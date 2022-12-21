We can give back by just driving a little slower
Inflation takes from us, including a portion of what we usually give to the needy. So, how to give more when we have less? One possible answer: What we save by driving the speed limit on highways, we can give to the poor. We also might save the poor unnecessary and costly misery as well.
Saving the gas and money is the easy part. The best selling car in America in 2021 (Toyota Camry) gets 35.9 mpg at 65 mph. At 80 mph, it gets 28% less, 28 mpg. Drive 65 and you spend 28% less on fuel. Over a year in that same car, 10 miles a day at 80 mph using gas at $3.60 per gallon costs $467. At 65 mph that same gas would cost $365. Savings: 102. That’s $102 to give to the needy.
Say you drive 10 times more highway miles per year than this example; that’s $1020 for the needy. The average American drives 12,785 miles per year, so about 35 miles per day. Same car driven 12,785 miles at 65 instead of 80, saves $357. Multiply the savings by the 3.2 trillions miles Americans drive every year and we’re talking about profoundly impacting the neediest among us, inflation or not.
Bonus: by driving highway speed limits we are automatically charitable, and on a global level, by virtue of what we don’t give: CO₂. If we are using 28% less fuel, that’s also 28% less CO₂ (and methane!). How does that help the poor? Consider: if CO₂ emissions impact extreme weather, and extreme weather too often targets zones typically populated by the poorest of the poor (floodplains!), then 28% less CO₂ should mean less powerful events less often. That’s 28% less misery and hardship for the most vulnerable on the planet.
Maybe we can’t personally slow down inflation, but everyone of us can slow down. It’s good for us all (including the environment). And, turns out, it’s good for giving.
I hope this helps relieve some of the worry of how to find the resources to give as generously as we always have this holiday season, inflation or not!.
WAYNE SHELDRAKE
Salida
Americans are a changed people
We are a changed people, folks. So, I guess politicians got what they wanted... change.
But politicians never told us they wanted us to change for the worse. Backsliding is what it takes to give politicians more power.
Here are three things about speech rights that have changed. For maybe 350 years out of our ancestors’ 400 years on this continent, there were three kinds of speech that were prosecuted, not protected: false speech, obscene speech, and seditious speech. Today, all good.
Average Americans today know how to find friends quickly, get their kids up and off to school, call an uber or a door dash, boot up a computer and cruise the net, make a video and post it online, drive off in a car to a workplace where they do what they are told all day long. Kudos to us.
Our average ancestors kept great books in their homes, read them, and used them to teach. They apprenticed children in skilled trades. They learned the law and acted as their own lawyers. They farmed the land, started businesses, gave blood by volunteering as police watchmen and militiamen, took a turn running for office, built their own homes and made their own furnishings. They started towns and cities in their spare time.
You tell me.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Our votes do count and the elections aren’t rigged
Dear Betsy Tutchton, sorry you are upset by the results of the November midterm elections. Sorry that you bought into Donald Trump's con job, and made you believe he was really up for the job as president of the most powerful, most free, most wonderful country in the whole world. All that crazy "Make America Great Again'' was downright silly, because America is already great.
Sorry you think voting is not important in our country, when so many other countries in the world look to us for inspiration and guidance when they have their important elections. Brazil just had a close call with their most recent election. The politician who lost is named Bolsonaro, and like Donald Trump said months before Brazil's election was held if he lost it was rigged and if he won it was perfect. Sound familiar? Kari Lake is doing that exact same thing in Arizona right now after she lost her bid for governor there. She took a page out of the Trump playbook.
Remember how in September and October Trump said the election was rigged if he lost? We all remember that. Bolsonaro asked his military leaders to help him overturn the results of his election, and they told him "no."
No proof or any evidence of election fraud in the United States has come forward yet, nor will it ever. And the same holds true in Arizona right now. The State Legislature and Secretary of State in Arizona are both run by the Republican party and even they said there was no election fraud there in 2020 or in 2022. Yet, some politicians persist with their nonsense.
Please stay in the United States Betsy. Your vote does count. My vote counts. Every American who participates in our elections will have their votes counted, and by doing so, participate in our Democracy. Enough said.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
No, the government is not coming for your guns
Dear Edward Moreland, in just one year, 349 people were killed and wounded in 2022 so far from mass shootings. One year. Of those 90% were done with AR-15s, and the men using them should have never been allowed to own a gun because of their documented mental illness.
One of the worst years on record was 2017 with 693 killed or wounded. And again 90% done with long rifles, and again by men who should have never been allowed to own a gun of any kind.
Reason? Mental illness. And in 2017 like 2022, we got to read about how politicians offered their "prayers" to the victims. None of those prayers brought any dead people back to life. And many of the wounded will never recover and be who they were physically before they were shot. The world watched in horror as 40 police officers in Uvalde, Texas were cowards, and allowed children to be massacred. And people offered their "prayers."
So in just two years 693 innocent people were shot. Add in the years 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, and we Americans have more than 1,450 dead and wounded innocent Americans. So, Mr. Moreland, when are there going to be too many dead Americans before you change your mind about your precious gun rights? Nobody believes that when the Founding Fathers in our country wrote the 2nd Amendment to the constitution they wanted to include crazy men, or automatic weapons.
Time has come for our country to finally do what Australia did some years ago, when they asked their citizens to give up their long rifles, like their AR-15s and AK-47s, and their government paid them for them. It worked. And you are worried about the "People's Republic of Boulder ''? Seriously?
No, the people of Boulder are not "commies." I have friends there and they are Republicans. Trust me when I say if the government wanted to take our military grade guns away from us, they would. And it would be easy. But, they don't, yet guys like you persist with that nonsense about your gun rights. Been hearing that one for 40 years now. And it is still old and worn out.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction