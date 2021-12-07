Praising Republicans who did not bend to pressure
It is about time we recognized the true heroes of the Republican Party. They are not the dopey louts who rampaged through our nation’s capital and the moral cowards who still cover for them. They are not the ranting demagogues exploiting the emotions of the resentful. They were the unsung people not seeking attention, but doing their jobs — from poll workers to police officers.
They were Republican state legislators and governors who did not bend to pressure to overturn the elections in their state. They were Republican judges who did not allow mere allegations unsupported by credible evidence to deny votes that happened. They were a vice president who stayed loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law above any man. They were Republican congressional representatives and senators who did not fear to try and hold their own president accountable and dared to stand on their conscience instead of following the majority in their party.
They did not win. But they showed more bravery than the majority in their party who did.
It is Republicans like those who could save the soul of the party from being lost to a band of fascists, if they find the nerve to do so. My father was a lifelong Republican who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the sacrifices that generation made to defeat fascism, I’m glad he was not alive to see his party dishonored by America’s Mussolini.
JAMES TWEED
Ocean City, New Jersey
Supply chain issues simple to understand
Grade school students understand supply chain problems. It’s simple supply and demand.
As supply decreases and demand stays constant, prices rise. On day 1, Joe Biden stopped the Keystone Pipeline and other oil production. This decreased supply and increased the cost of production for food producers and transporters. This decrease in supply, in turn, increased prices for cereal, meat, eggs, everything at the grocery store.
There are 9 million fewer people working than there were in 2019. Many are on paid unemployment and others are out of work due to Biden’s COVID mandates. All along the supply chain having fewer workers increases costs of production and prices.
Government will borrow and spend $7, $10 or $12 TRILLION more than it did in 2019. This will further increase costs and prices! Inflation!
MICHAEL F McCARTHY
Hayward, California
Surprised western Colorado elected Lauren Boebert
Growing up in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, going to Ole Miss in the 1970s, being active duty in the Navy for 30 years, a member of the ACLU for over 40 years, having three college degrees, having lived in seven states, currently working for the Department of Defense and following current events daily for well over 50 years, I have been immersed and always interested in the diverse social and political differences that populate the political spectrum of our nation. And through it all, I would have to say one of the most surprising points I’ve ever run across is this, that the people of western Colorado actually elected someone like Lauren Boebert to the U.S. House of Representatives.
STEPHEN CONN
Charlottesville, Virginia
Society shouldn’t sit by while people suffer
A lot of people today think it is not right to stop people from doing whatever they want to do. Let them make mistakes, let them suffer, let them die. But caring people want to do what they can to prevent misery, disease and death.
Throughout history, this whole loving approach to social prevention has been called rule of law. Law balances freedom of action against curbs on destructive behavior.
Letting people always freely make their own choices without consequence is a system of life called radical libertarianism. It was prevalent at the time of Jesus and Jesus addressed it with his disciples in no uncertain terms.
The term used by Jesus was “temptation.” He felt that no one should just sit idly by and watch as people harmed themselves or others. He wanted a society where citizens and leaders were responsible to remove temptations or stumbling blocks from the pathways of the people and correct misbehavior when it happened.
Incompetent leaders and citizens today either brazenly lead people into temptation or idly allow them to languish long-term in the misery of their own choices. When that happens, action must be taken through law to deliver the society out of those twin evils. A good society does not just sit by the wayside and watch people fall.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Biden’s policies harmful to energy industry
President Biden traveled to Colorado in mid-September to encourage increased spending on infrastructure and tout the administration’s fiscal priorities. While visiting the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, Biden flaunted his administration’s efforts to tackle climate change and advance the Democrat’s clean-energy priorities.
In subsequent months, the United States has seen inflation worsen and prices at the pump continue to increase. In response, the administration saddled blame on OPEC, domestic energy companies and American consumers. They’ve even argued that higher fuel costs are advantageous in forcing the country towards renewable energy sources. The working-class Coloradans who will be struggling to fill their gas tanks and heat their homes during Colorado’s notoriously harsh winters will not share Biden's perspective.
The harmful economic impacts are the direct result of the administration’s policy toward the energy sector. President Biden’s policies have stalled new energy exploration and choked-off pipeline transportation, while pushing for burdensome taxes on energy companies. Such policies directly affect Colorado. According to BLM, the 4,712 energy leases in Colorado produce $2.3 billion in economic output. The Colorado energy sector supports over 271,000 jobs across the state.
The administration should reconsider their path. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet should strongly reconsider their support for legislation that inflates costs on middle-class Americans. Unfortunately, the administration has doubled down on their failing agenda, attempting to deflect from their own culpability by calling for the Federal Trade Commission to “probe for illegal conduct” by energy companies. This is a reckless path, considering how the energy industry is taking measurable steps in reducing emissions as they shift to natural gas.
President Biden has the opportunity to help as Americans regain their economic footing in the wake of a pandemic. He must not let fringe activists drive his energy agenda.
DOUGLAS POLK
Houston, Texas
Banning abortion would uplift the nation
It finally seems that SCOTUS will be ruling on Roe v. Wade this summer, which has those who are pro-abortion shaking in their boots and pro-lifers very optimistic. All this because of a Mississippi law that moves viability of the unborn child down to 15 weeks. In other words, it took a non-complicated law to point out the ridiculousness of abortion.
The whole viability argument is absurd! Either an unborn baby has the right-to-life or it doesn't. It's either a human being or it's not. Exceptions of rape and incest are also very troubling. Once again, either it's a baby with the right-to-life or it's not. What difference does it make how it was conceived?
Biology 101 tells us that human life starts at conception. Why don't the liberals talk about science regarding this issue? They cannot because science is against them.
In addition to saving countless lives if SCOTUS overturns "Roe v Wade," it will morally uplift our nation. We are being scourged with COVID with no sign of it ending as global leaders apparently try to suppress our freedoms. A great start to ending all this is to ban abortion as a sign that our nation is about to convert to God.
MICHAEL RACHIELE
Prairie Village, Kansas