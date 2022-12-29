Boebert’s conduct during Zelenskyy speech was disgraceful
This is an open letter to Lauren Boebert. I watched with great admiration as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed congress. I also watched with shame and embarrassment at your behavior as you remained seated during the highlights of the president's speech.
You are a disgrace to Congress and to the state of Colorado. Your lack of humanity and decency as well as responsibility reflect no credit on you and those who support you. Your lack of historical understanding keeps your views partisan and narrow. It will be difficult to unify this country with representatives such as you in Congress.
PETER R BRUMLIK
Manitou Springs
What was going on with Boebert during Ukraine speech?
During Ukrainian President Zelensky's address to Congress, the camera appeared to show Representative Boebert sitting and looking very uncomfortable, as the Republicans around her stood and applauded.
Was she not well?
BRUCE BONAR
Fruita
Boebert is not representing this district’s values
It didn’t take long following the election for Lauren Boebert make a fool of herself by not standing during an ovation for the president of Ukraine (accompanied by her accomplice Matt Gaetz, the pair who also ignored Capitol Law Enforcement by refusing to go through a mandatory metal detector for the same event).
She is a petulant child. Please, 3rd District, let her know she does not represent our values.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Russian state media hails Boebert
Right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert won a significant new fan — Kremlin state TV — for refusing to stand and applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he spoke to Congress in Washington, D.C.
It hailed her for failing to honor Zelenskyy, who has led his nation against a bloody, brutal invasion by Russia. The broadcast also gave shout outs to Rep. Matt Gaetz and far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson for denigrating the leader considered a war hero by his country.
Carlson had a weird meltdown over Zelenskyy’s appearance in a sweatshirt. He complained the president was dressed “like the manager of a strip club” when he pleaded for more aid from American lawmakers for his war-torn country.
“As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they love you,” Carlson bizarrely griped to viewers.
Russian TV picked up the dig and referred to Zelenskyy as “Mr. Cargo Pants.” It also ran a clip of Carlson mocking lawmakers for “clapping like seals” when Zelenskyy spoke.
There was no immediate comment from Boebert.
Thanks, Western Slope, for giving us two more years of this clown! And you MAGA bumpkins call liberals socialists?
STEVE THOMPSON
Castle Rock
Why supporting Ukraine is so important
If providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is shameful then the U.S. has lost its moral compass. Allowing an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation to succeed will have catastrophic consequences.
The U.S. spends over $750,000,000,000 a year on its military. The aid we provide Ukraine is not about inflation or the price of gas. It's about maintaining world order, which is key to the survival of mankind. What we are witnessing is genocide, live and in living color. Losing is not an option.