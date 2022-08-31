I recently received an email from Lauren Boebert’s office encouraging me to review the correspondence and share it with others. I thought, oh good, she wants to boast about some achievement or success she may have had in her tenure as our Representative. Instead, it was an absurdly inane video of her in a crash-em up car derby — It had no message, no important topic addressed. With all the problems America is facing, I thought maybe the email would address at least one of the many challenges before us.
Boebert proves time after time how horribly unfit she is for the position she holds. She was elected to do the work of the people, her constituents, all of them. She was not elected to entertain us, but to do some of the most important work of our society. She holds great power but continues to squander it by doing nothing more than being a sad circus act. Her cutesy little shtick is getting to be tiresome and old.
It’s unfortunate Boebert never pursued higher education. It’s in the scholastic atmosphere where someone is tasked daily with deadlines, forced to work with people from all walks of life, and to learn to quickly digest volumes of information and then draw educated solutions. Her obtaining her GED at age 34, I think, illustrates all she is capable of. Maybe that’s why she behaves in such an insecure way?
In all appearances, the Republican party seems to be caught up in a delusional existence and it’s no surprise that someone like Lauren is so appealing to this political party of confused souls. The only purpose of their efforts seems to be to “own the libs” while America falls further and further behind in so many areas. This senseless gridlock is what is tearing this country apart.
Come November, we will be making an important decision over whom we wish to represent us for another two years. Let’s move beyond this infantile woman and pick someone who will truly do the work of an elected statesperson. We have seen what she is truly about which is nothing but a sideshow.
JEFF COOK
Grand Junction
Is O’Day really a ‘Man of the West?’
Joe O'Dea, candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado portrays himself as a "Man of the West" in his TV ads, galloping across a field on a horse. But any "Man of the West" would know how to lay a hat down after removing his headcover.
"Man of the West," Joe? I don't think so.
SUSAN MCGINLEY
Denver
Where has Lauren Boebert shown up for Colorado?
Lois Dunn, where has Boebert shown up for rural Colorado? Where has she done anything not self serving? Refusing to represent half her district because she doesn’t agree politically is by definition “unpatriotic.” Cherry picking information to make her look good? She only agreed to one debate, and if you live in the district like I have for 45 years, you know that one debate can’t cover the diversity of CO3.
Adam Frisch asked for several debates, but Boebert has neither the mental acumen nor the leeway from her handlers to engage in more than one. Outside of the dwindling oil industry no one else in the district has seen any action out of our national embarrassment of a representative.
AIDAN WYNN
Aspen
Vote to ensure our democracy now and for the future
Trump is a scam artist, not a past or potential president! Vote well to ensure our democracy in 2022 and beyond! I am an independant.