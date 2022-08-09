Global emissions will be the same, no matter who supplies fuels

In response to Charlie Post’s response to my letter. He completely missed the point! Yes, I too participated in the ‘73-74 oil embargo, and yes, we need to conserve, fight pollution, climate change, etc., etc., and the laws of supply and demand apply to oil, natural gas, gasoline, etc., but, none of that matters if we are financing aggression by not producing oil, natural gas and gasoline.