D51 clinic needs more research and community input
I have to admit I was initially ambivalent. I do not have school aged children and at first glance it seemed like a reasonable idea. Upon further investigation there have been a number of things that have come to light that concern me.
First and foremost is that this clinic was not part of the bond that was presented and voted upon last year. I believe further evaluation needs to be done and fully disclosed to the people of Mesa County. The long term financial impact to the community needs to be fully researched, disclosed, and presented to the community not slipped in at the last minute.
Mounting concern also arises when a business that is supported by the federal government is allowed to dictate decisions for minors without parental consent. In today's environment when employees of Marillac, such as medical councilors, can discuss such topics as abortion, transgenderism, same sex activities without parental consent or knowledge, then a parent is no longer in control of their child’s exposure to these topics. I hazard to guess what liability the school/D51/ county would be facing should a child be injured or harmed following a medication or procedure recommended by a Marillac health care employee.
Lastly there has been a downward slide of academic performance in D51 schools over the last several years, I believe this is fundamentally because the education system has veered from truly education to social indoctrination. We have witnessed this across the country and parents are outraged. Dwindling numbers are impacting schools in communities that likely will see their local public school closed due to reduced enrollment. I firmly believe that should this clinic be approved, D51 will see more impact on the enrollment numbers resulting in closure of schools in the county. This will result in hardship for those parents that are not able to afford private schools, ultimately the lower income families.
In closing, this school board is at a crossroads. This clinic, if it is so paramount, why not put it in close proximity to the high school? Why not put it on the ballot for residents to vote on after being fully researched and financially evaluated to the community?
KAREN REED
Grand Junction
Reduce media coverage of mass shootings
The main immediately reversible cause for mass shootings in the USA is intensive media coverage. Social status is derived from notoriety from news reports and social media. Of course these news reports increase viewership and revenue so outlets will not voluntarily stop. "If it bleeds it leads" and nothing bleeds like a mass shooting event.
Media outlets must be disincentivized by law without infringing on their right to free speech. I support laws that allow victims to sue media outlets if the current shooting can be tied to a previous shooting's media coverage.
Media outlets should be financially incentivized to refrain from mentioning the name, image, likeness, methods or ideology of shooters. Media outlets should be financially incentivized by tort law changes to limit their reports to the life and impact on victims and their families.
1. Don't mention shooter's name or image
2. Don't discuss shooter's ideology
3. Overall reduce news coverage
4. No live press events following mass shootings
5. No dramatic "recreations" of the event
DAVID LANGE
Grand Junction
Military took thoughtful approach to Chinese balloon
Regarding the Chinese spy balloon that floated over Alaska, western Canada and much of the Lower 48, we can now make some observations.
1. Allowing the device to stay aloft longer gave the intelligence agencies and the military more time to analyze and assess the capabilities of the device, including surveilling the device while in operation. Experts have confirmed this was an intelligence device, not a weather research vehicle as China claimed. Further study of this device will certainly continue.
2. Shooting the device down at the earliest chance would have eliminated, or significantly complicated, recovery of the debris. Recovering the parts off the coast of South Carolina is far, far, easier, safer, and less costly, than attempting the same during winter off the coast of Alaska or in the mountainous regions of Alaska and Canada.
3. Having hard, detailed, evidence that China is doing this kind of thing, it makes it all the more urgent to learn about the devices and spread the knowledge of such to our allies, making the Chinese efforts ineffective. Some of these efforts have begun with the declassifying of some of what the U.S. has learned.
Given how bold this stunt by China was, we can safely conclude one purpose of the balloon incursion was to allow China to assess the political response in the U.S. Some politicians breathlessly claimed that by allowing the balloon to stay aloft, the current administration was showing weakness. That argument deflated somewhat (pardon the pun) when it was revealed similar balloons transited U.S. territories during the prior administration. China was, no doubt, pleased by the bickering in the U.S. political and media spheres.
Reports are that the military missed those events during the previous administration and so one can hardly blame the prior president for inaction. It does appear that study of prior events was made a priority early in this administration. With this latest incursion, China provided a golden opportunity for the U.S. defense experts to study the Chinese balloons in more depth.
Shooting this balloon down at the first chance might have been a satisfying, macho-appearing response. On the other hand, our defense establishment will be much more capable for having taken a more thoughtful approach.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge
The Super Bowl is not a national holiday
One on-air commentator blurted out “Super Bowl Sunday has become a national holiday.” Well, not really.
A real national holiday recalls an ancient faith that gave impetus to our way of life (Christmas), remembers a good president or two (Presidents Day), memorializes a season of intense tribulation at the founding (Thanksgiving). A national holiday is a public holiday.
The Super Bowl is one of many quasi “public” events that celebrate the transfer of wealth from the working poor and middle class to the super wealthy — players and coaches, owners, corporate advertisers, celebrity attendees who get free publicity, and halftime entertainers.
Rhianna’s terribly unenthusiastic, “Thank you Arizona” at the conclusion of her performance summed it up beautifully. She showed little affection for Arizona or Arizonans, about whom she likely knows little, but demonstrated the politeness of a member of the 1% class who just completed a very large sale of her wares to thousands of consumers.
America has few if any recent public achievements to celebrate in a solemn way. What we have left to us is to join with our overlords in celebrating the conquest of America by unholy private interests.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Why not switch to the Fair Tax system?
Income tax evasion by super-wealthy individuals and corporations is fostered by vast real estate transactions, secretive Caribbean and Swiss bank accounts, luxurious personal property and services treated as business expenses and other scenarios. These are all sustained by the horrendous mish-mash of IRS income tax regulations and the legislators, attorneys and accountants that create and manipulate them.
I’ve read that Americans spend 10% of our GDP dealing with IRS income tax matters. If there is to be financial justice and funding of our U.S. government operations, a federal sales/use tax in lieu of an income tax seems essential. Some are referring to this system change as the Fair Tax. Others are clamoring that this would be a regressive system impacting low and middle-wealth individuals disproportionately.
In our capitalistic system why tax people for working (wages) or their smarts for creating businesses and investing (stocks, bonds etc.)? Is it not best to fund the federal government's operations by taxing the purchases of real and personal property instead? The millionaires purchase bigger and more goods/services and utilize federal government services much more than middle and low-wealth Americans. Isn’t it appropriate that they ante up more for these lifestyles and usage?
In order to not impact low and middle-wealth persons, make groceries, all personally- occupied residence costs, health care, public transportation and low priced vehicles, food/plant production, and informational access property (e.g. computers) tax exempt. The environmental degradation we all cause by purchasing more and more material “stuff” might also be tamped down with increased costs from a Fair Tax system, as well.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction