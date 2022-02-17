America should rejoin nuclear deal with Iran
My father, Harold Knott, was born in Montrose and became regional director of the US Office of Emergency Planning under President Lyndon B. Johnson. I am writing as a former Israeli kibbutz worker, PeaceCorps India Volunteer and Colorado social studies teacher. It is imperative that Colorado elected officials in Washington, D.C. speak out to bring back the JCPOA Iran nuclear treaty.
Coloradans for Middle East Diplomacy and Peace supports the Biden Administration’s ongoing negotiations along with other members of the P5+1 and Iran to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran nuclear deal.
The JCPOA verifiably blocked each of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and created a much-needed diplomatic relationship between Iran, the United States, and U.S. allies. The International Atomic Energy Association, the US intelligence community, and European allies all agreed that Iran was in compliance with the agreement even after the Trump Administration stopped U.S. compliance.
From implementation until former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, military tensions between our countries were significantly reduced. In short, the deal was working to limit Iran’s nuclear program and move our countries away from war. Top Israeli security experts have stated that U.S. withdrawal from the agreement has been a total failure.
After years of punishing sanctions that harm millions of Iranians and escalating tensions that risk war, the Biden Administration has a limited window to return to the successful and historic nuclear agreement. We encourage the Biden Administration to do everything possible to bring about a full reimplementation of the JCPOA and we encourage Colorado’s Congressional delegation to publicly support this vitally needed diplomacy.
BOB KNOTT
Denver
Don’t we want our students in their classrooms?
The majority vote of the District 51 school board to enact “free to choose” masking in schools has left me concerned as much about what was voted on as what wasn’t said.
First, what was said: Director Lema stated that schools closing as a result of unchecked COVID outbreaks is “…better than masking people.” Should a school close, hundreds of students would be absent for a week or more. An extreme impact on those students and their families, who represent thousands of people, not to mention the potential health consequences. By voting to remove this outbreak mitigation measure, the school board majority has removed one of D51’s limited, but effective tools for keeping schools open.
What wasn’t said by the board members who voted on the “free to choose” resolution was anything about how masking played a key role in the district’s Keeping Schools Open Plan. With the protocol of school-wide masking at 2% of the student body testing positive for COVID, D51 had a tool to keep outbreaks under control. And it worked: no schools were forced to close due to the Omicron wave, despite record numbers of infections. Can’t we be proud of the success we have had keeping kids in the classroom and retain masking as an outbreak management tool?
Though our school board members are not epidemiologists they are deciding how D51 manages disease outbreaks. What was never answered, is what is an unacceptable level of infection? Faced with the possibility of closing schools, what threshold is going to trigger a reconsideration of “free to choose?”
The board is ignoring the expert health department guidance and essentially experimenting with keeping students in school and ensuring education be safely available. From where I sit, this seems unwise, reckless and irresponsible, not to mention ultimately harmful to the educational outcomes and wellbeing of our students.
ORIN ZYVAN
Grand Junction
Where is this new masking data?
Andrea Haitz, President of the Mesa County Board of Education, was shown on multiple newscasts talking about “new data” suggesting that masking doesn’t do all that much to slow transmission of COVID. I was, as a trained scientist, really interested in a citation for that “new data.”
Fundamentally, it’s inappropriate for a public health policy decision-maker like Andrea Haitz to claim that “new data” is informing her policy decisions and then not give all of us she’s affecting with her decisions an opportunity to take a look at the data. Of course, the recent, “without regard for the data” determination made by Haitz and her partners on the School Board makes my request for an opportunity to review the “new data” sort of moot, as my lawyer friends say, since now we know that the board majority does not care what data tells them. They’ve made their public health protection decision about masking in schools on some other basis.
Don’t confuse me with the facts, or the data, my mind’s made up!
KEVIN KEENAN
Grand Junction
Looking for solutions to today’s problems
This Democrat wishes to state that I support police officers. My uncle, my stepdaughter and my nephew all served as police officers. I never knew nor cared what their political affiliation was.
Apparently, David Kearsley, in a recent letter, is willing to overlook the attacks on police officers in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6.
I, for one, believe that “defund the police” is asking for chaos. Rather I and many Democrats as well as Republicans support reform. As to border security I believe that if you, David Kearsley were faced with starvation, gang rule, violence, separation of family and so much more you would be headed North.
Perhaps America would be better off if we could alleviate the conditions that brought about this mass migration. As to race, I am certain you are responding to Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court forgetting the litmus test for Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court was abolishing a woman’s right to an abortion. Different president, different standards.
As to energy after working in the energy industry since 1974, I have seen the ups and downs despite whomever sat in the Oval Office. One of the biggest crashes I ever experienced was during the Reagan administration.
I vote Democrat because I wish to move forward rather than clinging to the past. I look for solutions to today’s problems.
DANIEL HARRIS
Fruita
Independents should vote in Republican primary
I wholeheartedly agree with Brenda Freeburn in her letter urging unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican primary election to help oust Boebert and Peters. I would go one step further and suggest that Democratic Party affiliated voters temporarily change their party affiliation to unaffiliated. That way they will receive both ballots.
Toss the Democratic ballot and vote in the Republican primary. Keep Boebert and Peters off the general election ballot!
LINDA EDWARDS
Grand Junction