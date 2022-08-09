Global emissions will be the same, no matter who supplies fuels
In response to Charlie Post’s response to my letter. He completely missed the point! Yes, I too participated in the ‘73-74 oil embargo, and yes, we need to conserve, fight pollution, climate change, etc., etc., and the laws of supply and demand apply to oil, natural gas, gasoline, etc., but, none of that matters if we are financing aggression by not producing oil, natural gas and gasoline.
Global emissions will be the same no matter who supplies the fuels! When it comes to the price of fuels, profits to the suppliers are the same if they sell twice the product at half the price, but they have to have an expanded market to make that work. As long as development is suppressed here they have no incentive to produce because market access is suppressed by development suppression. If the Keystone pipeline had been completed more refineries would have been built to meet the demand, and if government lands were available, even more refineries are built, not for domestic consumption, but for global trade.
If we produced more oil and natural gas we could support our western allies against Russian blackmail and we could sell gas and oil to Japan, China and India, instead of their buying from Russia and Iran. (“It’s the economy, stupid,” James Carville).
Yes, we goody two shoes here in America can reduce, conserve, fight pollution and climate change, but at the expense of other nations freedoms?
Global emissions will be the same, no matter who supplies fuels, that was my point!
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction
This rise of American oligarchy
It's pretty easy to see that in the past 40+ years, the American middle-class has become mostly nonexistent. And the rise of what I'd call the American Oligarchs (think Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk) has risen to astounding heights.
America's citizens are slowly losing what made a middle-class possible — accessible high-quality education, affordable health care, good wages and pensions. Over the past 40+ years the movement of corporations from entities with CEO's responsible to community, stakeholders, and employees, to being solely concerned with shareholder profits, is evidenced by CEO compensation going from approximately 20x the average company workers salary in the 60s and 70s to over 300x that today. And moving manufacturing overseas.
So how has this disparity come to pass? Well, a now long line of corporate raiders like billionaire Carl Ichan, who backed Trump in 2015 and was appointed to "special advisor" on regulatory issues in Trump's White House helped to roll back regulations and push for corporate tax cuts. So much so that his net worth prior to Trump's election was $16.8 billion, and three years later it was $18.4 billion.
Corporate benefits (sick and pregnancy leave, paid time off, salaries...) have been cut back, along with pensions (currently 13% of U.S. workers have pensions). Organizations that helped workers maintain these benefits, namely unions, are all but non-existent now (only 6.4% of private-sector workers are unionized in the US). Corporate lobbyists in Congress on both sides of the aisle helped assure that unions lost power.
The Supreme Court has also helped assure corporations retain power by giving them “personhood” and 1st Amendment rights to spend money on ballot initiatives, and also on all federal, state and local candidate elections (Citizens United). So it's no wonder the average citizen has little wealth, and hence near zero political influence on policy decisions in Washington.
And as one would expect, the American Oligarchy does not want to pay for mistakes (think Wall Street bail-out, or the Savings and Loan Crisis), nor do they want to pay for good infrastructure, schools or healthcare, all the things that a middle-class needs to thrive. So instead, jobs are shipped overseas (Apple employs some 44,000 U.S. employees, but over 700,000 overseas employees), benefits are cut, as are salaries to hourly wages. And the corporate profits go to the shareholders and top executive(s).
This is not right, nor is it stable, nor will it persist.
TIMOTHY THOMAS
Durango
Combining the urban and rural is a health development
One of the healthier developments for any town is to incorporate the urban and the rural into an agri-hood... a planned community that combines both. Thank the developers of The Eddy apartments for this alternative.
This precludes building warehouses for people that are all too common these days from Grand Junction to Glenwood to Carbondale.