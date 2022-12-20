Well done to the voters of the 3rd Congressional District
My home district did me proud. And while I no longer reside in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, I felt compelled to offer the district my gratitude for restoring a portion of my abating faith in our republican democracy — note the lowercase “r.” As I write this short op-ed, the race between the incumbent, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), and her challenger Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed to the threshold required for an automatic recount.
The “red wave” did not materialize, nor did a “blue wave.” A deep purple swell has overtaken Colorado’s Western Slope and southern regions. But why and how was the historical trend in party preference bucked? Surely, as Adam Frisch has indicated, “angertainment” played a role in the race, but it is not reasonable to contribute the result to a single factor of correlation. Only time will tell if the purple swell of 2022 was due to the day's political weather or because of a shift in the era's political climate — at least within the district.
My peers who identify as political scientists will undoubtedly be sorting through and collecting quantitative data over the coming months to separate correlation from causation factors, and I look forward to seeing what the research indicates from a “laboratories of democracy” perspective. However, I am not a political scientist in the modern sense, instead, identify as a political theorist who looks more at qualitative data to form interpretations of “why” and “how.” Though it would not be accurate to say that I ignore qualitative data and research, I am simply more interested in the political environment and the varying dynamics of collective action on a macro level. Something the 3rd Congressional District is a promising case study for.
The “free-rider problem” was challenged in a way I never thought possible. No matter the outcome of the initial ballot count and the partisan lawyering that will undoubtedly take place before a final, certified result is known, thank you for voting; thank you no matter whom you exercised your right to vote for. Instead of the attitude of “my single vote won’t make a difference in the outcome,” every damn ballot challenged the characteristic apathy for the right to vote and its power.
Well done, 3rd Congressional District. Now get to work in “keeping” your republican democracy!
PETER N. SVALDI
Professor of Political, Arapahoe Community College
Is locals doing business with locals going out of style?
So long Happy Valley. I have an auto repair shop in Grand Junction! Been here for almost 40 years, and the other day I called one of the local dealerships to get a price on a part and was told my discount doesn't apply anymore because I haven't spent enough money with them. That set me back because I'm an almost 40 year customer trying to do business with a company that advertises they have been in business for more than 100 years locally.
My most important mentor taught me that some money is always better than no money. I called another dealership up valley and the parts guy said sure we will give you a discount. Then I called another dealership downsouth and the parts guy said sure we will give you a discount.
Another mentor of mine, and I don't know if he coined the phrase locals doing business with locals! Must be a thing going out of style here.
MARK BERKLY
Grand Junction
Is there a way to improve police interactions with the mentally impaired?
The killing of Christian Glass in Silver Plume! I read a long time ago somewhere that the police force had classes to teach the police how to handle the mentally impaired, but I guess they don't do that anymore.
I fear for my mentally impaired grandson who is 25 going on 5 years old, as he has violent outbursts when angry. He is so sweet otherwise and the family loves him. One day I fear the police will shoot him dead because of this. The ones who have had dealings with him in the past have been so nice to him, but that is the thing. It takes awhile for the police to get to know about people with mental problems, which doesn't seem possible in this crazy, fast moving world.
If only there could be a hat or a coat which says, "I am mentally impaired" to tell the police to handle things better, but I doubt if anyone is smart enough to come up with such a thing. I do know the police become violent if people don't follow their orders at once, which shows me my grandson isn't the only one who has violent outbursts.
The police in Las Vegas, Nevada were so very kind to my grandson and I find that so heartwarming, and now that he lives in Salt Lake I am hoping for the same. My heart goes out to Christian's parents as the pain must be terrible. Please, someone, find some way to mark these ones so they won't be murdered anymore by the police!
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton
Why we need to pay teachers better
How to solve the teacher housing problem? Simple. Pay them a professional salary, as they deserve.