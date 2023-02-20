The importance of stories from our past
Kudos to both the Sentinel and Bob Silbernagel for supplying us the rich stories of the history of our beloved Colorado. Now that’s all-inclusive journalism!
Bob’s Jan. 5 article about John Routt, Colorado’s first governor, was captivating and well-written, touching upon our mining and railroad heritage (both of which played such a vital role in the history and development of our great state). Bob showed us how Governor Routt demonstrated skill and wisdom at a crucial time in Colorado’s ascendency onto the national scene.
We all love a good story, and the true stories of our past give us a rich vein of real adventure to tap into — the massive challenges, the tremendous successes, the colossal failures, and the fascinating personal stories of those who paved the way for our present society (whether inspirations or warnings, both of which supply the holistic picture of who and what we are today). And so, we must never allow these stories to fade from our collective consciousness. The loss would be irreparable. In fact, can anyone say that they are not the spark of the human condition itself?
Are these stories of the heady days of our past truly relevant to us in today’s sanitized and technocratic civilization? I believe Winston Churchill answered that question best…”The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”
WILLIAM (BILL) FARIELLO
Grand Junction
Can we get some marijuana stores opened?
On and on it goes. Numerous complaints regarding funding for the Orchard Mesa Pool and a Grand Junction Community Center (with pool hopefully) just keep on coming.
Where is the opening of the now legal marijuana supply stores in GJ? Does GJ not want to have tax income from these businesses?
The Community Center and the pools are benefits for everyone. The kids and adults have a place to meet and spend social time and as therapy for recovering pain and injury patients.
Open the stores and start collecting tax money and use the benefits accordingly.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita
We made a poor choice with Lauren Boebert
In the best of worlds, one might imagine that elected offices, particularly federal offices, would be occupied by people of wisdom and accomplishment. Perhaps a successful rancher, a veteran having shown his or her valor, an educator or a scholar recognized by peers, or a business person having filled a need. Recognition that public service means serving the public.
We, however, have Representative Boebert casting unto the world an image reflecting directly upon all of us. While her pre-election resume is rather spare: high school dropout, rap sheet repeatedly giving the finger to the law, operator of a Hooters-With-Gun style restaurant, she’s making up for lost time — on your dime — in Washington.
Example: her first vote this congress was to knee cap the House Ethics Committee. Handy should she wish to lie on her FEC filings again, or perhaps dabble in a bit of inside trading. To be fair, she has stood up for an issue of burning importance to all of us, an issue that may change lives and redirect the history of mankind: she’s fought for and won the right to drag her revolver into committee meetings.
Further, she’s becoming a star on Russian propaganda television. Putin now has yet another useful idiot to utilize for anti-American raving. And she’s on deck to blow up your life and mine by voting against paying the debts voted for last term. Stir the pot, right?
I was aghast when she’d vote against helping with the infant formula shortage, pesky little infants, or her culpability in COVID deaths with, “Needle Nazi” tantrums. Hey Lauren, can you explain the differential in deaths between Republican and Democratic counties?
In all seriousness, we have made a poor choice. Please keep an eye on our representative the next couple of years and vote in 2024.
BLANE COLTON
Grand Junction
If it wasn’t wolves, what killed those cows?
Dead cows on national forest lands outside Meeker died from something. Assuming the government’s skilled investigator visited all the kill sites a logical progression of probabilities likely resulted.
Eliminating poisonous plants would have been easy. What is left? Is the reader to assume that the lack of clear wolf sign left this expert investigator with no theory of probable cause? Lightning, a vandal’s rifle, coyotes (really?). Some other agent must have been present at the multiple sites.
Please, for the sake of sentient taxpayers, Mr. Investigator: be wholesomely forthcoming! Progress to saying something reasonable rather than leaving a fogbank in your wake. Or revisit the improbable wolf theory.
FRANK PALMER
Fruita