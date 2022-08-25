Thankful for local objective reporting

In reply to Gene Dreher’s letter from Aug. 12, I suggest that his perception that “Journalists” lie for profit is nothing more than a personal bias that is a result of “lying for profit” by news outlets that he obviously prefers to the Grand Junction Sentinel. Do note, please, that he only includes in his media list “CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, NPR, etc.,” but doesn’t even mention Fox News, Newsmax, or the countless other one-sided, right-leaning media.

