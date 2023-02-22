What a great concert at the historic Avalon
The Judy Collins Concert at the historic renovated Avalon Theater last Thursday night was fabulous! A nearly sold out auditorium crowd enjoyed her singing with the back up band and piano capped off by a group singing of Amazing Grace!
Thanks to all concerned!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
Now is the time to help Ukraine win this war
The death, destruction and suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people perpetrated by Vladimir Putin must be stopped now. The U.S. administration, Congress and NATO need to provide everything Ukraine needs — including fighter jets (and the training that goes with them) — so that Ukraine can decisively win this war, not a year from now, not six months from now, but now. The time for incomplete military support is over.
Yes, this has been and will continue to be an expensive undertaking. But the world will pay a much higher price if Putin is not defeated. If he wins in Ukraine, Putin will likely try to take back other eastern European countries. He does not value human life. He only cares about acquiring and maintaining power. This ruthless, murderous dictator must be defeated now.
RUSS and NORMA SCHUCKMAN
Grand Junction
A recent overheard conversation speaks to the problems we face
Hanging out at the fitness center for any length of time exposes oneself (excuse the pun) to all manner of men's know-it-all wisdom. Having completed my workout of stretching (ugh!) and treadmilling, I make my way into the men's locker room to shower, change clothes and head for home, satisfied that I have endured another round of wellness for my mind, body and soul. Ahhh… satisfaction is so short-lived.
Anyone within earshot is confronted by a loud, obnoxious, opinion-laden diatribe that illustrates clearly the sad state of affairs that beleaguers our country and drags us down into the quagmire of conspiracy theories, distortions, misinformation and lies that have been perpetuated by people demonstrating artificial intelligence. It's not a conversation that I'm overhearing. It's an exchange of absurdities loudly voiced as if everyone in the room shares the same opinions. No room for dialogue or other perspectives; just blame-laden invective spouted with no regard to the direction nor the depth of hate-filled lava speech that erupts through the air waves.
I'd like to believe that this sort of behavior is an anomaly and not the new norm that seems to have taken root in our country over the past 20 years or so. "Extremism" and "social, constructive discourse" cannot co-exist, or as Lincoln so eloquently described, "A house divided cannot stand."
I long for the good old days when Cronkite, Rather and Huntley and Brinkley reported the news from around the world, presented as fact instead of theater.
For all the wonderful expectations we had for the myriad values of technology and social media, alas we seem to have created tools that have been bastardized into monsters. Recent attention to early versions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the manner in which applications can be easily manipulated, further exacerbate the distortions I was exposed to in the men's locker room. Sorting fact from fiction has become an increasingly difficult task for all of us and AI promised to make matters dramatically worse. With a Congress unwilling to solve the crises of gun violence and immigration (among many), how in the world will they manage to regulate AI? What do we collectively pretend not to know? Locker room orations are not the answer.
ELDON MCBRIDE
Palisade
The Bible is not an effective tool for wildlife management
I'm not sure that invoking the Old Testament as an argument against reintroducing the wolf, as Bud Markos has put forward in his recent letter, is a very effective solution. The fact that man has had "dominion" over all living things hasn't really worked out so well in the long run, has it?
Would Markos also approve of publicly stoning people to death or the killing of first born male children? Last I heard, the Bible was not being used as an effective tool for wildlife management, nor should it be.
Actual science and common sense show that wolves and man can co-exist on the same ground. I have not yet heard any reports of young children being carried off by wolves, and this kind of unfounded hysteria only serves to perpetuate misinformation and fear where none should exist. Read a few books on wolf behavior and watch a nature documentary or two and that might clear the air just a little bit.
GREGORY GNESIOS
Grand Junction
Our Colorado highways are dangerous for trucks
Hello, I’m a 13 year class A driver with clean MVR. It’s OK for Highway patrol to crack down on speeding in Glenwood. How about they really crack down on those giant deep potholes up there that make us drivers swerve around them. In a semi truck, potholes make it hard to correct the driving up there.
All of I-70 is dangerous for all semi trucks because of the uneven highway. It’s even more dangerous with the ice and curbs. They need to fix the potholes all over Colorado. The surrounding states have excellent roads except when it comes to Colorado. These roads here are dangerous.
MATT CRUZ
Denver