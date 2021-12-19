Kudos to Sheila Reiner for commentary
Just writing to give “kudos'' to Sheila Reiner for her commentary in the Sunday, Dec. 12, Sentinel, “Silent majority don’t stay silent.”
It’s so sad that we have to put up with so much denial, negativity and untruths. So sad that it seems to always come from the same political direction.
Hopefully an article like this motivates many of us to get more involved.
I try to stay politically independent, but it’s hard.
TOM BACKHUS
Paonia
Thank you Sheila Reiner from a citizen election judge
Thank you, Sheila Reiner, for your thoughtful, very much needed commentary article in Dec. 12’s newspaper. You said what so many of us “silent majority” of Republican, Democrat and Unaffiliated folks believe, that these extremist election fraud believers and their squeaky wheel machinations have moved beyond all reason.
The Election Integrity Project has taken a confused faction of locals and, with Tina Peters leading the charge, has organized them into a group potentially dangerous to Mesa County’s democracy. All considerations given and efforts made to address their conspiracies in a factual manner have been meaningless, as they seemingly will not be satisfied until the silent majority accepts their fallacies as truth.
During election seasons, I work as one of those citizen election judges Sheila spoke of. In recent elections I have worked primarily in Signature Verification. I know, up close and personal, the dedication and integrity every election judge feels about the work they do. I know we are extremely professional and nonpartisan as we go about our duties to help the county’s Election Office count ballots. I know every ballot received is painstakingly processed to promote that every vote is counted exactly as submitted.
I was also involved in this latest hand counting of ballots. My partner and I — members of two opposing parties, both of us with a wicked sense of humor who enjoyed our time together — worked diligently to help the County Commissioners address the concerns of the Election Integrity Project folks by verifying votes. In our case, every batch of ballots we reviewed, tallied and counted was an exact match to the count generated by Dominion. Every team in that large room worked with the same due diligence to ensure no election fraud occurred. Or find it if it did. But it just didn’t happen, folks.
I suggest that if you have doubts, you should involve yourselves in the process. Become an elections judge or become a watcher during the voting and ballot administration process. If you feel unable to believe that our elections are fair, better you do the work and see for yourselves whether or not our Mesa County elections are filled with fraud, rather than stew in your misunderstandings. So says this tiny piece of the silent majority.
CYNDI CLARK
Grand Junction
Article on Boebert’s comments is biased
I don’t know which bothers me more, the actual content of the Associated Press article in the Dec. 9 edition regarding the progressive Democrats to pressure Speaker Pelosi to punish Rep. Lauren Boebert or the journalistic malfeasance displayed by the author, AP reporter Brian Slodysko.
As to the substance of the article, yes Rep. Boebert’s comments were inappropriate and she has privately and publicly apologized for them. On the other hand, where is the Democrats’ outrage over Rep.Ilhan Omar for the many anti-American, antiSemitic statements she has made over the past couple of years?
With respect to Slodysko’s article, I have always been under the impression that news articles reported the news in an unbiased manner, and that the author’s personal opinions were to appear on the Editorial pages.
This article refers to Rep. Boebert as a “firebrand” and her remarks as “cavalier” and “incendiary.” These descriptors are clearly opinions of the author (and of course other leftists) and are certainly not newsworthy or grounded in facts.
He goes on to note that the Republican conference has thrived on a politics of outrage and taken a hands off approach to addressing Rep. Boebert’s actions. Again, another example of the reporter’s biased opinions.
It is no wonder why the “main stream media” is close to the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the public’s opinions of organizations in this country and that the Associated Press, which dominates journalistic content of most newspapers, leads the pack.
STEVE LEANE
Grand Junction
Corporate America has leverage over the government
When the Supreme court ruled on Citizens United in 2009, it effectively gave corporate America the leverage to decide elections and buy representatives. No matter what the average American voter can contribute to the candidate they believe represents their interests, they can not compete with dark money in politics.
This explains the disaster of climate change denial to defend fossil fuel interests and why life only matters if it can restrict women’s choice, but not when it is in the interest of the NRA and the proliferation of military weapons designed to take human life.
It also explains why corporate sponsored Republicans, once a debt conscious party added approximately $1 trillion to our deficit through the TCJA (The Tax Cut and Jobs Act) serving corporate America with their favorite fiscal policy of supply side economics, also known as trickle down theory.
Corporate America now appoints the Supreme Court Justices through the Republican party. They are assured the Republican nominees will interpret the Constitution their way based on the grooming by the Federalist Society. They are not above partnering with odd bedfellows by engaging in divisive social issues to have their way.
How can we legitimize a Supreme Court when Republicans blocked a qualified nominee in Merrick Garland, stating we should wait nine months for an election, but then rushed their confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett within weeks of our election in 2020?
Without a non-partisan method to nominate and confirm Supreme Court Justices we will have a partisan Supreme Court. What will they decide when a governor or a state legislature decides to manipulate election results, especially if that act favors the political force that put them into power?
Case in point, the Georgia Republican running for governor, David Perdue, has stated that unlike the former Republican Brian Kemp, he would not have certified the electoral votes for Biden, likely sending electors for Donald Trump to Congress.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction