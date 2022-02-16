Shaming is useful to society
Today, implementation of legislative or executive policies having force of law are seen by misguided Coloradans and Utahns as mass shaming events. People in authority are trying to make other people feel bad about their personal behavior and choices.
Yes, that is exactly what law does, and it is a good thing, not a bad thing.
What would our American history look like if we hadn’t shamed white racists in the Confederate south? How about if we had not shamed sexual harassment by movie producers and executives? What would our world look like if we hadn’t shamed aggressive action taken against our navy at Pearl Harbor, or not used pedophile registries to shame sexual offenders? What would the American dream look like today if we never shamed kids for sluffing school and deciding to sell drugs instead? Are we to stop shaming air and water polluters, and excessive water users in drought areas now?
If we want to have a shame-free society, we had better understand it will be a law-free and democracy-free society. The definition of rule of law is a society that empowers the majority to decide what will be shamed and what will not be shamed.
I wonder if the great Anti-Shame Game being played by some Republicans and Democrats today is done just to deflect criticism of the immense accumulation of wealth and power by business leaders and politicians at the expense of ordinary people. We are doing nothing wrong! Stop shaming us!
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Abortion restriction will lead to spying on women
How far down the rabbit hole must we go before there is no climbing out? Friday the Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem proposed a ban on abortions similar to the Texas abortion law.
If the proposal becomes law, as it has in Texas, neighbors, friends, co-workers and strangers can legally spy on a woman who they suspect is pregnant. If these “spies” suspect she may be planning or had an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, they can find an attorney and file a lawsuit against her. Anyone who is suspected in aiding a woman in any capacity towards an abortion could be punished with a minimum of a $10,000 penalty or more.
No exceptions regardless of rape or incest.
Good news the perpetrator aka dad, uncle or neighbor cannot sue.
The very conservative United States Supreme Court is proving to be no friend to women as they have allowed the Texas six-week abortion law to stay in effect unchallenged.
Spying on fellow citizens is something we read about in history books during the reign Germany’s Chancellor Hitler when his Nazi troopers recruited citizens to spy on each other — child against parents, neighbors against neighbors leading to horrible outcomes if suspected to being disloyal to the regime.
Now our country’s elected officials are passing laws to encourage our family, friends and neighbors to spy on our women. Who’s next? This is not what our United States, home of the free, is supposed to be.
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita
We have many communities in Mesa County
The editorial, "Walking our way out of this," January 23, 2022, is a prime example of what is wrong with us, but not in the way the editorial intended. The comment, "...it's clear that we need to do better about taking care of ourselves and our community" is short sighted. We are more than one community.
There is the community comprised of the "movers and shakers." We tend to know a fair amount about this one — The Chamber of Commerce for one plus large employers, etc. There is the white people community, the Latino community, the Asian community, the Black community, plus the homeless community, the mentally and/or physically fragile community. The active/passive sports community. The conspiracy/liars community is a growing community and appears to be taking over the Republican Party. The Democrats community appears to be on life support. There are probably other communities plus me, a community of one.
Sending all of these people outside to walk and/or meander across the nearby public lands is not going to solve anything.
What might help is more input from the smaller communities and less from the movers and shakers. The downtown area is about to become a "playground" for well to do folks. As it is, it's off limits to many. A community center would be great, but it has to be available to all communities and not just the wealthier white people. If we all can get to know one another we may be more inclined to better care for each other and in turn take better care of ourselves.
Many years ago Tilly Bishop gathered folks in a given area and listened to them. Folks in my area met at the Stocker Stadium stands as I recall. I don't remember what we talked about, but CMU does not have any dormitories in Lincoln Park and Pork and Hops moved elsewhere.
I have lived in Grand Junction for over 34 years in the same smaller home. Eventually, I will be buried on Orchard Mesa in a little plot I purchased about 26 years ago when my husband died. At this time, being a community of one, I have no one with whom I can socialize in person.
SHEILA JOHNSON
Grand Junction
Days of decency in politics appear to be gone
Although I no longer live in Mesa County, my roots in the 3rd Congressional District run deep. I was born in Fruita right after WWII and grew up on our family farm in the Lower Valley, surrounded by extended family and raised by parents who valued education, hard work and integrity. And, most importantly, living by the golden rule.
I remember very well the visits from our esteemed congressman, Wayne Aspinall, who would drive around the district during congressional recesses and stop to chat with constituents of all political persuasions over a cup of coffee or standing out in a field.
My own professional career began in 1973 when I opened one of the first congressional offices in the nation for Senator Floyd Haskell in Grand Junction. Since then I’ve had the privilege of working for four other members of Congress from Colorado. Each of them made a real effort to reach across the aisle and build consensus and develop camaraderie in order to get things done for their constituents in the 3rd CD. I treasure the friendships I’ve made over the years with those on the opposite side of the political aisle. The word that comes to mind whenever I look back is decency.
Those days of cooperation and civility appear to be long gone, but I still hold out hope. Especially for the 3rd CD. The first step is to elect a U.S. Representative who not only has a good understanding of the complex issues in the 3rd CD, but who also has the wisdom, knowledge and mind set to develop good public policy. Those traits do not describe the current Representative, Lauren Boebert, who has shown no interest in good governance. Instead, based on her actions, her tweets and her attack ads, she is focussed solely on building her brand and lining her family’s pockets while deliberately sowing discord, division and falsehoods.
Thankfully there is a way forward. State Senator Don Coram has announced he is running against Boebert in the Republican primary election. This should be music to the ears of every moderate Republican and Unaffiliated voter in the 3rd CD. The Democrats also have a fine slate of candidates who are positioning themselves to run for this seat. Hopefully the voters in the 3rd CD will come together and elect a capable candidate who will represent them with skill, integrity and civility.
TRUDY KAREUS
Erie
Make our community more welcoming to all
I want to start by saying that I do not know Coach Tremaine Jackson and thus do not know what factored into his decision to leave Colorado Mesa University for Valdosta State.
Nonetheless, every time I read about the search for a new head football coach, and see the variations of "we want someone who will stay," I hear the long echoes of our nation's history of racism. Perhaps instead of searching for someone who already fits into Grand Junction culture, we should be asking ourselves how we can make the community a better and more welcoming place.
In the summer of 2020 when Black residents of Grand Junction went to tell their stories of racism in front of the city council, they had to walk through a gauntlet of heavily-armed white supremacists. Inside, sometimes things were no better. White Grand Junction resident Mark Coutu gave public comment at the June 17, 2020 city council meeting that “racism didn’t exist on the western slope until BLM moved here.” As someone who studies and teaches American history, this made me think of the Tallahatchie County Sheriff Clarence Strider who refused to investigate the Emmett Till murder in 1955, claiming, “We never have any trouble until some of our Southern [n-word] go up North and the NAACP talks to ’em and they come back home.”
Perhaps instead of looking for someone who fits into the community, we should be working to make our community better. This includes interrogating the structural racism that exists both in Colorado Mesa University and in our city.
SARAH SWEDBERG
Grand Junction