Walk your talk Rep. Boebert
Listening to a recent episode of The Engines of Our Ingenuity, author Andrew Boyd gave a historical look at our coinage in the U.S. and how it represents our culture.
He wrote: “Liberty. Out of many, one. In God we trust. U.S. coins offer a fascinating perspective on American culture. U.S. citizens are free to act as they choose — members of a republic founded on individual liberty. Yet, e pluribus unum, it’s recognized that the many must band together as one for the common good. And though the nation strives toward the highest ideals, it constantly grapples with conflicting principles. In God we trust is a foundational belief for most Americans; but for some, it violates the separation of church and state. Yet there it appears on one of the great symbols of American power.”
As I heard this, I thought about the recent news coverage of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who publicly insulted Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, saying she was part of the “Jihad squad.” What an amazing holiday gift it would be for Congresswoman Boebert to reject the divisive, acrimonious, threatening, accusation filled rhetoric of the far right and think about the common good.
E pluribus unum, a republic that stands or falls as one. All the pseudo-patriotism I see represented by gun toting, flag flying “patriots” espousing freedom — but not for anyone with a differing opinion, religion or color — pales in comparison with the real patriotism of someone who can work for the common good by trying to bring us together and not divide us.
Those coins we hold in our hands represent diversity and liberty and union. We will struggle as Boyd notes with conflicting principles, but we must keep the highest ideal — the common good. Try walking your talk Congresswoman Boebert and when you talk about “this great nation,” try not to tear down what others before you have sacrificed so much to build up. Happy Holidays to one and all!
TIM THOMAS
Durango
Losing what greatest generation fought for
Everything that the greatest generation fought and died for is about to be lost by those that they fought and died for.
This country is going to be lost to a person who wants, in the worst way, to be dictator of this country and he is backed by the Republican party. This party no longer passes useful legislation, but instead blocks or delays as much legislation as possible, which is created by the Democratic party.
They have admitted on TV and to members of the press that this is their plan for the 2022 elections. they have passed, or prepared legislation in 49 states to purposely make it more difficult to vote.
All members of our elected government must swear an oath to defend and protect the constitution of the United States of America, but here they are, attempting to destroy one of our most basic rights — the right to vote.
Who are they? They are our elected representatives of the United States Senate and House of Representatives. If you want to keep the country that the greatest generation fought and died for, you need to wake up and start to read and listen to what the republican party is trying to do to you and the country given to you at great cost during the second World War. I grew up in the 1930's and 40's and I know what went on in Germany and Europe and in the Pacific at that time.
Don’t take this country for granted, get educated and vote before it is too late. If you let this country die, it will be lost forever, and your children will have to pay for your negligence.
HERBERT STEDMAN
Grand Junction
Republicans must denounce conspiracy theories
I am writing as a moderate independent who has cast ballots for Republicans and Democrats, and as such, I seem to be the target voter for each party in all upcoming elections.
However, I will never vote for another Republican so long as the party leadership remains silent in the face of the lunatic and dangerous conspiracy theories that too many people in power and too many people currently running for office in the Republican party espouse.
These people will repeat any lie and even sabotage the legitimate work of the government to further the cause of this political party while its leaders remain cynically and cowardly silent.
Has party loyalty no limits? Doesn’t decency and responsibility count for anything anymore in the Republican party? Or is it just about “owning the libs,” whatever that means?
Please hear me, all you reasonable and intelligent people who are Republicans, who work for the good of our country and revere the principles of our democratic form of government. I am appealing to you. I know you are out there. Your silence is deafening.
I am asking you to publicly refute election fraud conspiracy theories, COVID conspiracy theories and new world order conspiracy theories, among others, lest your party platform resemble a page from the National Enquirer and you lose the trust of the American people forever.
GAYLE GERSON
Grand Junction
We are better off with Biden administration
A recent letter writer asks the question as to whether you are better off under the Biden Administration than you were with a President who was "for the people."
My question is what people is he talking about? The only people who benefited from Donald Trump's time in office were his family and himself and his super wealthy friends who became much wealthier as a result of his massive tax cuts for corporations and the richest people in the country.
Almost every week Trump talked about tax cuts for middle income folks. Did they ever happen?
Several times over the past four years Trump promised to pass laws improving our infrastructure. Did he ever manage to do anything in that regard? In his first 11 months, Biden passed the American Rescue Plan, which put stimulus checks in middle income peoples' bank accounts. The child tax credits from that bill ended 50% of child poverty in this country. While Trump was in office, his administration ignored COVID and the result was many more lives were lost than should have been.
Biden has faced a runaway pandemic that he has fought vigorously without any Republican help. Republicans continue to pooh-pooh the virus and the vaccine — Trump's one accomplishment.
The letter writer is concerned about people crossing the border unvaccinated. He should be worried about this county's abysmal vaccination rate and Lauren Boebert's continual denigration of the vaccine and COVID.
We now have an infrastructure bill that will benefit Coloradans greatly by providing broadband to rural areas, better roads including our own stretch of I-70 and improvement of the ports that are causing the bottleneck in our supply chain. And on that subject, why are prices going up, including gas prices? It's because there is huge demand.
People now have funds to purchase things as a result of the Biden Administration putting money in people's pockets that wasn't there before. Even the stock market, which Trump claimed would tank as soon as he left office, has expanded beyond anyone's expectations. Unemployment is down to record levels at 4.2%. So, the answer to the question is yes, we are better off now than we were under the "former guy's" administration.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park