
More funding for the IRS ia a good thing
The IRS/Treasury has a counter punch over the recent new funding uproar by especially Republican leaning politicians and news media personalities.
The Internal Revenue Service received over 130 million tax returns from individuals and businesses, while the IRS began this tax season with tens of millions of tax returns unprocessed from last year because the IRS's technology is old and is still a paper-based manual processing agency.
For years IRS funding remains insufficient, creating perils and failures Americans do not deserve.
The prescription: the IRS needs stable, long-term funding. The $80 billion over the next 10 years will finally give the IRS the muscle to modernize and invest in a 21st Century workforce.
The agency is so lacking while more than 50% of IRS workers are eligible to retire, and hiring is a months-long iffy process compounded by uncertain monies available to rebuild its workforce.
Most of the roughly 87,000 workers hired by 2031 would not be Internal Revenue agents and would not be new positions. The money covers jobs including IT technicians, taxpayer services support staff, experienced auditors to crack down on corporate and high income tax evaders.
The IRS has about 78,000 workers, which is down from about 100,000 workers before 2013.
Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen in her Aug. 22 statement remarked: "This legislation also takes a critical step toward correcting our two tiered tax system to ensure large corporations and high income earners cannot avoid paying the taxes they owe. Reversing the long term deterioration in the IRS funding and helping the Treasury fulfill its commitment to closing the tax gap, restoring fairness to the tax code, and providing compliant taxpayers with the IRS support they deserve."
The below journalism sources have gone up against the ongoing hurricane storm outbursts by frenzied a segment of the opinion making and news reporting sector:
1. "Hyperbolic GOP claims about IRS agents and audits", Glenn Kessler. The Washington Post, August 11, 2022.
2. "Trump Allies Are Attacking Biden For a Plan to Hire 87,000 New IRS Agents That Doesn't Exist", Eric Cortelless, TIME, August 10, 2022.
3. "Kevin McCarthy's mostly false claim about and army of 87,000 IRS agents", Jon Greenberg, PolitiFact, August 11, 2022.
4. "The IRS is not increasing audits on middle class by hiring 87K new agents", Megan Loe, Verify, August 11, 2022.
Well, here's the other side of the argument for you to test for validity. Take the time to do it.
I know I listen to Nixonian Republican Hugh Hewitt's radio program more mornings, and even nights, than any blustering Colorado Republican you encounter, so go stuff it! Also I watched Hewitt on PBS television in Los Angeles for many years, so I am acquainted with him most of you all.
EMZY VEAZY III
Aspen