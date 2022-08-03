We need to support candidates who want to preserve democracy
Three murders, nine attempted murders, one bombing, 20 arsons, eight attempted arsons/bombings, 67 invasions, 621 vandalisms, 5,598 charges of trespassing, two Anthrax/Botulism threats, 186 assaults, 551 death threats, 166 burglaries, and 110 stalking incidents. That’s the count of anti-abortion perpetrators’ crimes in the U.S. from 2010 through 2020 (NBC news-Nat. Abortion Federation).
These are crimes which may come soon to our area, as Colorado prepares to accommodate out-of- state women and girls seeking reproductive health care. Don’t be naïve and think that these actions will decrease. I am reminded of the old definition of zealot — one who won’t change his mind and won’t let us change the subject.
When we as a nation had a sense of humor, we used to joke that the Democrats wanted to take all our money and give it to the poor, and that Republicans wanted to take all of it and give it to the rich. But in 2022, there is a trend that appears to be turning what was once conservatism into something far more sinister.
The deadly mob at the capitol, the vicious verbal assaults on school boards, election workers and others, several of the recent mass murders, aggressive factions taking matters into their own hands, the belief in sundry election lies motivating the fringe to ignore law and order seems to want to transform the party of Lincoln into the party of threats and violence.
It may be that the best, and probably, the only way to return to a semblance of civility is for voters to reject extremists on both the right and the left, and support the real patriots at the ballot box. If we fail in this endeavor, we may find ourselves living in a theocracy or a dictatorship. And those who study history tell us that democracy, once destroyed, is impossible to restore.
So I’d like to implore voters to think twice before voting for fanaticism and extremism. We do not want to destroy our nation by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Please reread the Declaration of Independence, then vote instead for equality, rule of law and not government by despots.
Big or small, it's a competent government that we all want and need. Before the radicals lead us like lemmings off a cliff, we need to restore common sense, competence and reality at all governing levels up and down the ballot. Please vote for candidates who exhibit a desire to serve and preserve our democracy, and not those who seek to tear the house down.
No one is afraid of Lauren Boebert
In Thursday’s Daily Sentinel, a letter writer appears to mistake people’s objections to Rep. Boebert’s extremism for fear. While I’m sure many fear what destructive things she will do next, I would submit that most people’s dissent is much more about her general unfitness for office and that she seems to get nearly every vote she takes wrong.
Recently, she’s voted against supporting Ukraine against Putin’s murderous terror campaign, for example. She also voted against increasing domestic production of infant formula. Food for infants! Examples of her wrong-headedness are many. Just this week, she voted against a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Act, which passed with overwhelming GOP support by a vote of 401-20. Who voted against it? Boebert, her idol Marjorie Taylor Greene, and 18 other members of the "Qanon caucus." And now we learn that two-thirds of her 2022 campaign funds come from out of state donors. Who do her supporters suppose she’s going to be representing?
The letter writer also appears to mistake Boebert’s outbursts and snarky remarks — abusing many of her very own constituents — as her not being afraid of anything. But I would contend that such behavior is simply immature, unsuitable for a federal office holder, is unwarranted, divisive and devoid of empathy, compassion and real world understanding of the actual issues before the country.
Boebert speaks in bumper sticker platitudes and after following her behavior for two years, I’ve yet to hear anything that resembles actual objective knowledge about any subject matter of relevance to governing. What has she proposed about inflation, climate change, gun violence or a host of other issues, other than vilifying others?
Furthermore, Boebert is utterly powerless in congress as even other Republican lawmakers shun her. She will never be able to actually benefit the people of District 3. I should think that Republicans of good will vote for Adam Frisch who is a sane, moderate and articulate candidate. People are not afraid of Lauren Boebert, they simply recognize her incompetence.
GOP members without a 2024 candidate
Ever since Donald Trump herded most of the GOP into the Trump Cult, conventional
Republicans lacked a “home.” Many members remained silent or joined the crude parade,
even though Trump didn't represent their values, hoping for better days, which never arrived.
Are these members quietly grooming their candidate (Pence?) to announce after
Trump declares in or out?
Trump is a far less attractive 2024 prospect after the Jan. 6 revelations. In the past we may
have elected someone who turned out to be a crook but this time we know in advance
of Trump's criminal actions while in the White House, just not yet indicted! And the U.S. has no
provisions for a president serving from prison. Voters should act accordingly.
Recent letters make me scratch my head
Gosh, two more letters to the editor recently made me scratch my head and say "what are they talking about?" The reason I ask that question is I read the news like everyone else on a daily basis, not because I am a news hound, but I like being aware of what is going on around me, statewide, nationwide and worldwide.
Sometimes people who send letters to the Sentinel ask legitimate questions, and are thought provoking. Other times? Talking points from Fox News — the misinformation network. I cannot remember the last time I watched Fox News and said to myself, that was original, or that was enlightening. Those days are long gone.
Jamie Rowe asked a lot of questions in his letter to the editor. Maybe I can answer some of them for him. Hopefully. First, inflation is currently running at 5.9% for both food and energy combined. Food is 3.2%, not 20%. Jamie, the sky is not falling. In fact in just the last three weeks gas prices have gone down. Food prices too, except for beef unfortunately. I would like to know why that is? I have friends who live down near South Padre Island, Texas, and they are paying $3.46 per gallon at Costco. They were paying $1.30 more a month ago.
Climate change? Ninety-seven percent of scientists who track and investigate global warming worldwide tell us here on planet Earth we are indeed experiencing global warming on a scale not seen prior to 120 years ago. Are they lying to us? No, they are not.
Let's make believe for a moment there is no global warming. Then why are ocean temperatures up every year for the last 120 years? Geography? Nope, geometry. Draw a line between point A and point B, and you have a straight line. Fossil fuel emissions, combined with factories polluting the air we breathe, and unfortunately cows passing gas are hurting mother Earth. Truth. Is this the planet we want to leave our great great grandchildren?
In Afghanistan $7 billion worth of military equipment left behind there, most of it disabled. Remember the Afghan army needed it? Until they ran or surrendered to the Taliban.
Lauren Boebert voted against Finland and Sweden joining NATO. She is Clueless.
Remember Josh Hawley giving his fist pump for the Jan. 6th rioters? I was disgusted. Watching him sprint away from them? Golden.
