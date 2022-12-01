Stop the Uinta Basin Railway
It’s hard to believe even the most calloused oil and gas industrialist would ever dream of transporting extremely viscous, heated oil up the Union Pacific Railroad along the I-70 corridor next to the Colorado and Eagle Rivers, across some of Colorado’s most environmentally sensitive areas.
Yet that is exactly what the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition in Utah is planning to do. They want to build an 88-mile railroad from the oil fields in Myton, Utah in the Uinta Basin to Kyune, Utah on the Union Pacific line. From there, the oil tanker rail cars will cross Colorado and down to the refineries in Louisiana and Texas at the rate of 350,000 barrels per day.
The new rail line in Utah was approved by the Forest Service and the Surface Transportation Board. The environmental impact assessment they did was for the new line in Utah only. The impacts upstream weren’t considered.
Having worked on a track gang, I can tell you Murphy’s Law applies when it comes to rail traffic. Derailments are frequent. Tanker cars leak. Sparks fly from steel wheels on steel rails.
Eagle County has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse the Forest Service ruling. Amicus briefs have been filed by Routt, Boulder, Chaffee, Lake, and Pitkin Counties and the municipalities of Glenwood Springs, Avon, Minturn, and Vail.
Conspicuously missing are Garfield and Mesa Counties and Grand Junction. The Garfield County commissioners are known for spending millions on a lawsuit that benefits the oil and gas industry. One wonders why they wouldn’t get behind one that protects the local environment.
In addition to supporting the lawsuit, we encourage you to contact President Joe Biden, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The Forest Service is under the Department of Agriculture.
Don’t believe the Uinta Basin oil will lower gas prices. There is no oil shortage. The United States is still the third largest oil exporter in the world. If you want to know why the price at the pump is so high, just check big oil’s balance sheet.
FRED MALO JR.
Carbondale
Boebert will not be representing the entire district
While Jim Spehar states "...Lauren Boebert will represent the 3rd Congressional District..." in the first sentence of Nov. 20's "Post-election indecision and clarity" column, I think the reality is that more than half the people in the district will not be represented.
MAURICE SCHUMANN
Palisade
A democracy or a republic?
Why has the word "democracy" replaced the word "republic" in nearly all present- day communications, either spoken, published or broadcast about our United States Constitution? The word "democracy" will never be found in our nation's constitution going back from our first amendment in 1787 through our last, the 27th amendment, in 1992.
The founders, during debates on the form of government our new nation might pursue, rejected democracy. The word "democracy" is found in less than 50 pages of the 1,400 pages of a collection of the founders' political writings from 1760 through 1850. They believed a republican form of government with a stable constitution would guarantee the citizens "unalienable rights."
Fisher Ames, a congressman to our nation's first Federal Congress of 1789, clearly states in a simple sentence: "The...political wisdom in framing the constitution was to guard against licentiousness, that inbred malady of democracies." They believed that to vote an unconstrained approval of a matter of substance could overburden government well beyond what it could ever properly provide or afford.
Our nation has been reasonably stable over the past 250 years. The ever-increasing reliance on "democracy" and less on self-reliance of our republic will continue the melting away of our founding principles. We must never abandon our pledge of so many years ago; "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands."
FLOYD DIEMOZ
Glenwood Springs
Help fight hate groups by supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center
Today’s resurgent White Nationalist movement is determined to stop progress toward economic justice, educational equality, an anti-racist criminal justice system and more. Several of these groups are active on the east slope of Colorado.
If the actions of these groups are of concern to you, I would encourage you to become a member of The Southern Poverty Law Center. This prestigious organization exposes and fights against these hate groups and has been doing so for 50 years!
Here is their 2023 Action Plan for Justice and Equality:
1. Taking down violent hate groups and calling out their propaganda.
2. Defending democracy and the right to vote.
3. Fighting for educational equality.
4. Fighting racism in young minds through our Learning for Justice Program.
5. Keeping school children out of the Criminal Justice system.
6. Campaigning for economic justice.
You can make a difference by becoming a member of the Southern Poverty Law Center and thereby help in the fight against hate groups.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
If you are still voting you are a fool
If you voted in America's elections in the last two years you're a damn fool! If you vote for a Republican for president in two years from now you're a damn fool; If you vote for a Democrat for president in two years from now you're a damn fool. If you vote for anyone ever again in America you're a damn fool! If you're still living here in two years you're a damn fool.
BETSY TUTCHTON
Grand Junction