Recycling is about more than pure convenience
For the reader who thinks recycling is all about convenience, please see a wider picture. The dilemma? Recycling is about saving our resources, and to dismiss the direct cost/expense is impossible.
If it isn’t convenient some will not participate. But if it isn’t cost effective it must be subsidized. Do you ever travel near the city shop? The effort is tiny if you drop in and toss your glass. Too much? Ask your neighbor. You can do one step in thinking about solutions instead of slamming your door (mind) shut.
JIM GRADY
Grand Junction
Back to biting bullets? Really?
Does Greg Walcher really believe that we might go back to biting bullets during surgery (see his Feb. 17 column)? Or, as I suspect, is he scaremongering to take another predictable swipe at the need for climate action?
JIM BELLAMY
Grand Junction
We should be taking responsibility for our wastefulness
As we fret about the inflation rate, it is a fact that we contribute to our growing cost of food by throwing away at least 40% of our entire U.S. food supply. That amounts to about 219 lbs of food per year per person. Think for a moment about that carbon footprint, from the intensive farming, the transportation to our markets and finally to the landfill.
Then, try eating everything you buy. It’s not so easy, especially if you have scarcity prone anxieties and lots of food in your pantry starting to exceed the safety product date. It is so much easier to point fingers at our government for our economic challenges than to face the fact that each one of us contributes to our economic problems. Let’s proudly take our reusable bags into the grocery store and save the ocean our crap. Let’s work with our utilities to save energy and money, and let’s talk about how we need consistent clear industry regulations for our common safety. It just costs more when we don’t take care of what we have.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Can Boebert clarify what is acceptable in the NFL to her?
Lauren Boebert weighed in on the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl began. According to her this is un-American, unlike trying to overthrow a lawful election.
Lauren, why were you viewing the Super Bowl to begin with? Your leader, Trump, made viewing the NFL as unpatriotic. I still have avid Trump supporters in my family who refuse to watch the NFL.
So is it now time to buck Trump and think for yourself? Is watching the NFL fine if they adhere to Lauren Boebert’s rules?
Please clarify for me what is acceptable.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
There is a growing threat to our democracy
Since the presidency of Donald Trump and in the aftermath of his presidency, we are witnessing an ominous threat to our democracy by the Republican Party. The Republicans have passed countless bills impeding the right to vote, primarily aimed at people of color and poor people. This is in the name of fraud, which is almost nonexistent in the U.S.
Trump was so successful in duping people that he actually won the election, that he caused an insurrection. These gangs of right wingers violently attacked the Capitol and threatened the lives of Pence, many Democrats and killed and injured capitol police.
There is a growing intolerance by the Republican Party toward gay and transgender citizens. The majority of Republicans in congress even voted against the Defense of Marriage Act! They are also against transgender youth getting a sex change, even if parents approve. We see some red states where Republican’s do not want any exceptions to the anti-abortion stance including victims of rape and incest! This is all an attack on women, and men who commit these crimes often go free.
Governor DeSantis of Florida is all for banning books that tell the truth about slavery, Civil Rights battles, black men denied the right to vote until 1870 and women denied that right until 1920 and so on.
The Germans have the right idea. They constantly remind their people of the horrors of the Holocaust and they preserved Auschwitz where so many of the 6 million Jews were incinerated. Our country has made many mistakes and we will repeat them if we deny our children the right to know the truth. Let parents decide what their children can read.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway