The road to the primary ballot
As a politically affiliated candidate you have two paths to choose from to get your name on the primary ballot.
If a candidate chooses to access the ballot through Caucus and Assembly the candidate must recruit people affiliated with their party to attend a neighborhood meeting and that person attending caucus must be elected by their precinct to be a delegate. In 2022 there will be delegates selected at caucuses for service at the county assembly, state assembly, and congressional convention. Each assembly has a badge fee the delegate must pay. The Republican state and congressional event will be held in Colorado Springs. Delegates who represent their precinct in Colorado Springs will also be covering their own travel expenses.
The second path is to petition on to the ballot. To petition, the candidate must obtain an amount defined by office and district. They must obtain signatures from voters who are registered to vote with their political party within an eight week window. Jan. 18 to March 15.
A candidate may choose to do both. The circulation dates for petitioning on and the Caucus and Assembly process happen simultaneously.
If you are interested in getting involved in the caucus process you must be affiliated by Feb. 11. If you would like to sign a petition you must be affiliated 22 days prior to signing. You can update your address and affiliation at www.govotecolorado.gov. More specific information on times and locations can be obtained from the political party websites soon.
As an affiliated candidate, I say thank you in advance to all who will choose to get involved this year!
SHEILA REINER
Mesa County Treasurer
What do the ‘experts’ know anyway?
As the legal drama surrounding Tina Peters' heroic effort to undermine democracy unfolds, she finds herself at the mercy of a grand jury and she wants them to know what she knows.
Peters has a trove of incontrovertible evidence proving that the Secretary of State destroyed 29,000 election files. Sure, the "experts" say that those files were computer logs completely unrelated to the election. But Peters knows better. Her wealth of experience as a flight attendant and realtor endows her with a formidable breadth of knowledge about relational databases. Obviously.
The "experts" may have studied these systems for decades, but Peters follows her gut. When Trump lost the election, she knew something was fishy, so she went looking, and — shockingly — found what she was looking for. Peters knows how you find truth: You start by knowing what's true, and then you doggedly search for evidence to support your truth. The "experts" might object, but they're just elites with a leftist agenda.
If only the grand jury could see her evidence, Peters knows they'd be convinced. Fortunately for her, evidence presented to a grand jury is not limited by the normal rules, so she'll finally be allowed to submit that bombshell Mike Lindell video, and, most damning of all, the definitely-not-doctored screenshot that confirms, "29,000 Republicans have been moved to your recycle bin."
Indeed, if the jury is not bowled over by Peters' sheer evidentiary force, that’s just further evidence of a leftist plot against her. After all, when people disagree with your evidence, it’s not because your evidence is weak: it’s because they’re out to get you.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
There is a reason we want equity in education
It is encouraging to see that the Daily Sentinel continues to report on the D51 school board meetings.
On Dec. 14, nine people were allowed to speak in succession against the book titled “This Book is Anti-Racist” at the beginning of the comment section. Speaking in succession seemed clearly orchestrated ahead of the board meeting, with clear time and content preference given to these speakers. The two issues that were brought up were about age appropriate anti-racist education and the use of the word “folx.” Anti-racism should be taught to young kids and folx is simply a gender nonspecific way of saying y’all.
During the Dec. 18 coffee meeting, an angry man brought up CRT and the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. His complaints are nonsensical because CRT is only taught at the college level, the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey is a widely-administered survey on the health and well-being of young people and school health policies and practices that support youth health. When asked to define CRT, the angry man shouted at the woman who asked and then bullied another woman, demanding that the woman remove her mask when she spoke.
The board members present took no action to stop this man’s aggressive behavior. Thus, I recommend that the board take bystander training themselves to learn how to quell threatening behavior in these meetings.
I ask that the school board consult directly with LGBTQI+ community groups to discover what families and students in these demographics need from D51. Each D51 student should always be treated with respect and kindness. Equity is mandated by state and federal law.
During the board meeting on Jan. 4, public comment was limited to the agenda items and number of seats in the room. This is a good solution to the problem of listening to large numbers of poorly informed community members equate their personal opinions with facts.
We need to remember why D51 began to take steps toward equity in education. During a Grand Junction City Council on June 3, 2020 multiple local youths gave testimonies on ongoing racially and minority motivated hatred in D51 schools. These types of experiences are known to cause suicide attempts and suicide deaths in our community and communities across the country.
HEATHER MARTINEZ
Grand Junction
Why I love to read newspapers
Some people love to get their news from cable news and Facebook echo chambers. I hate them. It always feels like they are more about making me fearful or angry than giving me the news.
I do like newspapers. Newspapers give you a choice, plus they have "funnies" and sports. It saddens me that they might be in decline. We were better people when newspapers were our mainstay.
The internet gives me more newspapers than I can read. I "ration" myself to nine newspapers. Where available I prefer the e-replica version. My choices are The New York Times, The Washington Post and three papers in Oregon, three in Colorado, and one in Kansas. I live in Oregon. Colorado and Kansas are places that hold a sentimental attachment to younger days.
Obviously, I don't have the time or energy to totally digest these papers. I can scan for what interests me and skip the rest. Newspapers are good for that.
One thing that sticks out to me is what seems to be what is happening with the Republican party in every paper I read.
The Grand Old Party, the party that was born in the moral fervor of abolishing slavery seems to have come up with another crusade. Their cry of "Free the slaves!" seems to be replaced with "Masks are icky!"
"Free the slaves!" embodied moral conviction of the highest order and had no defensible argument.
"Masks are icky!" embodies personal selfishness and is contravened by science and medicine.
I think if there is such a thing as "rolling in your grave," Lincoln must surely be rolling in his.
JIM HEFFERNAN
Tillamook, Oregon
Speak up for the planet
For those of you who think the Constitution should stay exactly as it was established in the 1700’s, remember, Black people were 3/5 of a person and could not vote, and women (wonder what their percentage was) could not vote.
We have come a long way since then, but there are those trying to take us back. When I hear politicians, who are not interested in the welfare of anyone except their gun-toting buddies, crowing because President Biden is not too popular at the moment, I wonder if they had to deal with a recurring pandemic, climate and other environmental catastrophes killing our Earth, and a messed up economy, if they would be popular?
Action on the climate has to be top priority. Not only is the heating of the Earth destroying whole species (are we next?), but the total mass of plastics now exceeds the total mass of all living animals (ecotoxicologist Bethanie Carney Almroth). And, of course, you know plastics come from oil.
You might read this and shrug your shoulders, or you might put “Pres. Biden, contact” and “Governor Polis, contact” into your computer and say, “Stop supporting fossil fuels. Give the money to alternative energy. Stop the death of our planet.”
Politicians pay attention to numbers, and believe me, the go-back-to-the-olden-days contingent is lobbying like mad. Politicians want to be re-elected, and they know that, now, all our citizens are supposed to be able to vote. Please speak up.
KATHERINE DELANOY
Eagle
Big lies are a prescription for disaster
Your editorial of Jan. 20 asked the question ``When did lying become okay?”
Mendacity has been an unfortunate staple of human nature from the first. And none of us can claim innocence from the occasional exaggeration, little white lie, or embellishment. It seems that many of our politicians on all sides of the spectrum are subject to the spreading of non-factual information. However, some have made prevaricating a new art form. A former president comes to mind who made 30,573 false or misleading claims in his four years in office. None of those are more insidious or dangerous to the future of democracy than the so-called “Big Lie.”
It seems we haven't advanced much from the evil view of some in the past that went something like this: if you tell a lie, make it a big one and repeat it often enough that people begin to believe it. That was and still is a prescription for disaster.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction