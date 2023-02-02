Guns, hammers or boots?

In a recent letter to the editor I wondered how on earth a society can get so soaked in anger and hate that it seeps down into a kindergartner’s tiny finger pulling the trigger. But other events prove that violence has oozed everywhere. It has become routine, senseless and dumb — with a “six-shooter,” with an average nut chatting with 911 just before he hammers someone’s skull, and now with a gang of black cops with boots, batons and fists killing an unarmed “brother.”