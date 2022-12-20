Well done to the voters of the 3rd Congressional District

My home district did me proud. And while I no longer reside in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, I felt compelled to offer the district my gratitude for restoring a portion of my abating faith in our republican democracy — note the lowercase “r.” As I write this short op-ed, the race between the incumbent, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), and her challenger Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed to the threshold required for an automatic recount.