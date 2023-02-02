Guns, hammers or boots?
In a recent letter to the editor I wondered how on earth a society can get so soaked in anger and hate that it seeps down into a kindergartner’s tiny finger pulling the trigger. But other events prove that violence has oozed everywhere. It has become routine, senseless and dumb — with a “six-shooter,” with an average nut chatting with 911 just before he hammers someone’s skull, and now with a gang of black cops with boots, batons and fists killing an unarmed “brother.”
Hey, hallelujah, only six mass shootings in California last week! America is infected with an epidemic of stupid cruelty, proven beyond any doubt by the recent, pathetic episodes. Violence comes in all ages (6-76), in all colors, with all weapons. And in all places — houses, stores, malls, roadsides, churches, schools, concerts, theaters and even in the nation’s Capitol. From sea to shining sea! Which means, of course, the virus sickens our own blood before it kills our victims.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Anything goes in GOP run House
I found myself humming the old Cole porter song “Anything Goes” this week while reading about the committee assignments the Freedom Caucus exacted from McCarthy in exchange for giving him the gavel.
In a press release while referring to the contentious vote Boebert stated “We changed the way the government will be funded. We changed the ways committees will be formed." This is apparent now; the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are seeing the first dividends from the deal they struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
These junior members bullied their way into plum committee posts leapfrogging over more senior Republicans with more experience. Sadly, it appears there will be little legislation going on, but plenty of investigations regardless of how far-fetched and pointless, since there needs to be plenty of talking points and outrage to post to social media.
Yes, even old George Santos got a couple assignments secure in the fact that the Republican majority’s gutting of the Ethics office will be to his favor. Yup the Cole Porter tune rings true, "But now, God knows, anything goes.”
PAMELA RULE
Montrose
Will anyone do anything about hateful flyers?
I would like to thank Dave Edwards for his letter to the editor regarding the anti-semitic flyers found in some people's yards in Grand Junction on Christmas morning. Hatred has no place in America to reside.
What makes Grand Junction different that all the towns from Aspen to Delta? Bigger population. Who are those racist clowns who took their time and effort to let the good people of Grand Junction know they are around? Like petulant, spoiled children they want us to notice them. Disrupters, angry disenfranchised people who have to blame somebody for their miserable lives.
The last time I saw these openly racist attacks was right after the 2020 presidential election when traveling through Cedaredge. I noted the signs some people had put up in their yards. Sick, I thought to myself, but what really motivated them to take the time to make sure we were aware of them? Anger. Chaos. Nihilistic unhappy people who think life has no meaning, and those people are devoid of moral principles. In other words, here in the year 2023 they are just taking up space, breathing our air, and we the majority need to call them out every single time they act like fools.
Here is my question; why haven't the country, city, or state police arrested anyone for those flyers yet? Nobody is going to tell me those guys were intelligent criminals, and they had to leave fingerprints, and then there are doorbell cameras too? Do the authorities even care? Seems not.
Lauren Boebert was not elected to congress to participate in the religious takeover of America. What we all witnessed recently with the chaos in the House of Representatives with them trying to vote in a speaker was nothing less than idiotic nonsense. Get ready for the revenge, grievance hearings.
Those MAGA GOP members just won't learn will they? They are not reading the room, and listening to their constituents. Just look at them. Jim Jordan was fired from Ohio State University for trying to hide sexual molestation charges on their wrestling team. What did he do after that? Ran for Congress. George Santos? Not enough room here to list the lies he was told so far. Kevin McCarthy? Gave a speech in Congress on Jan. 6 blaming Trump for Jan. 6. Then, one week later he was taking photos with Trump at Mar Lago! This is not governing.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction
The real difference between Biden and Trump doc scandals
President Biden's document scandal? Okay, now that I am not laughing, I can type here on my laptop a response to Kevin McCarney's letter. After reading it, I thought to myself, “this is a quote straight off Fox News;” specifically the silly Tucker Carlson show. Three things are glaringly wrong with his letter, and please allow me to address the most exaggerated claim.
The "Left" is in charge of all the media in America? Seriously? And the FBI, even though they spend 20-30 years at their jobs there, and are well known not to be politically motivated, are with those "Lefties?"
The one and only difference between President Biden's classified docs and Trump's docs is Trump knew he was stealing them and they did not belong to him. As evidenced by responses from Trump's lawyers over 18 months ago! They admitted in court Trump had some classified docs, and was not willing to give them back. How do we know this? Trump's lawyers promised to go find all of them, at Mar a Lago, Bedminster Country Club, and in an unlocked closet in his basement. Who was hanging out at Mar a Lago during this period of time then? A con woman from Russia who duped Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump into believing she was an heir to the Rothschild fortune. Her real name is Inna Yashchyshyn, and the FBI Counter Intelligence team interviewed her numerous times before kicking her out of our country.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer who arranged those Stormy Daniels hush money payments for him said he knew all about why those classified docs were removed by Trump from the White House. Leverage. In case he got into some other trouble. Sounds like a B-movie doesn't it? But, Trump's behavior surrounding those classified docs was of a man who knew he did something wrong. One phrase sums it all up; Obstruction of Justice by refusing to return to the White House documents that did not belong to him. So according to McCarney the National Archives, the FBI, and U.S. Justice Department should be fired! Laughable.
Then McCarney goes on to say the most ridiculous statement, "we know the documents were stored in an office in Washington, D.C. funded by the Chinese Government!” I looked that claim up. Know where I found it? On Gateway Pundit, a far right wing news source, which has a D- for lying.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
A proposal to reduce gun violence
As a rural resident, gun owning constituent of our elected member of the House of Representatives, I have submitted a proposal to the office of Lauren Boebert to introduce legislation in Congress to address our nationwide gun cancer. I propose she introduce a bill that would outlaw military style weapons such as the AR-15, the AK-47, attack style semi-automatic pistols, and any other high capacity weapon. I also propose a nation-wide weapons buy back, and the elimination of any concealed-carry laws. I realize these would be contentious proposals, but our nation must address the evil that has been unleashed upon our people by the gun industry and the NRA.
Considering there are more weapons in the United States than there are people, this is a large undertaking. Consider though, that we are the only nation on Earth with this frequency of mass shootings. Granted, many will point to the 2nd Amendment being trampled upon. Most citizens, though, do not know the preface of the 2nd Amendment, which reads “A well-regulated militia being necessary…” We have a well-regulated militia: it is called the National Guard!
I have never been a hunter, nor do I wish to inhibit those who partake in this activity. No hunter uses any of the previously mentioned military style weapons to take game in our forests and prairies. But the weapons listed above were designed for one purpose, and that is to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Gun control is obvious.
GENE ORR
Hesperus