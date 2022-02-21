Mom’s wisdom misses the mark
A well-intentioned mom titled her opinion piece in a Wyoming newspaper, “Instead of molding kids, behold them.”
This philosophy of child rearing suggests children are born with all the equipment they need to negotiate the treacherous terrain of the modern American world. Just let them be and see what happens!
However, it turns out, kids are not quite like wildflowers. They don’t just grow up straight and tall and beautiful in whatever rocky soil they find themselves in.
Human beings have a lot of moving parts that have to be trained to interact with the environment, including the complex institutions of society.
When we relieve children of proper parenting, of healthy schooling, of gainful work and dignity, they wilt and die like wildflowers pulled from the ground. Human beings are the neediest species on planet earth.
The soil for human wildflowers is history, law, science and ethics/religion. Their sunshine is parental love. Their rainwater is good counsel, regular employment and the opportunity to live out their dreams.
We’ve got a long way to go in America, and in Wyoming, before we can behold the beauty God intended our children to radiate. Beauty isn’t in the eye of the beholder, it’s in the hands of the community.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
In response to letter blaming Democrats
David Kearsley, I read the Grand Junction Sentinel religiously and I noticed you seem to have a point of view that is somewhat narrow in regards to COVID, masking, COVID vaccines, and now you claim all of America's problems are caused by Democrats?
Seriously? How many times have we all read that type of broad brush old, worn out attack? I am a lifelong Republican, and you may well consider me a "RINO," because I never thought Donald Trump was up for the job of being our president.
But, my reasons for that are valid. Right now, as in today more than 900,000 people have died from COVID. Those reporting these numbers also report that they are almost all unvaccinated people. Sad isn't it that people get their medical advice from Facebook or Twitter rather than from their own doctors?
Let's review, during the four long years of Trump our spending set new records and the deficit went through the roof.
Energy, funny thing that some people blame the price of gas on a politician rather than on the oil companies who constantly manipulate the cost of oil, thereby raising prices at the pump. We do not need more exploration and new wells drilled, we need to cap those methane spewing, uncapped wells from Rifle to Gunnison first. George Bush said it best in 2007 that America has enough oil in reserve that would last another 80-100 years. But, since the global economy is tied up and in oil still, here we are.
So much for preserving the pristine Alaska wilderness for our grandchildren to enjoy, right? Drill, drill, drill is not the solution. If every American had a hybrid or a full electric car, who would worry about oil then? Nobody.
An FBI study found that this pandemic is a direct cause and effect for violent crime now and this will also pass.
"Getting tough on crime" is just a slogan. Grand Junction is just fine. I don't go to Chicago, that is their problem, not mine.
I am the grandchild of immigrants. Those "illegal immigrants'' are the very same people who work cleaning houses from Aspen to Grand Junction. Who else will do it?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Some random thoughts
For the majority of my life, the answer to a question has usually begun with “Well…” When did it switch to “So…” or I Mean…“?
I believe that most young people in college are adults. Yet some apparently can’t cross the street safely. Perhaps if they would put the phones down the speed limit would not have to be lowered.
I’ve never lived in a city without traffic patrols. What kind of idiotic mindset would even consider doing away with them?
It’s good to hear Kim Kelly again.
Where did Goldene Brown go?
Why build the Clifton community center on productive farm ground? Seems to me there probably is some unproductive space somewhere that could be used.
Will the Medicare and mesothelioma ads ever go away?
Why do advertisers think an English or Australian accent adds something to their ads?
If raising interest rates will help slow inflation, why is the Fed waiting to do so?
I heard through the grapevine that a local Girl Scout troop only gets 81 cents of the $5 charged for a box of cookies.
You would think a broadcast entity would make sure their on-air persons could place the emphasis on the right words in a sentence and the tight syllables in the words they use.
Is it really a miracle, a beautiful miracle? Personally, I think not.
STEVEN POTTER
Clifton
Tina Peters should resign
This is a letter to Tina Peters, five star drama queen and self made martyr, please resign immediately from your elected position in Mesa County as you are an embarrassment to all of Mesa County's citizens, to Colorado and to America.
Your erratic behavior since the beginning of the investigation (hiding out with Mike Lindell, another conspiracy theorist comes to mind) into your alleged criminal behavior and most recent arrest for criminal charges confirms your incompetence to hold office and your mental state is obviously flawed.
We, the citizens of Mesa County deserve so much better and you are just another example of the Mesa County Republican Party running someone unqualified for office just because you have a capital R behind your name on the ballot!
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction
Renewable energy is often cheaper than fossil fuels
This letter is in response to “Rethinking energy, climate, freedom and prosperity” by Jennifer Schubert-Akin published on Feb. 6.
Contrary to one of Ms. Schubert-Akin’s key claims, renewable energy often provides the most economical source of new electric generation, thus lowering electricity prices to consumers.
Many of us might assume that the reason so much energy still comes from gas and coal power plants is because electricity from those fuels is always cheaper to produce. This was true, but that assumption has been obliterated by a recent decline in solar and wind power costs of production over the past decade. The cost of producing electricity by new power facilities using solar and onshore wind is now often less than electricity produced by new facilities using gas, geothermal, coal or nuclear. (Popular Science, Aug. 9, 2021)
In fact, renewables are now significantly undercutting fossil fuels as the world’s cheapest source of energy according to the report on Renewable Power Generation Cost from The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the lead intergovernmental agency supporting countries undergoing the transformation to clean energy. (World Economic Forum, July, 5, 2021)
Of the wind, solar and other renewables that came on stream in 2020, the costs of generating 62% of these were cheaper than the cheapest new fossil fuel, according to IRENA. Cheaper renewables give developed and developing countries a compelling reason to phase out coal while meeting growing energy demands, saving cost and adding jobs, reports IRENA. Emerging economies will save up to $156 billion over the lifespan of the renewable projects added in 2020 alone. (World Economic Forum, July 5, 2021)
Given the above, in many cases where aging fossil fuels plants are replaced with new low-cost renewables facilities and needs for increased energy are met by renewables facilities, as opposed to new coal or natural gas facilities, the average family should pay less for renewable energy, not more.
DUWAYNE HEUPEL
STEPHEN GREENLEAF
SUSAN CAMPBELL
Colorado Springs
New ‘Tina Peters’ sandwich
I have heard the Main Street Bagels has come up with a new sandwich called the “Tina Peters.” It has lots of bologna in it and pepper jack cheese. People say it has a real kick to it.
ROBERT TRAYLOR
Grand Junction
Vote in the Republican primary to keep Boebert out of Congress
Should Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district switch party affiliation to vote in the upcoming primary to unseat Lauren Boebert? Pros and cons have been explored in recent articles and letters to the editor. The argument against seems to center on the gentleman’s agreement to stay out of another party’s business. In normal times, I might agree. These are not normal times.
In Boebert, we have a bomb throwing extremist whose only policy is “own the libs.” While this sugar candy might be addictive to the 30% of registered Republicans in the district, it does nothing to better the lives of the other 70%. Nationally, we have two-thirds of Republicans believing the demonstrably false Big Lie — the most dangerous propaganda campaign ever waged in this heretofore great nation. No, times are not normal.
By all measures, the 3rd will vote for a Republican in the general election. As a resident of the district, this will be my representative. I owe it to myself, my children and my community to not have the craziest of the crazies be our voice. Come general election time I’ll be supporting the Democratic Party and candidate, but for the Republican primary, I’ll work squarely within the rules, switch my registration to unaffiliated, and vote for anybody but Boebert. My apologies, gentleman, it’s time to take the gloves off.
ANDY CORRA
Durango