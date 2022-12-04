D51 should invest in student passion and safety
It's too easy to say, "We just don't have $800,000 to take away from our students, right now, or even ever," as Andrea Haitz, District 51 School Board President, did regarding Orchard Mesa Swim Pool.
To District 51, would you please find $800,000 to invest in student passion and safety? Safety first: Where do people learn to swim? A private citizen, William Moyer, built the first public pool in Grand Junction in the 1920's in response to many canal drownings. His legacy continues today in the form of "Free Day" at Lincoln Park Pool. But only in the summers.
Moyer Pool lasted almost a century (yes there was maintenance, how long does your home heater last?). Who's to provide and maintain the current public pool? District 51? The city of Grand Junction? Mesa County? It's all tax money, get over it and collaborate for public safety!
Passion: Competitive swimming, whether it's age-group (The Dolphins), High School (Fruita, Central, Palisade, Grand Junction), or Masters is probably the epitome of swimming excellence. No longer swimming in fear for survival, but in the pursuit of better. Kids work harder when they're looking up to be the next Michael Phelps or Katie Ledecky. And this work ethic carries over to the rest of their lives. It's called education. They're not required to work hard, they want to work hard, it's their passion. District 51, you are responsible for nurturing student passions!
No one else is going to provide the marching band fields, the track ovals, the performing arts stages, the basketball/volleyball courts, the baseball/softball diamonds, and I haven't even mentioned football or the chess club (some passions require so little). These are but a few of the passion activities, sports, clubs that students wake up looking forward to, and therefore motivated to go through a required day.
District 51, you are not saddled with responsibility, but gifted with providing opportunity. Orchard Mesa Pool provides just that opportunity. All four local high schools have at one time or another have counted on Orchard Mesa Pool for either practices or swim meets. Kids have worked out as early as; in-the-water before 5 a.m. (Central and Palisade) and as late as 8-10 p.m. (Dolphins and GJHS). Many tax paying parents were involved; excited to see their kids excited in a school activity, sport, club.
School District 51, "Would you please find $800,000 to continue your investing in student passion, and safety?"
GARY HAUSCHULZ
Palisade
Singling out one group for blame is meaningless
If you analyze the totality of our species' inhumanity to humankind, it becomes apparent that singling out just one ethnic, religious, or racial characteristic to blame is meaningless, because when you look at this through the lens of history it becomes clear that every group has been part of the problem. Singling out just one characteristic to be sensitive about while ignoring all the rest misses the totality of history and just creates a lot of social and political disharmony.
What are the 2021 Tennessee law restricting discussions of the German Holocaust (there have been a lot of other ones) and other examples of "unconscious bias" in public schools about? Holocaust Remembrance Day is a good day to bring up that discussion. Tennessee did give us one of the largest religion versus science brouhahas of the 20th century, that being the Scopes "Monkey" Trial.
If it isn't world history bothering people it's science — chill. If you are unfamiliar with this defining event of American history the classic 1960's film Inherit the Wind is an entertaining two hours. Wikipedia's article is titled Scopes Trial.
TOM MOONEY
Aspen
Show solidarity with Iran during the World Cup
On Nov. 29, the Iranian team played against the United States. Now is the time to show solidarity with the Iranian protesters, as the American soccer players can afford to express their position freely, unlike the Iranian team.
Some people may say that sports should not be "politicized." Yet, this is showing empathy and comradeship. It is to put into practice the values that sports teach. Athletes in the U.S. have been kneeling in several matches. It would not make sense that during a match with Iran, the same athletes would not stand for human rights, in support for the people of a country that are dying for freedom.
The U.S. team should find the confidence and courage to show that the people in the West are not indifferent. For example, when the U.S. team scores a goal, the players can take their jerseys off and show underneath another shirt with the name "Mahsa Amini", the girl that became the symbol of the protests in Iran after being killed by the Islamic Republic's "morality" police, or with the slogan of the uprising: "Woman, Life, Freedom."
The West can take advantage of the World Cup's spotlight, and make history with a strong message against dictatorship. After all this is what sport is all about: solidarity.
ANNA MAHJAR-BARDUCCI
Washington, D.C.