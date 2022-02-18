Oppo research was done on Coram long ago
Anti-Boebert warriors, are we doomed? No! The War On Boebert must go on. We, er…you, must find more pseudo Republicans to split the vote and muddy GOP waters.
Like clueless Don Coram who doesn’t realize the oppo research on him was done long ago. His new friends, Democrats who really, really love America, are now deciding whether to portray him as an idiot or a murderer. Probably both. Then there will be old high school girlfriends who will come out of the woods to claim he was a monster. Coram, you’re being set up for a crash and burn.
Anti-Boebert Warriors, it’s the charge that counts. You don’t need no stinkin’ truth.
GARY CAPE
Hotchkiss
Send Boebert home this November
I don't know how to explain it, but more and more letters to the editor here on The Daily Sentinel seem to be on the same page. It’s time for Lauren Boebert to move on back to Rifle and operate her bar and grill, Shooters, rather than represent the constituents of Colorado's 3rd District in Congress.
The best government in the world is here in the United States. When I travel abroad, people tell me that all the time too!
Right now, our government is out of alignment and needs a fix. So many letters here say what we all think, politicians tend to represent the priorities of who donates money to them, rather than just represent the people.
When we sent Lauren Boebert to Washington D.C. it was not to go on daily attacks and say the most ridiculous things she goes out of her way to say.
Beginning with COVID being a "hoax" while America was in the first phase of this disease and so many people were dying from it.
Then, when the vaccines became available to everyone, she attacked the vaccines. Then, she attacked the effectiveness of masks. When does it end?
Initially her misinformation was on alternative treatments for COVID. Hydrochloroquine, which is a malaria drug, and does nothing for COVID. Then, Ivermectin, which the manufacturer who is Merck said do not use it for COVID, since it does nothing for it, and the FDA took their advice. Then, she was pushing Monoclonal Antibodies, which is used to combat cancer, and again the FDA stopped it from being used for COVID patients.
Boebert wants to be on the outside, not working for those who elected her. Recently on the front page of this newspaper is a very organized story put forth obviously by her people, about how Boebert cares about land management, water during a drought and other things the voters wanted her to pay attention to over a year ago. Guns, guns, guns, patriots attacked our captiol on Jan. 6, her fellow congresswomen are “terrorists,” Donald Trump won his election.
This is Lauren's playbook, and nobody cares anymore about Donald Trump, but she does.
Send her home next November please.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
America’s silent purge of the elderly
The pandemic death purge of America’s elderly has become settled public policy by now. Those of retirement age far and away fill up the toll of the dead, and we turn our heads.
Pandemic administration on the state level, and especially in Republican states, has dictated this, notwithstanding it goes against the commandments of religion (honor thy father and thy mother), the dictates of conscience (care for those who cared for you), the honor of ancestors and even the code of scouts.
A “saving older lives” policy has not been deemed sufficient cause to counterbalance the cause of Republican liberty. American Republicans have once again answered the clarion call of “Give me liberty or give me death.” But the policies they have championed have never in the history of the world been included in a real bill of rights. And the death they have championed is not for themselves, but for others unable to defend themselves.
For the love of God, people, are there not any real Republicans in the legislatures willing to honor their own parents by standing up for their right to live? History already knows where to lay the shame of responsibility if there are not. Uncaring legislators, and even our citizens themselves, are acting like out-of-control rats spreading disease across the streets of cities, and bullies are more relentless than any we have ever seen before.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Washington Commanders name is tasteless
This Wednesday it was revealed that the NFL’s Washington Redskins will now be known as the Washington Commanders. Internet activity seems to show that no one is thrilled about the new name, but only a few are noting the bitter irony of replacing a Native American mascot with a military one. Just a brief review of the U.S. military’s historical impact on Native American tribes shows just how tasteless Washington’s new moniker is.
U.S. Army Commanders facilitated the Indian Removal Act that culminated in the Trail of Tears where thousands of Cherokee, Creek and Choctaw peoples were marched thousands of miles to their deaths. Women and children dropped dead from disease, dehydration and exhaustion while those commanders urged them forward.
U.S. Army Commanders led the massacre of hundreds of Lakota, including women and children, at Wounded Knee, South Dakota in the Winter of 1890. Those same commanders tried to label this slaughter of innocents as a “battle.”
U.S. Army Commanders and numerous commanders in chief orchestrated the displacement and genocide of millions of American natives.
How grimly fitting then that the most disrespectful team mascot in all of pro sports, a mocking stereotype of native peoples, would be replaced by a proud tribute to the very U.S. military that worked so hard to eradicate them.
At a time when so many insecure Americans wish to suppress American history to spare their delicate egos, this choice underscores the necessity to face our nation’s racist foundations more than ever. Instead of banning books, whitewashing Black history and celebrating the instruments of American conquest, why aren’t we facing down our demons to create a better tomorrow for all Americans?
We can still support today's troops (and I do) without lionizing a legacy of inhumanity that willfully ignores our violently racist past.
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
Yes, the Constitution does evolve
And now ladies and gentleman, our civics lesson for today from our esteemed congressional representative, in her own words:
“The Constitution is not evolving. To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”
Definition of evolve: "to change or develop slowly often into a better, more complex, or more advanced state: to develop by a process of evolution."
Now, as many have already advised Boebert, if the Constitution hasn’t and is not in the process of evolving, she would not be where she is today. Heck, she couldn't even vote for herself. As many have also noted this country didn’t even get out of the 1700s without eleven (11) additions to the Constitution.
To put it bluntly, her statement is a perfect example of a "non-sequitur."
Can we swap Boebert for Liz Cheney?
Please?
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Dump Trump before he dumps you
Tina Peters, I just saw where you attended an event where it was suggested election fraud be met with hangings. Kind of a traitorous act, so maybe so. I’m wondering though, does that go far enough?
A single individual, acting on their own, voting twice in one way or the other seems to be the most common form of verified voter fraud, though in truly insignificant numbers. I'll suggest that such an individual action doesn't warrant a hanging or even a firing squad. (Maybe you could get in line for firing squad duty.) But, penalties that are in place should suffice.
Seems like a lot more damage, serious damage, has and is being done by the fabrication and perpetuation of the Big Lie. I'm thinking hangings need to extend to those guilty of election fraud fraud. (Not a typo.) There's your traitorous action! You can't tell me that Trump and everybody supporting him and in line for kissing his fat, flabby, old man derriere is supporting and protecting the U.S. Constitution as they have sworn they would. How would you like to be in that line?
Dump Trump, before he dumps on you!
GUY LAWYER
Stillwater, Oklahoma