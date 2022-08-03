We need to support candidates who want to preserve democracy

Three murders, nine attempted murders, one bombing, 20 arsons, eight attempted arsons/bombings, 67 invasions, 621 vandalisms, 5,598 charges of trespassing, two Anthrax/Botulism threats, 186 assaults, 551 death threats, 166 burglaries, and 110 stalking incidents. That’s the count of anti-abortion perpetrators’ crimes in the U.S. from 2010 through 2020 (NBC news-Nat. Abortion Federation).