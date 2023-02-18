Restore the Postal Service to what it was meant to be
If we are wondering why USPS woes are reaching “crisis levels,” it is because in June 2020 Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General. The USPS site says he is a UPS and XPO trucking investor.
Louis sabotaged the U.S. Postal Service prior to the first national, mail-in ballot election ever. Dejoy’s first act was to remove hundreds of drop boxes in Democratic states. That created long lines and longer distances to travel for poorer voters. Then by reducing employees and uninstalling automatic sorter machines, while giving no bid contracts to XPO, he decimated this once proud U.S. service.
The USPS has bound together our society, economy and communications since inception and is much more than any private corporation that must profit its investors. Its mission, “to provide the nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service,” is meant to serve and strengthen the abilities and voices of the American people, not to turn a profit. DeJoy’s actions show he would shut that down if he could to profit from it in the process.
Trump lost to President Biden that November, but his postal scourge lives on. Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in his 65-page opinion Thursday, Oct .6, 2022, “The evidence demonstrates that [the states and localities] suffered harm by impeding their ability to combat the spread COVID-19, impeding their ability to provide safe alternatives to in-person voting, and by imposing costs and administrative burdens on state and local governments.” The solution is a public call to retire DeJoy and re-fund our precious Postal Service, restoring its ability to serve America as it is meant to.
JOHN HOFFMANN
Carbondale
We need to protect ballot access for independent candidates
Republican State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer's Bill 23-101 would kill all minor political parties in Colorado.
Both major parties try to exclude independent and alternative party candidates from participating in the political process.
Corrupt, dishonest legislators led by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg (Boulder) and former Democratic State Representative Susan Lontine already destroyed ballot access for independent candidates. They embedded independent candidate suppression provisions in HB 19-1278 and SB 21-250.
The U.S. uses extreme ballot access laws to block candidates from running.
Before 2019, Colorado had better ballot access laws.
Section 19 of HB 19-1278 was designed to keep independent candidates off Colorado's ballot.
Two words on the 63rd page of Senator Steve Fenberg's bill SB 21-250 sneakily repealed ballot access for independent presidential candidates. No media reported this corrupt maneuver to keep independent presidential candidates off Colorado's ballot.
The current effort to eliminate alternative political parties is a scorched earth tactic to burn any remaining shred of democratic process to the ground.
For legitimate elections, the General Assembly should be elected by Hybrid Proportional Representation. This would combine a ranked single transferable vote in seven member districts with a compensatory party list system, empowering 98% of voters to elect representatives of their choice.
See www.bestdemocracy.org/proportional-representation/hybrid.html for details.
Everyone should have fair representation in government.
Reasonable ballot access laws are essential. Current petition signature requirements are absurd. They are designed to ensure only political campaigns backed by big money are able to get off the ground.
Ballot access requirements for candidates of any affiliation should be vastly reduced. Candidates should have the option of either submitting a reasonable number of petition signatures or paying a nominal fee for ballot access. The existing option of nomination by party assembly should also be continued.
GARY SWING
Spokesperson, Best Democracy
Boulder
Keeping our drama in perspective
During my long-term substitute teaching assignment at my favorite “high needs” middle school, a student reacted with negative drama (can there be positive drama). I immediately gave the basketball timeout hand sign, asking if the class had read or heard of the recent terrible Turkey and Syria earthquake news. I told them I had to turn my 70-year-old head to avoid seeing the heartbreaking rescues and recoveries. I encouraged the class to please think about their situation before dramatizing it. Unbelievable and unforgettable that the 8th-grade girl walking out gently said, “Mr. Mike, I’m sorry.”
MIKE SAWYER
Denver
The government must step up to secure water for the Southwest
As you know, the issue of water in the west is becoming more urgent by the day. I appreciate the acknowledgement of its urgency in this article. Climate Controls annual April first snowpack survey shows there are more than 44 million people (about twice the population of New York) throughout the U.S. western states encountering drought.
According to Cardozo Law Review, the right to water falls into the category of a “constitution commitment,” meaning that it is a basic need that should be supported and ensured by the government. Because this issue is affecting such a substantial portion of the U.S. it is time for the government to act.
While pumping water from the Mississippi River is a solution, there are a few others that are worth considering. While the Mississippi River might be one of the most prosperous rivers near the drought ridden states, there could be a rotation pattern between other nearby rivers. This would be accomplished by creating or repairing various canals, wastewater facilities, dams, and ensuring pipes are secure and free of any leaks.
As well as implementing new water systems across the west, a more attainable solution may be to administer water-efficient agriculture techniques. Some of which being drip irrigation, as well as planting cover crops and drought-resistant crops like sweet potatoes, winter wheat, and corn. This is an issue that should be addressed by the federal government so that all U.S. citizens can be guaranteed the safe water they need.
Once again, I appreciate your acknowledgement of this ongoing issue and hope to continue to advocate for change.
TAYLOR KING
Elbert
Boebert is loud, but she isn’t taken seriously
At the State of the Union address Representative Lauren Boebert shouted at President Biden: “You closed the schools.” In fact schools closed because of COVID-19 during the Trump Administration in 2020. Biden was sworn in on January 19, 2021.
Schools reopened under the Biden Administration. We all know these facts. Facts matter! Ms Boebert’s rants are an embarrassment to the voters of the Western Slope. She is loud for sure, but she cannot and will not be taken seriously.
STEVE SHANAHAN
Fort Collins