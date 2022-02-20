Unaffiliated voters can vote in either primary
Voters in Grand Junction and all along the Western Slope should be aware that the Republican and Democrat primaries will be taking place on June 28 of this year. Party members are restricted to vote in their designated party primaries. Unaffiliated voters will receive ballots for both primaries and be able to vote in either.
From what I have been reading, it appears that a vote in the Republican primary will be worth much more than a vote in the Democratic, since our current U.S. House Representative Lauren Boebert is being challenged by a much better candidate, Don Coram, from Montrose. As an unaffiliated voter, you can vote in the Republican primary to help defeat Boebert, an embarrassment to our district and the country.
I suggest that voters who are currently registered as Democrats change their registration to unaffiliated and vote in the Republican primary for Don Coram to at least give our district the opportunity to have decent representation. Since our district votes overwhelmingly Republican, there is a high probability that the Republican primary will determine who we send to Washington. If enough Democrats vote in the Republican primary as unaffiliated, along with currently unaffiliated voters, there’s a chance that Coram can defeat her. In the general election, we can, of course, vote for the candidate of our choice, Republican or Democrat and no matter who wins at least Boebert will be gone.
Changing registration is easy. Go to govotecolorado.gov and follow the instructions to edit your registration. It took me about three minutes. Changing back will be just as easy. Since you have to do the change a minimum of 22 days before the primary, it is probably a good thing to do now before you forget.
JEREMY HELLMAN
Ouray
Drastic measures needed to save democracy
Political pundits often compare many of Trump’s and the Republican Party’s actions to those that we often see reported in so-called “Banana Republics,” those poorer countries with unstable governments and often ruled by dictators.
Trump and his party have adopted the political playbook of despots seeking to retain control or those seeking to control a country’s political future by attacking and ultimately destroying any chance for a democracy through a number of tactics. These tactics include, but are not limited to, eroding constraints on the executive branch, purging government employees perceived to be disloyal, expanding executive powers, pardoning friends for crimes, disenfranchising voters, giving power to state legislatures to overturn the people’s votes, failing to cooperate with legitimate Congressional investigations, promoting disparaging lies against political opponents, creating and promoting divisiveness between ethnic groups and economic groups, supporting extremist vigilante militias, encouraging violent riots attacking Congress and anyone who opposes Trump’s agenda and mislabelling the attacks as legitimate, attacking mainstream media as liars while using extremist media to further Trump’s lies, using social media to promote harmful lies, challenging legal elections with lies backed by no evidence, undying loyalty to one man instead of to the country, destroying the rule of law and many others.
These tactics have frequently led to civil wars throughout the world — one side fighting for democracy against the anti-democracy totalitarian despots. Interestingly, these civil wars are more likely to occur in countries where weapons are freely accessible to the public. These visible efforts to attack American democracy are but the mere tip of the iceberg. The nonpublic efforts are likely even more egregious and more dangerous.
These brazen efforts are taking hold across America. This comparison is frightening and heralds the demise of American democracy much to the dismay and consternation of democracy-loving Americans. America may still thwart this overt, systematic attack; however, it will require steadfast dedication and determination to meet the onslaught head on. How we stop and reverse this takeover attempt is a gordian knot beyond my expertise, but drastic counter-measures must be undertaken without delay. It may be already too late.
RICHARD EVERSTINE
Greenwood Village
Ignorance is a very dangerous game
To “ignore” means to refuse to take notice of or acknowledge; disregard intentionally. We have become ignorant, choosing to ignore facts, choosing to believe lies and misinformation.
Being ignorant of the facts does not change them.
You can ignore the fact that over 900,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States alone, but they’re still dead, most unnecessarily.
You can ignore the fact that the vaccines are safe and quite effective — choosing rather the misinformation that abounds — but they continue to save lives of those who understand their value.
You can ignore the fact that wearing masks and social distancing mitigates the spread of COVID-19, and other contagious diseases like colds and flu, but they prevent disease spread by those who practice them.
You can ignore the fact that, while case numbers are dropping, they are still very high. In Mesa County, our average daily new cases just recently fell below the previous highest peak. We so want this to be over that we’re willing to ignore the fact that the county is seeing almost one death per day directly attributable to COVID-19.
Willful ignorance also includes thinking a negative rapid test means that you are negative “forever.” A negative COVID-19 test (rapid or PCR) means that you are negative at that moment. It says nothing about tomorrow, only today. Especially if you are experiencing symptoms, if you have a negative COVID-19 test, you should test again 1-2 days later. You may very well be positive.
Being ignorant is a choice. Facts don’t go away simply by ignoring them. Rather, your willful ignorance extends the pandemic well beyond where we could otherwise be. We could be past this — it’s up to you — you are part of the solution, or part of the problem — that’s a fact.
ROBBIE BREAUX
Fruita
Jan. 6 was not ‘legitimate political discourse’
When 50 Republican senators sat on their hands and failed to pass the voting rights act, I thought this was a new low for the Republican party. I was wrong.
Recently the Republican National committee voted to censure two of their congressional reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and then chastised the panel for leading a "Persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse ." What? "Legitimate political discourse," the damage to the Capitol, the beating of police officers, the hang Mike Pence chants. A new low has been set!
This is not the Republican party of old, let's call it what it actually is: the Retrumplican party with a platform of hate, violence and racism.
We have an election coming up soon and the American people better wake up and vote to save our democracy from the likes of the Retrumplican party. The choice is yours: do you want democracy or autocracy?
Any Republican candidate who believes in the Big Lie and thinks Jan.6 was legitimate political discourse should not be elected to office. To name a few, Boebert, Rich, Soper and Peters come to mind.
JOHN FORSTER
Hotchkiss
Antics of county clerk are painful to watch
It pains me to view the continued antics of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, as portrayed by my former TV station, KUSA in Denver.
Peters, like many of Trump's minions, believe the rule of law does not apply to them. I thought they were the law and order bunch? Yet Peters, the GOP, and Trump followers continue to peddle conspiracy theories and suggest that the election was stolen. One can only hope that if the ongoing investigation and subsequent judicial actions find Peters acted illegally, that she and others of her ilk are barred from holding public office.
As a Western Slope native, a Grand Junction resident for more than a decade, and a Coloradan for 46 years, I'm continually saddened by the behaviors of this elected representative and others who hold fast to lies and simply want to create division while making a name for themselves. At least on that count, Peters has succeeded.
DAN DENNISON
Honolulu, Hawaii
Hard to imagine statesmanship in today’s environment
The current GOP is not the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower or Ronald Reagan. It is dominated by aggrieved, racist, militant and servile activists who believe insurrection is legitimate political discourse.
The contrast with a patriotic statesman like Henry Clay, the “Great Pacificator,” is astounding.
Clay weaved historic political compromises that prevented civil war long enough to form an indivisible nation. His loathing of slavery cost him the presidency four times. He responded to one of his losses by saying, “I had rather be right than be President!”
Abraham Lincoln said of Clay, “He gave the death blow to fraternal strife… and peace to a distracted land.” It is hard to imagine such statesmanship in today’s environment.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
What would you do if your election was challenged?
The majority of Republicans in Congress still express the belief that Joe Biden stole the presidency from Donald Trump. I don’t believe that most of them really believe that. They say it because they don’t want to lose the votes of all those Trump supporters that believe storming the capitol was a good thing.
Here is something that Rep. Boebert, et al, should think about: Suppose you win your next campaign by 40,000 officially certified votes and even after your opponent challenges this result in a series of lawsuits that go all the way to the Supreme Court, you win every time. On the first morning of your new term, however, your office is stormed by a mob of protesters who claim you stole your victory and throw you out. What do you say then? As a lawmaker, what do you say to a mob who deny and defy the law? Can you ever forget that the mob who stormed the Capitol vowed to “hang Mike Pence” simply because he insisted on following the law?
TOM HEFFERNAN
Montrose