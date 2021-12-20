Why demonize Dr. Fauci?
The letters to the editor on Dec. 1 were, in my opinion, straightforward and right to the point. But, there are still those of us who refuse to understand that COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic and has killed more than 5.2 million people around the world so far, with 9,000 people dying each day. In America, our beloved country, 800,000 people have died from COVID.
You would think since America is an industrialized, advanced country that we would have vaccinated at least 90% of Americans by now. But, we have not. Those imaginary misinformation machines are working 24/7 trying to convince people not to be vaccinated against the virus that is killing our fellow citizens.
Dr. Fauci, was described by one letter writer here as St. Fauci. So, I know where that writer's head is at and where he gets his news from. So do the rest of us. In the 1990s Dr. Fauci was instrumental in fnding a cure for HIV/AIDS and even then he had to push back hard on Nancy Reagan, since she was convinced AIDs was God's punishment to gays.
George Bush Sr. was not much better, but Dr. Fauci did get through to Barbara Bush. With her help and that of Bill Clinton, he led the charge.
Now, there are those who want to villainize Fauci, for again, reasons unknown to us. When I ask someone I know to tell me just one thing bad about Dr. Fauci, they get that glazed over look on their face and quote a right wing leaning news source, but they themselves do not have a clue.
Sad isn't it that here we are now, winter around the corner, and people are still not vaccinated. My doctor said “get vaccinated,” so I did. When we send our children to elementary school, they make them get five to nine vaccinations — measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, whooping cough, meningitis, all for what reason? So, they do not die from those diseases.
Dewormer will not kill measles. Hydroxichloroquine, the malaria drug, will not kill whooping cough. But, there those people are listening to Dr. Aaron Rogers, Dr. Joe Rogan and Dr. Niki Minaj, but they will not listen to their own doctors? If this wasn't so serious I would be laughing, but I am not. Winter is coming.
Where is the proof of voter fraud?
I take exception to the comment by retired Col. Shawn Smith. He stated, in part, “…I promise you the people in the country are not going to go down.” No, we are not going to “go down”, but we will not be joining you and your rabble-rousers.
All I have heard from that group is that they want the government to back off the investigation into Tina Peters and her group and their messing with the ballot machines. They have not clearly explained what they may have “found,” or even exactly what they were looking for.
It seems that they feel if they scream and yell and threaten long enough and loud enough they’ll get what they want. Sounds like a two-year-old temper tantrum, doesn’t it?
Please, if you folks want some respect from the rest of us, provide your proof of voting irregularities. You’re losing what little credibility you may have had by refusing to release your proof. Put up or shut up, as they say.
Give us all something to go on instead of just innuendo and conjecture. We all want this country to survive and prosper. To paraphrase Chris Christie, their party needs to come up with a plan for tomorrow instead of just grievances about the past.
Appreciative for Spehar column
Thank you Jim Spehar! Just when I began to think there was no common sense in The Daily Sentinel, Jim Spehar writes a concise, informative, sensible column on Dec. 12. My husband counts on the Sentinel for much of our news, but I was ready to say "cancel our subscription" until I read his column.
In this column, Mr. Spehar covers all the controversies that are published in the Sentinel — COVID-19 and vaccinations, Tina Peters' claims of voter fraud, Boebert's inappropriate behavior, a failure of our Congress to focus on important issues ("they have the management skills of celery"), school shootings (when some simple procedures would help protect our children, but let's not make them wear masks!).
Why does the Sentinel commit so much print and photo space to small minorities that stir up chaos? Please understand, I am supportive of giving all groups a voice, but the amount of print space seems inappropriate for the issue. For example, the voter fraud issue when that group has not been able to come up with any hard data proving their claims.
What startling statistics! "80 years ago, 2,403 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor while today we persist in fighting among ourselves over how to manage a pandemic that's claimed 800,000 Americans in a year."
I recently heard about a young girl, who saw the smallpox vaccination scar on her mother's arm, and asked what it was. Her mother explained about getting vaccinated for smallpox when she was a girl. The daughter asked why she didn't have one. The mother explained that the daughter didn't need one because smallpox was eradicated because her mother and others got vaccinated.
Isn't the same true with other diseases like polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, chickenpox, mumps and whooping cough, all of which have vaccines? (Note: I realize some people, because of certain conditions, are not able to receive some vaccines.)
Wake up people and use some common sense! Why does the Sentinel think we want to hear what chaos these minorities are stirring up? Why does the Sentinel not focus on really important issues and solutions for problems?
