Why it is time to move on from Boebert

I recently received an email from Lauren Boebert’s office encouraging me to review the correspondence and share it with others. I thought, oh good, she wants to boast about some achievement or success she may have had in her tenure as our Representative. Instead, it was an absurdly inane video of her in a crash-em up car derby — It had no message, no important topic addressed. With all the problems America is facing, I thought maybe the email would address at least one of the many challenges before us.