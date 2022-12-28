Smith is an excellent candidate for police chief

I am very concerned that our city leaders are even considering two of the three candidates for police chief. Candidate Andy Harvey is not fit for the job for several reasons. According to The Daily Sentinel article on Dec. 14, Harvey left his previous job because he didn't seem to have the skills to work out relationships with his city manager or elected officials. We don't need someone who can't control his temper and whose regret is that "other people heard" him. Perhaps he prefers to bully people when no one else can hear. His experience is in small cities. Our population is growing and he doesn't appear to have the experience or personality to handle that growth.