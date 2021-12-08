Sharing a story about COVID struggle
A friend who lives on the other side of the Continental Divide posted on her blog an update regarding her husband Ted's struggles with COVID. He refused to get the vaccine. I felt it prudent to share part of her story:
"All of our friends and family are desperate to know how Ted is doing and want to know what they can do to help. Everyone feels helpless and just feels if they could do any small thing, then they would be contributing to making Ted better. They see me struggling at times and want terribly to do something to lessen my load and agony. The problem is, beyond the prayers for Ted, there isn’t much to be done for him.
"But do you know what I wish from everyone the most? I wish if they haven’t been vaccinated, they will go make that appointment and get it done. If you know someone that isn’t vaccinated, you should let them know playing the numbers game isn’t worth it. I wish this hadn’t been made political because I can tell you COVID does not care one iota who you vote for. I can tell you I am the only visitor on the COVID ICU floor (and this was mainly because Ted's condition is so dire) and no patient in the COVID ICU has been vaccinated — not one!
"You can still get Covid even after being vaccinated, but the chance for death decreases immensely. Every day, the nurses and doctors relay the most important thing you can do to keep you and your family safe and out of the ICU: get vaccinated! So, if you want to really help, you now know what I want most. I honestly cannot bear the thought of having anyone else I love having to go through this. The worst feeling is not being able to help the person you care about."
DAVID MILLER
Grand Junction
Julius Caesar and Lauren Boebert
Apologies to the Bard:
Friends, Western Slopers, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Reason, not to praise it.
The evil that ideas do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their memory;
So let it be with Reason. The noble Boebert
Hath told you Reason is weak:
If it were so, it was a grievous fault,
And grievously hath Reason answer’d it.
Here, under leave of Boebert and the rest–
For Boebert is an honourable woman;
So are they all, Boebert, Peters, Green, Gosar, Goetz all honourable men and women–
Come I to speak in Reason’s funeral.
It could think knowing solutions are difficult;
But Boebert says it was weak, complicated and harmful and answers are simple not to be over thought;
And Boebert is an honourable woman.
Reason could do hard work, compromise and pass laws and programs to the United States
Whose culture and people have benefited:
Did this in Reason seem weak?
When that a problem has surfaced, Reason hath responding
Reason should be made of sterner stuff:
Yet Boebert says Reason is weak;
And Boebert is an honourable woman.
You all did see that on January 6
Reason eventually prevailed.
Yet Boebert says reason is weak;
And, sure, she is an honourable woman.
I speak not to disprove what Boebert says,
But here I am to speak what I do know.
You all did discern things once, not without cause:
What cause withholds you then, to discern now?
O judgment! thou art fled to brutish beasts,
And men have lost their understanding. Bear with me;
My heart is in the coffin there with Reason,
And I must pause till it come back to me.
KURT BERGSTROM
Grand Junction
Headline misleads on Malcolm X story
In the Thursday, Nov. 18, issue of The Sentinel on page 6A, top left, there is an article about the men convicted of killing Malcolm X. The headline says, "Two men convicted in murder of Malcolm X set to be freed."
Now, neither the person who wrote that headline, nor the editor who approved it had any idea regarding the facts presented in the article. Come on! You need to read the article to write the headline!
The clear message to me is that it is dangerous to rely on the headlines! This is a horrible story about failures in our justice system and the story and those men deserved better from The Daily Sentinel.
KEVIN KEENAN
Grand Junction
Original Medicare is still a good option
It's silly season for Medicare "Open Enrollment." We're besieged with TV commercials, hotlines to call, Medicare "Advisers" advertising locally. One would think that to get Medicare benefits, you must call or visit one of these, whose advertising can remind you of pitches for Thigh-Master or Veg-a-Matic.
Just for the record, none of these are "Medicare Advisers." They are all salesmen (and women), out to make their commission for selling you a Medicare Advantage plan. The plans are really run by the big insurance companies — United, Aetna, Humana, Anthem, etc. — all those companies you've grown to love over the years. Nostalgic for "out of network" issues, confusing and unpredictable co-pays and out-of-pocket costs, etc.? Go right ahead.
Now many are happy with their Advantage plans, but don't let the "advisers" make you think it is your only option. "Original" Medicare works just fine, as it has for over 50 years.
1. If receiving Social Security, you are automatically enrolled at 65.
2. You can use any doctor in the U.S. who accepts Medicare. No "out of network".
3. Part A (in-patient hospital) annual deductible is $1,556. Covered 100% then on.
4. Part B (doctors and outpatient) annual deductible is $233.
5. You are responsible for 20% of the "Medicare Approved Amount" of Part B, which is often half or less of the original bill. Example,from a health crisis two years ago, the neurologist visit billed $166.25. Medicare approved $74.29. I paid $14.88. Pretty good deal, though some may want a "Medigap" policy to cover those amounts.
6. You'll want a Part D (drug) policy also. Some are as low as $20 to $30 a month.
7. Many doctors and medical groups do not accept Medicare Advantage plans, preferring the simple and consistent system of original Medicare, instead of the overhead of dealing with multiple insurance companies and differing policies.
8. The mythology that private business is always more efficient than government is exposed here . The taxpayers (you) are paying out an average of $1,000 per year, per person to these companies with Advantage plans than we do for original Medicare. Original government-run Medicare has overhead of only about 2%. Private insurance is 12-17%.
Again, if you're happy with your Advantage plan, great. Don't believe the hype, however, about free rides to the doctor, eyeglasses, dental, etc., even if Broadway Joe Namath "Guarantees it!"
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Boebert routine is childish
There is a "Jihad Squad" in congress all right. And the Colorado western slope Rep. Lauren Boebert believes herself a real princess in this clutch of chaos-loving loudmouths that includes Greene and Gomert and Gaitz and Jordan etc. They rally to the siren calls of utter media frauds and fake patriot hacks like Bannon and Lindell and Rudy and Sidney Powell, who deliberately faked everything to deliver an openly insane and riotous coup for Donald Trump.
A complete child is about all that can be said for her "golly with guns and babies" routine. Otherwise just a laughing stock across this country and around the world.
JAMES PARKS
Boulder
Justice is still working in America
Ed Gibbons, thank you for writing your letter to this newspaper. These thoughts are exactly what I am hearing from my friends and family members.
How did Rittenhouse beat his charges? Simple, beginning with the judge assigned to his case, the jury selection and the high powered lawyers that were the best money could buy, overwhelmed the prosecution's case. As you said, the jury decided his fate and that is a foundation of our legal system.
I disagree with you in one respect, Rittenhouse will not become rich because of his three minutes of fame. The majority of the money donated to him will be paid out to the lawyers he hired. Remember Lin Wood, Rittenhouse’s first lawyer? Rittenhouse referred to him as "crazy and insane."
Rittenhouse's mother was pleading for more donations while on Fox News because according to her they are broke financially. A year from now we will not really think of Rittenhouse anymore. He will fade into obscurity, and like George Zimmerman, the man from Florida who won his case too, faded into nothingness, could not hold a job, turned into an alcoholic, failed marriages and a lot more pain, all because of his notoriety.
I think that is what waits for Rittenhouse as well. And, right afterwards, we saw the Three Stooges in Brunswick, Georgia, get convicted of murdering Mr. Aubery. What we are not reading much about is the former District Attorney of Glynn County, where Brunswick is, named Jackie Johnson, who was indicted, and arrested Wednesday, Nov. 25, for her part in trying to rig the prosecution against the McMaster father and son. The Georgia State Police nailed her. The Glynn County Sheriff is next too.
So, justice does find its way through all the muck and mire eventually. This past week another story was buried in the media too. The Manhattan, New York, grand jury has almost finished hearing evidence against Donald Trump there. Lawyers for former Trump Organization officials indicted so far are now saying Trump will most likely be indicted there for insurance fraud. Michael Cohen, his former "fixer" is now saying it to anyone who will listen to him, that Trump is going down.
Justice does work in America. We just have to pay attention.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction