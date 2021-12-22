Why America needs a public option for health insurance
The Affordable Care Act has helped over 8 million people get health insurance in spite of the fact that there is not a public option.
Many millions more Americans would have health insurance if the Republicans had agreed to vote for a public option! They did not want a public option because private insurance companies spent millions on contributions to Republicans in congress to insure they would vote against a public option!
The bottom line is that health insurance companies do not want to compete with ACA with an added public option that would force them to lower insurance premiums. The fact is that private insurance companies need the competition from a public option to force them to lower premiums.
Republicans will continue to support these companies unless Americans get smart and insist on a public option from the government. We have a public option in Colorado as of Jan. 1 that will help a lot of Coloradan, but a federal option would help far more Americans.
The percentage of national income that is absorbed by health care has grown over the past half century from 5% in 1960 to 18% in recent years! We Americans have spent more on healthcare per person than other developed countries since 1970, but we do not have a higher life expectancy to show for it! The reason is simple, health care is not available to millions of the working poor and the lack of a government public option to lower premium costs perpetuates this problem.
Private insurance companies can charge whatever they want without competition! Finally, only 37% of rural Coloradans think they have access to affordable health care and 72% of people in Western Colorado favor a public option!
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Boebert admits to fabricating Omar story
So, after being embroiled in a kerfuffle with Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is not someone that I support politically, we learn directly from Rep. Lauren Boebert, that the truth is not in her.
She admits that her story regarding the alleged incident in an elevator, was feigned. A made up story, with no truth in fact. Such fabrications are also known as prevarications, deceptions or lies. Great stuff if you are a reality TV star, but not appropriate if you actually intend to serve and work for the people of western Colorado, your employers, if you will. What a continued embarrassment.
Fooled me once, never a second time.
RILEY PARKER
Palisade
Boebert’s conduct deserves condemnation
Matt Soper’s letter to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, requesting that Rep. Lauren Boebert not be stripped of her committee assignments fails to acknowledge the unacceptable nature of Boebert’s conduct. Soper suggested that such a step would prevent Boebert from effectively representing her constituency in Congress.
Not only does Boebert’s conduct warrant a clear response from House leadership condemning her bigotry and the disrespect she displayed for her Congressional colleague, Soper’s argument is unsubstantiated at best. Removing her committee assignments would not preclude Boebert from participating in general Congressional business.
Boebert is a member of the House Committees on Natural Resources and the Budget, including the subcommittee For Indigenous Peoples of the United States. As a member of this subcommittee, representing the people of the 3rd congressional district of Colorado, Boebert voted against the Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act. She was one of only 10 members of Congress to vote against this legislation.
Boebert has also voted against the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and the Eliminating Barriers to Rural Internet Developent Grant Eligibility (E-BRIDGE) Act, all of which were overwhelmingly supported by both parties, including Boebert’s fellow Republican representatives.
As one of her constituents, I fully support sending a clear message that the disrespectful conduct of Representative Boebert deserves condemnation.
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
Masks, vaccination benefits ‘We the people’
Since day one of the coronavirus pandemic the anti-maskers and anti-vaccinators message has been one of complete and total selfishness and chaos. Along with that throw in a little anarchy intent by them for trying to make you believe that the government is somehow doing something to their rights.
When in our great country did the rights of the individual become more important than the rights of we the people (for the common good of all)? Look at your $10 bill and read the inscription, which reads "We the People."
The preamble of the Constitution reads as follows, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
I believe the key words in it are to promote the general welfare of all of us, not just for some of us. Wearing masks is not a burden, but rather a symbol that you care about each and everyone you come in contact with.
As far as getting vaccinated this pandemic will never go away until we can achieve a vaccination rate that will rid us of this awful virus. Sadly we are well short of that goal.
So, I ask all you who feel your rights are being taken away on these things reconsider and do the right thing and help us get back to normal. Get vaccinated for the good of all of us. You will be a better person for it and can take some credit for ridding us of this virus, which has taken the lives of too many of us.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction