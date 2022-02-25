Would be nice to live in a free land full of civility
The Universe consists of natural opposites, from the smallest particle to the largest galaxy — positive/negative, expand/contract, light/dark, near/far, hot/cold. Man logically created more opposites — up/down, left/right, push/pull, forward/backward, in/out, truth/fiction, good/bad, etc. These are facts, natural and unequivocally true.
We are all built of opposites and every degree existing between them. The architects of our Constitution eloquently proclaimed all men to be created equal, but also recognized the varieties and structured our democratic republic on this reality. As New York Times writer David Brooks explains in his recent commentary, they attempted to create a society that recognized the validity of both ends of the spectrum, while favoring the drift of the majority — a democratic republic. He points out that this was a new experiment in the era of monarchs and autocratic rulers. They also hoped to allow the variety of religions to exist without preference or retribution. One Nation under the god of one's choice.
Somehow we have forgotten these intentions, and as he points out, now run the risk of abandoning democracy and allowing autocracy (dictatorship) to return.
Opposing viewpoints are allowed to be expressed in op/eds, editorials and letters to the editor every day across every country where people are lucky enough to enjoy the freedoms of democracy. You won't see these expressions in Russia, China, North Korea and the repressed regions run by greedy thugs and dictators.
When we read these views that reflect our freedom of speech and expression, it is not wrong to be intrigued by those concepts, to research their validity, or to offer suggestions of compromise. For obvious reasons, good is better than bad and truth is better than falsehood. But we have come to the point of saying up is better than down, hot is better than cold, big is better than small, white is better than black, my God is better than yours. One's opinion or religion is not better than another's, only different. Valid, meaningful, natural.
How nice it would be to live in a free land, full of civility and understanding, acceptance and neighborly action.
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
Is there evidence to back up Kearsley’s opinions?
David Kearsley stated in his missive to the Sentinel on Feb. 13 his reason President Biden won the election. Is that a fact for which you have evidence of your opinion?
It was spoken like a fact and the followers believe you.
You speak of an action of President Trump seeming to have set a trap for President Biden.
Perhaps President Trump set up his followers because he was convinced that he would lose the election. He told his followers that if he lost the election, the election had been rigged. He said it often, proving Goering correct.
You speak of the loss of freedom to endanger the health of your fellow citizens as though it's a heavy burden. Do you bemoan your loss of freedom to be noisy by a hospital, to speed past schools, to drive on the wrong side of the street, to disregard the use of your seat belt, to disregard street signs?
Is your purpose to speak of your freedom to endanger the health of your fellow citizens, or to stir dissension. Is it forbidden to work with those who are not followers?
JERRY BURSHEK
Grand Junction
Thoughts on grammar and syntax
Regarding David A. Kearsley's opinion of Sunday, Feb. 13, . the headline should read: "Whom do you trust for news?" Then in Greg Fulton's opinion on Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, in paragraph five he states"...he (Lincoln) pulled a hand-written sheet of his remarks from his coat that he had revised as late as the prior evening." A better word order would be "he pulled from his coat a written sheet of his remarks..." As it is stated now, it reads as though he revised his coat!
I assume that your copy editor is in contact with the writer and can suggest such changes.
As always, I am a devoted reader of the Sentinel and feel you do a very fine and certainly necessary service to Grand Junction (I heartily endorse your views as well). We must, though, adhere to the rules of proper English.
NOELLE GOSLEE SMITH
Grand Junction
Go play somewhere else
Hey clerk, go play your childish games somewhere else. Your understanding of what is right is wrong.
Please go play in someone else's sandbox
DUKE WORTMANN
Grand Junction
Slavery is a human problem, not just an American problem
The history of slavery dates back to 6,800 B.C. in antient Mesoptamia, when slaves were captured on battlefields and forced into slavery for life.
Egypt in 2575 B.C. did the same as well and in addition kept the Jewish religion in slavery. Athens in 550 B.C. had up to 30,000 slaves working their silver mines. The Angol Saxons when they invaded England enslaved the Britons. Japan held many slaves including Koreans during World War II.
My own ancestor, Thomas Gage who came to America from England in 1629 was an indentured servant for seven years to Johnathan Winthrop the founder of Boston. As horrible as slavery was in America starting in the 1600s, by a colonist named Hugh Gwyn who held John Bunch a black man "for the time of his natural life."
Slavery has existed since the dawn of man and has been in every part of the world and by every nationality, not just white people in America. Slavery is a human tragedy and the inhumanity to our fellow man and is the worst of our human nature.
The American Civil War from 1861 to 1865 in which 500,000 Americans, on both sides died was the only time in history that a war was fought by one group to free another held in bondage. The "Emancipation Proclamation" in 1862, Abraham Lincoln signed with the support of Frederick Douglas a freed slave and New York Times Editor Henry Jarvis Raymond (also my ancestor) to free the slaves, which in turn allowed these black men to fight with the Union forces and help win the war.
With the passing of the 13th Amendment to "fully and finally free the black race from the horrors of slavery." So, you see that slavery is a human problem in which every race has played a part in and sadly has been the sadest story of the entire human race.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction