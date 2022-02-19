The GOP is not what it used to be
There is some logic in the recent suggestions to change one's political party affiliation to independent to be able to vote in the primaries of the opposition. But it is sad that the motivation is to give support for the "lesser of two evils" in the party having obvious control of the district. Conscience says vote for the best candidate regardless of political party.
But now that the GOP leaders have declared those people who attempted to overturn a legitimate election by ransacking the Capitol building and assaulting the Capitol Police to have exercised "legitimate political discourse," there are no GOP-backed candidates worthy of office. The few remaining patriotic GOP leaders working to find the facts behind the Jan. 6, 2021 attack have been censured. Anyone in that party daring to face the truth is ostracized.
If you think that the GOP is still what it used to be, look again. They blindly follow the man who lost the last election and tried to subvert the democratic process by confiscating voting machines and coercing state governments to modify results. This after years of allowing him to obstruct justice. The GOP is gone. What remains of it should now be called the TP (pun intended.) Give the egomaniac what he wants. Then cuff him.
A Trump flag and the American flag do not belong on the same flagpole. I can still see those insurrectionists assaulting the police with our beautiful flag while following the other flag. We should never forget that image. We must never let it happen again.
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
Republican censure of Cheney, Kinzinger is dangerous
The irony is breathtaking. Last week the Republican Party voted to condemn and censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their roles in the investigation of the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob of out-of-control rioters stormed our Capitol building and tried to stop the certification of the results of a free and fair election. This mob attempted to overthrow democracy, yet Republican leaders are not calling for their censure and condemnation, but instead have turned on members of their own party? What happened to Republican calls for law and order, for family values, for protecting our democracy? I would laugh if it weren’t so very egregious and truly dangerous to our country.
SHARI VANDERVELDE
Fruita
Russia invades Ukraine and your power goes down for weeks
You may think a war in Ukraine is far away and won’t have any effect on you, but it may imperil your life. The Ukraine attack will probably include Cyber-attacks, invasion, coup attempt, misinformation and civil unrest actions. But it could also include a warning to the U.S. not to come to Ukraine’s aid or build up forces in Eastern NATO countries. Russia has incorporated cyber attacks into their war fighting doctrine for many years. They believe that taking down the power grid in the U.S. could be used to make the U.S. stand down and de-escalate hostilities.
It is not speculation. In April 2021, during the previous big crisis between Russia versus the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine, Moscow’s state-run TV stated, “War is inevitable…it will be a cyber war.”
During the current international crisis over Ukraine, a member of the Russian Duma (equivalent to the U.S. Congress) proposed warning Washington that Moscow is serious about Ukraine — by launching a hypersonic warhead to detonate on or over the Nevada nuclear test area. A nuclear EMP “demonstration” could blackout the entire Western Grid.
If a cyber-attack or EMP takes down the power grid long term, how long could you last with no heat, running water, working wastewater system, open grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, hospitals, etc.?
Efforts are underway to protect the power grid from these threats. Please write to your governor and legislators to support this effort.
MIKE YOUNG
Arvada
Removing D51 administrators would send negative signal
To the District 51 School board members,first of all, thank you for your service to our community.
I am writing to express my concern over recent actions by some members of the board that appear to be imitating the actions of the Jefferson county school board, especially the recent decision to review the contracts of Superintendent Sirko, Assistant Superintendent Hill and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos.
These actions create the appearance of having ulterior motives than watching out for the wellbeing of our children.
Our current district's upper level administration have received high marks for their guiding us through the upheavals created by the pandemic. Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos has served our district well in his previous position heading migrant education and is an integral member of our community. He has demonstrated his understanding of the needs of the more than 20% of our district's student body as they come from diverse backgrounds with diverse needs.
Our own Colorado Mesa University is navigating towards being a Hispanic Serving Institution, requiring more than 25% Latino student body. If the school board seeks to remove our leadership it would send a negative signal to incoming Latino students of the character of our community, not to mention the harm it would do to the students of the grand valley. We have made important inroads into addressing the needs of all students, it would be a shame if our board were to adopt, at a political whim, policies of some other district without hearing of the needs nor wishes of our own district.
THOMAS ACKER
President of the Board Hispanic Affairs Project
Professor of Spanish, Colorado Mesa University
The reason for Peters' public paroxysm
Once again, Mesa County has made national news, and once again, we have the inglorious Tina Peters to thank for it. Peerless in her willingness to debase herself publicly, Peters offered the innocent diners at Main Street Bagels a gratuitous masterclass in how not to react when law enforcement presents a warrant. And what a curious spectacle it was. I’ve borne witness to restaurant temper tantrums before, but the kicking and screaming perpetrator is usually age four and distinctly unlikely to have recently held public office.
What explains this nationally televised tantrum? Presumably, Tina Peters is firmly in the “blue lives matter” camp, and as such, one might expect a certain deference to an officer who shows up with a warrant. But this assumes a basic level of worldview coherence, and in the conspiracy-addled minds of those who have drunk deeply of the Big Lie, such coherence is nowhere to be found. Peters supports the police in an abstract and meaningless sense, while screaming in their actual faces and kicking at their literal shins.
I suspect that the real reason for Peters' public paroxysm, and the underpinning of her astonishing level of hypocrisy, is her belief that the normal rules don’t apply to people like her. She fancies herself a true patriot fighting a tyrannical government, and in the righteous fight against radical leftism, everything is at stake so everything is justified.
Illegally recording a court hearing? Justified. Resisting police by kicking, screaming and "going limp" as you are being escorted away? Justified. Shrieking "shut up" and howling profanity at supernaturally patient officers as they enforce the laws we all must abide by? Justified.
The perfect transformation of a former public official into a screeching, spoiled child? Justified.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa