Oil companies are gouging us at the gas pump

Oil, oil, oil, drill baby drill. That is the chant for the right wing of our politicians now. The problem is currently oil companies already have oil leases on Federal lands to the tune of 1.2 million acres. Why aren't they drilling on what they already have? Simple. George Bush in 2007 said it best, America has enough oil reserves to last us 80 years. That was 15 years ago, so apparently we have another 65 years to go. No way fossil fuels are still the USA's number one source of energy in the year 2087.