Oil, oil, oil, drill baby drill. That is the chant for the right wing of our politicians now. The problem is currently oil companies already have oil leases on Federal lands to the tune of 1.2 million acres. Why aren't they drilling on what they already have? Simple. George Bush in 2007 said it best, America has enough oil reserves to last us 80 years. That was 15 years ago, so apparently we have another 65 years to go. No way fossil fuels are still the USA's number one source of energy in the year 2087.
Anyone care to go sunbathing in London, England? The temperature was 104 degree there recently. New record set. Same thing in Europe. Gas prices at the pumps are set by only one entity in our country — oil companies. Why is it nobody blames them for high gas prices? Could it be that those oil companies are greedy? They saw an opportunity to gouge us once again as they always do each summer. Then by Christmas time give themselves a pat on the back and millions in bonuses. This is the America we live in now.
I have friends down in South Texas who tell me that next to the oil refineries in Texas City are millions of gallons of oil waiting to be converted into gasoline right now. Ukraine is kicking the crap out of Russia now. Yet oil is currently sitting at about $100 per barrel, exactly where it was prior to the war there 5 months ago.
The sky is not falling folks. Democrats aren’t devil worshiping, baby sacrificing evil people. They are like you and me. Privately many Republicans like myself, and some others I know, keep up the appearance in public they are all in on following Donald Trump anywhere he wants to lead them, but in private it is a very different story. They openly admit although they may still love the guy, no way they would ever vote him back into office.
The housing market is cooling off now finally. Interest rates coming down again will signal that inflation is on the wane. In the meantime, America will not become a religious theocracy form of government. White Christian Nationalists are what they call themselves now. I do not take Lauren Boebert seriously. Do you?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Concerns about ballot harvesting at assisted living facility
Potential ballot harvesting? My 95 year old mother lives in a local “Assisted Living” facility in their “Memory Support Unit.” Her ballot was delivered to her and she told everybody that her son (me) would help her with it. When I arrived to assist her with the ballot it couldn't be found.
Seems that an unknown staff person filled it out for her and got it to the Mesa County Elections Office. My mother had no idea who she voted for but did sign the ballot envelope. The facility administration has queried employees but nobody has owned up to being the person that “assisted” my mother vote, which further concerns me as to their intent. It further concerns me that ballots are mailed to the facility that does not have a secure mail system.
The mail shows up and is placed on a counter that any number of employees have access to. There are 60+ residents at this facility and for several weeks this matter has been “looked into” and it's entirely possible that more than just my mother's ballot was compromised by a politically motivated employee.
MATTHEW NORMAN
Grand Junction
To the driver angry that a bicycle was using the road
Dear angry driver, as I pedaled my bicycle along the edge of the street approaching a red light you hollered out your window at me in an apparently angry tone. What was it, exactly, that upset you about my presence on the road today?
Why is it, do you think, that you were so unsettled by the existence of a bicycle on the side of the road? And what would you say motivated you to yell out your window at me in an unintelligible and impotent stream of ignorance, muffled by the sound of your revving diesel engine?
Do you believe, sincerely, that you have more right to the roadway than I do? On a personal level? Do you truly think that bicycles are problematic in some way when used for transportation from one place to another?
Perhaps you may have been upset by the fact that my bicycle has an electric motor, which propels me along effortlessly while your truck’s muffler belches out black exhaust smoke and its engine burns expensive fuel. Is it possible that you may be unfamiliar with local traffic laws that allow bicycles to utilize the same roadways as automobiles?
Is there something in particular that you believe empowers you to pass judgment upon the transportation methods chosen by others and then angrily inform them of your opinions? What do you think your mother might say about this behavior?
Whatever your concern, I am disappointed to have missed its particulars. I am certain that whatever obnoxious statement you yelled in my direction would have been both edifying and gratifying to hear more clearly.
Nevertheless, I hope your day improved following this incident, as you were surely exasperated in some manner.