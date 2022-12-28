I am very concerned that our city leaders are even considering two of the three candidates for police chief. Candidate Andy Harvey is not fit for the job for several reasons. According to The Daily Sentinel article on Dec. 14, Harvey left his previous job because he didn't seem to have the skills to work out relationships with his city manager or elected officials. We don't need someone who can't control his temper and whose regret is that "other people heard" him. Perhaps he prefers to bully people when no one else can hear. His experience is in small cities. Our population is growing and he doesn't appear to have the experience or personality to handle that growth.
Hughes lasted only 21 months in his role as Chief "because it wasn't a good fit." What kind of explanation is that? He states he must be "super happy in his role." Super happy is a six-year old when she gets a new bike!
City Manager Caton stated that he has "high expectations…” for the new Chief to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and compassion among other qualities. Neither Harvey nor Hughes meet the standards that we need.
Interim Chief Matt Smith has experienced many years with the Grand Junction Police Department and three years as deputy chief. Surely he knows Grand Junction's needs both present and future. I recommend that Smith be hired as Chief. If there is reason to not hire Smith, then please put out another call for applications. We don't need to be in a hurry.
ROSEMARY LITZ
Grand Junction
Why the system failed in Colorado Springs shooting
The last time I checked it was illegal to murder anyone in Colorado. So the murder of four people by the “non-binary” person in Colorado Springs was a serious crime. (Packer was hung for that, wasn’t he?)
But the reality of the situation is a) that the perpetrator had been “given a pass” for his previous felonies by the “system” and b) that he’d been stopped at the time by a civilian (non-government person.)
What any halfway rational person would glean from this event is: a) Colorado law and law enforcement is “ineffective”, b) if you want to be safe, practice self-defense.
And perhaps it’s obvious that any “new legislation” by the ruling cabal in Denver is just more of the same useless stuff to get free media time.
If you ride around in a police car (a practice I recommend), you’ll find “mentally ill” people and a few really bad actors. The more you see the “system” in action, the more cynical you become about the ability of the government to deal with these problems.
We don’t need new sweeping legislation, what we do need is focus on what we have in place and ensuring that it is performing optimally. (And I’ll contend that members of the system and lawyers or contractors to them, cannot be trusted to make those judgments accurately and consistently.)
Colorado people must all figure out that they must protect themselves, because the self-serving government and legislature are worse than incapable.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Don’t trust someone who fears the truth
Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. Whether they go to church is as irrelevant as their political party. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above evidence. Do they put tribe above truth? If they are unwilling to look at evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we’re unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.
Need examples? Think of someone you know who will believe allegations from their favorite “fact” source. But not watch testimony sworn under oath if they think it threatens their belief. Telling lies is not against the law. False testimony under oath is. That’s why some people do everything they can to avoid it. Cross-examination makes the veracity even stronger. If it’s the truth you fear, don’t watch.
Do you know anyone who would refuse to watch the Jan. 6 hearings, even if they had an opportunity? I know lots of them. Some even send me uncorroborated stories they find on the internet. If it conforms to what they want to believe, they swallow it like the gospel truth.
All propagandists know that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. We witness today the ease of spreading lies. Millions believe the last election was stolen based on allegations without evidence.
Joseph Goebbels once said, “The more absurd the lie, the more people will believe it.” Q-Anon conspiracy anyone? Voltaire wrote during the reign of terror following the French Revolution over 200 years ago, “If you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.” Remember Jan. 6. Times may have changed. But people haven’t.
If you have been following the evidence, you know the former president knew he lost the 2020 election while he was (and still is) telling people he didn’t. He knows his audience. He actually has two: Those who believe what he says because they need to be lied to; and those who don’t care if it’s true because they want power. So, don’t blame poor Donald anymore. He was merely the original tumor. The tumor has metastasized. And they are easy to spot.
JAMES TWEED
Ocean City, New Jersey
Raising interest rates now makes no sense
As I understand economics, prices inflate because the demand for things exceeds the supply. So, how to increase the supply of goods? Get investors to invest in more production, and hire more workers. How to incentivize investors? Lower interest rates so they can borrow affordably.
Why is the Federal Reserve raising interest rates? Aren't they doing the exact opposite to cure inflation? Some believe that lowering interest rates enables consumers to buy more stuff, which increases demand over supply. So, lowering interest rates must be targeted exclusively to increasing production, not increasing consumption. Banks can do that, if they get directed to from the Federal Reserve. The Fed must tie lower interest rates to investments in farms, factories and businesses.
If the Fed can't do that, then Congress must step in. The interest rate hikes are leading us toward recession.
BRUCE JOFFE
Piedmont, California
Boebert’s refusal to stand and applaud Zelensky was rude, heartless
Lauren Boebert is walking-talking proof of what having no higher education brings to Congress. MTG has a degree, but she is a loose cannon, too. Boebert probably has the same credentials that Congressman David Crockett had, when he served in Congress during the 19th Century. In Crockett's days it probably mattered less to have a higher education. With Boebert, it seems like guns, tough talk and bad decorum, while serving, are her credentials.
Oh, yeah, losing the lease on her Shooter's Grill is also part of her legacy, now. Just in case, her constituents missed it, Boebert apparently refused to applaud or stand for any of Zelensky's speech to Congress. Very rude and heartless, Congresswoman.
Does an early recall sound appropriate, since she only squeaked out a win this last election?